Dangote Cement to pay N40.39 bn in corporate tax
…ramps up production capacity to meet local demand.
Nigeria’s Dangote Cement Plc is expected to pay a total of N40.39 billion in taxation to the nation’s treasury from its operational result in the first quarter of 2021.
According to the financial result published by the country’s largest cement manufacturer on Friday, April 30, 2021, the amount is due from corporate tax for the period ended March 31, 2021.
The amount of corporate tax due from Dangote Cement in the first three month of this year is higher by 47.1 per cent compared with the N27.47 billion paid in the corresponding period of 2020 financial year.
In addition, the company currently pays over N240 million Value Added Tax (VAT) daily to the government, making DCP one of the biggest private sector tax payers in the country.
As part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, in line with the government’s quest to boost infrastructural development in the country, Dangote Cement opted to provide funding for the constructions of major roads in Lagos and Kogi States. The roads are the critical Lagos Apapa Port road leading to the old toll gate and the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road straddling Kogi and Kwara states.
Further analysis of the financial report showed that the company ramped up production capacity in the Obajana Line 5 and resumed production at the Gboko plant to meet increased demand for its products.
Dangote Cement also increased total volume of cement sold in the first three months of the year from its Nigerian operations to 4.9Mt compared to the 4.0Mt sold in the first quarter of 2020.
Pan-African operations sold 2.6Mt of cement in the period under review compared to 2.3Mt sold in the corresponding period in 2020.
The cement maker said it’s making efforts to start the Okpella Plant before the end of June in order to meet the increasing demand for cement in the country and help to moderate prices in the market.
Commenting on the financial result, Dangote Cement GMD/Chief Executive Officer, Michel Puchercos, said that the company started the first quarter of 2021 on a positive note and recorded increases in revenue and profitability.
He stated that the cement company posted a profit after tax N89.7 billion.
“We took the strategic decision to pause our clinker exports to ensure we meet the rapid volume growth in the Nigerian domestic market. We are improving the output of our existing and new assets and aim to recommence clinker exports in the second quarter.
“Our Pan-Africa operations have reached new heights, with an EBITDA margin of 25.5 percent and volume growth of 12.8 percent reported during the quarter.
“One of our priorities in 2021 is to strengthen our alternative fuel initiative. It focuses on leveraging the circular economy business model, optimising costs and reducing exposure of our cost base to foreign currency fluctuations.
As ever, we are committed to keeping our staff and communities safe by being fully compliant with health and safety measures in all our territories of operation.”
Dangote Cement Plc is sub-Saharan Africa’s largest cement producer with an installed capacity of 48.6Mta across 10 African countries and operates a fully integrated “quarry-to-customer” business with activities covering manufacturing, sales and distribution of cement.
Dangote Cement has a long-term credit rating of AAA+ by GCR and Aa2.ng by Moody’s due to its market-leading position, significant operational scale and strong financial profile evidenced by the company’s robust operating and net profit margins relative to regional and global peers, adequate working capital, satisfactory cash flow and low leverage.
Dangote Cement is a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate as well as a leading brand across Africa in businesses such as cement, sugar, salt, beverages, and real estate, with new multi-billion dollar projects underway in the oil and gas, petrochemical, fertiliser and agricultural sectors.
Artist3: The world’s most innovative art ecosystem is set to launch!
Artist3 is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between technology and art.
Artist3, a groundbreaking platform for creatives, artists, musicians and art collectors to make and sell non-fungible token (NFT) art, the first of its kind is set to launch in May 2021.
The art industry is at the cusp of a revolution. With a convergence of forces that will reposition and redefine Art.
What constitutes art, how it should be sold, and how it is stored or valued? This pivotal moment presents the perfect opportunity to redefine the entire creative industry.
One of the beneficiaries of this new disruptive wave is an interesting subset of the crypto space called Non-fungible tokens (NFT’s), a digital asset that allows buyers to purchase ownership of a digital good, usually in the form of an image, animation, or video. Unlike fiat currency, each NFT is an original product with a unique digital token with its own unique value.
It was against this backdrop, on the 23rd April 2021, Magic Carpet Studios: an innovation Storytelling Company often described as the “Disney of Africa” in conjunction with Wifisoft Technologies a leading technology development company playing in the insurance and fintech space hosted an exciting evening of cocktails and conversations for art and tech enthusiasts to introduce the platform Artist3, one of the most promising blockchain projects to emerge from this part of the world.
Speaking at the event, Ferdinand Adimefe founder of Magic Carpet Studios, the CEO of Imaginarium Creative and the Co- Founder of Artist3 stated “With the wave of disruption happening across the digital space, the traditional art industry is experiencing a 22% decline, no thanks to Covid 19, which acted as a catalyst to facilitate the much-needed transition and integration into the digital space. In contrast, the online art space is predicted to double its industry value by 2024. “We see this as a unique opportunity to drive the growth of art in the emerging markets that is why we created artist3 to empower the creative community leveraging on the unique essence of the blockchain space”.
Artist3 uses the blockchain to create an end-to-end digital ecosystem, which connects all art creators and art lovers within the international art and entertainment universe.
It deconstructs traditional revenue models by allowing users of the platforms to earn by participating in the ecosystem; it also offers opportunities to crowdsource funds for creative projects. Investors are not left out, because Artist3 gives art lovers or savvy investors an opportunity to fund art projects and bring them to life, from animation to video games nothing is off limits. It’s a hub for creatives to bring any and every project to life.
Also speaking at the launch was the project lead and founding team member of Artist3 Ukeme Okuku one of the product designers for Bird Money, an off-chain Oracle data analytics platform who reiterated that Artist3 is to become a leading international NFT all-inclusive art platform, curating the most innovative artists and dynamic creators. “With artist3 you can co-create, earn and even build your own brand on the platform!” he said.
Artist3 is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between technology and art. It’s set to capture an expanding crypto art resource economy providing breakthrough crypto artworks, animated assets, digital collectibles and much more.
Chike Okonkwo a former project Manager/Chief Operations Officer of BitFXT, Advisor Nimedix, Business Developer OKEx Exchange and Head of Partnerships Knabu who is also a team member encouraged every artists to be forward thinking and focused on leveraging the new platform to reach a larger audience.
Aside from providing a global platform to display their art and a global audience to purchase it, Artist3 is positioned in the next couple of months to solve the intractable issues of IP theft, licensing IPs, trademarks and earning residual royalties from their creative and digital assets.
Artist3 will be rolling out a series of innovative subdivisions Mart3, Incub8, Gamic, Topia, and Majikal which is aimed at catering to targeted groups within the art and creative industry.
Mobile Money: YDFS expands cardless cash withdrawal service to over 40 financial institutions
Customers can visit MoMo Agents nationwide to access funds in their bank accounts without requiring an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) or ATM card.
Mobile money service provider, Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS) has announced the expansion of its MoMo Agent cardless cash withdrawal service to over 40 banks and other financial institutions nationwide, providing seamless financial solutions to more people. Initially exclusive to Access Bank, the service has now been extended to include First Bank of Nigeria, Zenith Bank, GTBank Plc, United Bank of Africa and other tier-one commercial banks.
Using the service, customers can visit MoMo Agents nationwide to access funds in their bank accounts without requiring an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) or ATM card. The service utilises a secure gateway that protects customers against fraudulent transactions and requires transaction validation using their bank PIN.
Commenting on the expansion, Chief Executive Officer, Y’ello Digital Financial Services, YDFS, Usoro Usoro said, “We all must play our part in the Federal Government’s financial inclusion drive, which we know is essential for every Nigerian. With this, more MoMo users can walk up to the nearest MoMo Agent to withdraw cash from their bank account without visiting a bank or an ATM.”
Launched in 2019, MoMo Agent expanded its financial services in 2020 for underbanked and unbanked communities to include bill payment, cash deposit and withdrawal, data and airtime purchase and bulk disbursement services. With an agent base of over 350,000 spread across over 700 local governments, customers on the MTN network can dial *223# to locate the nearest MoMo Agent.
Why it matters
With the cardless cash withdrawal service, MoMo Agents’ sustained innovation aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) financial inclusion target of 95% by 2024. This target was reviewed in 2019 as part of a five-year strategy to sustain inclusive economic growth.
To achieve this, Nigeria must attain an inclusive financial sector that has closed the gender gap. As at 2018, Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA) revealed that only 59.1% of women compared with 67.5% of men were financially included representing a gender gap of 8.4%. The nature of mobile money makes it easier for women in rural areas to access financial services, which in turn stimulates economic growth.
The cardless cash withdrawal is a good initiative to deepen this inclusion. With the service, residents in rural areas can perform financial transactions without worrying about or using an ATM card. It is another major collaborative step between the mobile money service provider, YDFS and commercial banks in Nigeria.
List of Financial Institutions
- First Bank of Nigeria
- Zenith Bank
- GTBank Plc
- Access Bank
- Access (Diamond) Bank
- Ecobank PLC
- Standard Chartered Bank
- Fidelity Bank
- United Bank for Africa (UBA)
- Unity Bank
- Union Bank
- Sterling Bank
- First City Monument Bank (FCMB)
- Skye Bank
- Wema Bank
- Enterprise Bank
- Keystone Bank
- Jaiz Bank
- Stanbic IBTC Bank
- Suntrust Bank
- Heritage Bank
- Citi Bank
- Coronation Merchant Bank
- Pagatech
- Paycom
- Access Money
- Etranzact
- Eco Mobile
- Fidelity Mobile
- GT Mobile
- Zenith Mobile
- Money Box
- Safetrust Mortgage Bank
- Covenant Microfinance Bank
- NPF Microfinance Bank
- Fortis Microfinance
- ReadyCash
- Omoluabi Mortgage Bank
- Sterling Mobile
- Page MFB
- Stanbic Mobile Money
- Fortis Mobile
- TagPay
- FBN Mobile
