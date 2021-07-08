Don Jazzy, multi-award-winning music producer and founder of Mavin Records, has launched a crowdfunding platform, Sapio Funds, to help people raise funds for their needs and the projects they care about.

The music mogul announced this via his Instagram page writing, “Give Away time. What can 100k do for you right now; What project do you want to fund? Just Sapio fund it. It’s simple. Go to www.Sapiofunds.com state what you are trying to fund. Whatever it is. People that can help you raise the money will come thru for you. But for today I’m going to go thru the projects and pick 10 people to Sapio fund their 100k project.”

With Sapio Funds, people can harness the power of generosity to help people in need by giving them access to funds for their projects, creative ideas, and basic needs.

How Sapio Fund works

The platform works just like the popular gofundme crowdfunding platform. Anyone in any country can quickly and easily create projects to raise funds around the world for their beloved ones, for themselves, for their community, or for charity. Users can also help someone reach their fund target by donating on the website https://fund.sapioclub.com/

To use SapioFund, new users have to;

• Register on the platform

• Create fundraiser campaign

• You can share your campaign through Direct messages or social media

• Request your collected funds even if your campaign has not ended

• Receive your collected funds when your campaign ends