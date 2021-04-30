Spotlight Stories
How to set up a GoFundMe account for your business
With GoFundMe, you can raise money for your business and other causes.
Crowdfunding has rapidly gained popularity as an alternative way for businesses to raise money. Largely because it doesn’t require winning over investors.
Since the pandemic started, we have seen capital becoming harder and harder to come by. This has taken a large toll on most businesses as some have been forced to downsize or close down completely.
Notwithstanding, there are many platforms where people can crowdfund to raise money. Whether you’re funding a startup, creative endeavour, or raising money for a cause or project, crowdfunding platforms can help you achieve that. The good part is that you do n0t have to pay back as the money you raise is free.
One such crowdfunding platforms is GoFundMe, the world’s largest crowdfunding platform.
What is GoFundMe?
GoFundMe is the world’s largest crowdfunding platform with a community of more than 50 million donors and over $9 billion raised so far. GoFundMe is changing the way the world gives.
With GoFundMe, it’s easy to raise funds for yourself, your family, or for the causes you are most passionate about. This can include anything from medical expenses, education costs, trips & aspirations, volunteer programs, youth sports, funerals & memorials, or animals and pets. Donors from all over the world can securely donate using any major credit or debit card.
Setting up a GoFundMe account is completely free.
How to set up a GoFundMe account
- Click “Start a GoFundMe” from their homepage.
- You will automatically be prompted to sign in or sign up for a GoFundMe account. If you don’t have a GoFundMe account, you can sign up with your name, email address, and password.
- After signing in, you will be prompted to create a fundraiser.
- The next step will be to enter the basic information about your campaign like title, the purpose of fund; personal fundraiser (for an individual or organization) or certified charity fundraiser (for a charity or non-profit). You can also edit this later.
- Choose a goal amount; this reflects how much you’re looking to raise.
- Add an image to make your fundraiser more trustworthy.
- Write a compelling story this should cover who you are, what you’re raising funds for, and how the money will be spent.
You can now share the link to your GoFundMe online to start receiving donations.
How much does it cost to setup a GoFundMe?
The company charges a 0% Platform Fee for organizers. GoFundMe only charges 2.9% transaction fees + $0.30 per donation including debit and credit card charges.
What you should know about setting up GoFundMe in Nigeria
GoFundMe is currently available in 19 countries in the world. It is not available in Nigeria yet, but you can still leverage the platform to raise money by asking someone in one of the supported countries to raise money for you instead. This third party can help you set up and also add you as a beneficiary so that you can also track the progress of your fundraiser.
Business News
Passports: Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue passports to Nigerians
The House of Representatives has ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service to resume issuing passports to Nigerians who are eligible within 72 hours.
The House disclosed this at its Plenary session on Thursday following a motion by Rep. Ugonna Ozurigbo on Wednesday, as the House complained that Nigerians who have paid for passports are yet to be issued a booklet.
What Rep. Ugonna Ozurigbo said
“I am aware of the persistent scarcity of the passport booklets at most Nigeria Immigration Service offices and some of the nation’s foreign embassies.
I am concerned that most Nigerians who have applied for passports and fulfilled all the requirements are constrained to wait endlessly for the booklet, which ordinarily takes less than 48 hours to be issued.
This situation is causing untold hardship on Nigerians with an urgent need to travel out of the country,” he said.
Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, ordered the Committees on Interior and Foreign Affairs to ensure compliance as the House of Reps ordered the Federal Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service to review its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc and IRIS Smart Technologies Ltd in a bid to ensure Nigerians get their passports in 24 hours after applying.
What you should know
Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed last week that all backlogs of undelivered passport requests would be fixed before May 31st, and announced the launch of a new passport application system, which would be aided by fast track services nationwide.
Markets
First Bank shares fell by 6% as fear of AMCON takeover hovers over Honeywell
Analysts have opined that the CBN announcement may trigger an AMCON takeover of Honeywell Nigeria Plc if Oba Otudeko fails to repay his loans.
First Bank Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) closed with a loss of -6.6%, placing it at the third position in the NSE ASI for Thursday.
After the appointment of the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) for First bank Nigeria, Mr Gbenga Shobo, the CBN responded by re-instating Dr. Adesola Adeduntan as the MD and sacking all directors of the bank, as well as the parent company, FBN Holdings.
CBN stated that First bank Nigeria was of essential importance to the Nigerian banking sector given its historical significance, size of balance sheet, large customer base and high level of interconnectivity with other financial service providers, among others.
With First Bank Nigeria holding over 31 million customers, and a deposit base of N42 trillion, the CBN took a decisive step to mitigate the damages of corporate misgovernance.
Despite the healthy balance sheet maintained by First Bank up until 2016, FBN was unable to successfully scale CBN’s target examination as it revealed grave financial condition with alarming capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and non-performing loan ratio (NPL) scoring below the acceptable parameters. Hence, the CBN justified its interference as a quest to stabilize the bank and maintain financial stability in the banking sector.
However, this intervention may have a substantial impact on the share price of FBNH as stock market traders expect a double-digit dip as the opening bell commences. Part of the concerns raised by the CBN was the issue of loans procured by favouritism, which failed to adhere to the terms for the restructuring of their credit facilities.
However, alternative views suggest that the removal of Oba Otudeko is welcomed by the investing community who view the former Chairman of the bank as a major reason why it has failed to deliver impressive shareholder value.
Shares of Honeywell Flour Mills, a consumer goods company owned by Oba Otudeko fell 3.76% on Thursday and could fall further by Friday when the market reopens as investors digest the impact of the CBN’s announcement and what this could mean for the survival of Honeywell.
Some analysts have opined that the CBN announcement may trigger an AMCON takeover of Honeywell Nigeria Plc if Oba Otudeko fails to repay his loans.
- JAIZ Bank grows profit by 50% to N832.3 million in Q1 2021.
- FBN Holdings Profit decline by 39% to N15.6 billion in Q1 2021
- FCMB Plc profit decline by 24% to N3.57billion in Q1 2021.
- Union Bank posts profit after tax of N6.21 billion in Q1 2021.
- Access Bank profit grows by 28% to N52.5 billion in Q1 2021.