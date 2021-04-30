Content Partners
Artist3: The world’s most innovative art ecosystem is set to launch!
Artist3 is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between technology and art.
Artist3, a groundbreaking platform for creatives, artists, musicians and art collectors to make and sell non-fungible token (NFT) art, the first of its kind is set to launch in May 2021.
The art industry is at the cusp of a revolution. With a convergence of forces that will reposition and redefine Art.
What constitutes art, how it should be sold, and how it is stored or valued? This pivotal moment presents the perfect opportunity to redefine the entire creative industry.
One of the beneficiaries of this new disruptive wave is an interesting subset of the crypto space called Non-fungible tokens (NFT’s), a digital asset that allows buyers to purchase ownership of a digital good, usually in the form of an image, animation, or video. Unlike fiat currency, each NFT is an original product with a unique digital token with its own unique value.
It was against this backdrop, on the 23rd April 2021, Magic Carpet Studios: an innovation Storytelling Company often described as the “Disney of Africa” in conjunction with Wifisoft Technologies a leading technology development company playing in the insurance and fintech space hosted an exciting evening of cocktails and conversations for art and tech enthusiasts to introduce the platform Artist3, one of the most promising blockchain projects to emerge from this part of the world.
Speaking at the event, Ferdinand Adimefe founder of Magic Carpet Studios, the CEO of Imaginarium Creative and the Co- Founder of Artist3 stated “With the wave of disruption happening across the digital space, the traditional art industry is experiencing a 22% decline, no thanks to Covid 19, which acted as a catalyst to facilitate the much-needed transition and integration into the digital space. In contrast, the online art space is predicted to double its industry value by 2024. “We see this as a unique opportunity to drive the growth of art in the emerging markets that is why we created artist3 to empower the creative community leveraging on the unique essence of the blockchain space”.
Artist3 uses the blockchain to create an end-to-end digital ecosystem, which connects all art creators and art lovers within the international art and entertainment universe.
It deconstructs traditional revenue models by allowing users of the platforms to earn by participating in the ecosystem; it also offers opportunities to crowdsource funds for creative projects. Investors are not left out, because Artist3 gives art lovers or savvy investors an opportunity to fund art projects and bring them to life, from animation to video games nothing is off limits. It’s a hub for creatives to bring any and every project to life.
Also speaking at the launch was the project lead and founding team member of Artist3 Ukeme Okuku one of the product designers for Bird Money, an off-chain Oracle data analytics platform who reiterated that Artist3 is to become a leading international NFT all-inclusive art platform, curating the most innovative artists and dynamic creators. “With artist3 you can co-create, earn and even build your own brand on the platform!” he said.
Artist3 is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between technology and art. It’s set to capture an expanding crypto art resource economy providing breakthrough crypto artworks, animated assets, digital collectibles and much more.
Chike Okonkwo a former project Manager/Chief Operations Officer of BitFXT, Advisor Nimedix, Business Developer OKEx Exchange and Head of Partnerships Knabu who is also a team member encouraged every artists to be forward thinking and focused on leveraging the new platform to reach a larger audience.
Aside from providing a global platform to display their art and a global audience to purchase it, Artist3 is positioned in the next couple of months to solve the intractable issues of IP theft, licensing IPs, trademarks and earning residual royalties from their creative and digital assets.
Artist3 will be rolling out a series of innovative subdivisions Mart3, Incub8, Gamic, Topia, and Majikal which is aimed at catering to targeted groups within the art and creative industry.
Content Partners
Mobile Money: YDFS expands cardless cash withdrawal service to over 40 financial institutions
Customers can visit MoMo Agents nationwide to access funds in their bank accounts without requiring an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) or ATM card.
Mobile money service provider, Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS) has announced the expansion of its MoMo Agent cardless cash withdrawal service to over 40 banks and other financial institutions nationwide, providing seamless financial solutions to more people. Initially exclusive to Access Bank, the service has now been extended to include First Bank of Nigeria, Zenith Bank, GTBank Plc, United Bank of Africa and other tier-one commercial banks.
Using the service, customers can visit MoMo Agents nationwide to access funds in their bank accounts without requiring an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) or ATM card. The service utilises a secure gateway that protects customers against fraudulent transactions and requires transaction validation using their bank PIN.
Commenting on the expansion, Chief Executive Officer, Y’ello Digital Financial Services, YDFS, Usoro Usoro said, “We all must play our part in the Federal Government’s financial inclusion drive, which we know is essential for every Nigerian. With this, more MoMo users can walk up to the nearest MoMo Agent to withdraw cash from their bank account without visiting a bank or an ATM.”
Launched in 2019, MoMo Agent expanded its financial services in 2020 for underbanked and unbanked communities to include bill payment, cash deposit and withdrawal, data and airtime purchase and bulk disbursement services. With an agent base of over 350,000 spread across over 700 local governments, customers on the MTN network can dial *223# to locate the nearest MoMo Agent.
Why it matters
With the cardless cash withdrawal service, MoMo Agents’ sustained innovation aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) financial inclusion target of 95% by 2024. This target was reviewed in 2019 as part of a five-year strategy to sustain inclusive economic growth.
To achieve this, Nigeria must attain an inclusive financial sector that has closed the gender gap. As at 2018, Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA) revealed that only 59.1% of women compared with 67.5% of men were financially included representing a gender gap of 8.4%. The nature of mobile money makes it easier for women in rural areas to access financial services, which in turn stimulates economic growth.
The cardless cash withdrawal is a good initiative to deepen this inclusion. With the service, residents in rural areas can perform financial transactions without worrying about or using an ATM card. It is another major collaborative step between the mobile money service provider, YDFS and commercial banks in Nigeria.
List of Financial Institutions
- First Bank of Nigeria
- Zenith Bank
- GTBank Plc
- Access Bank
- Access (Diamond) Bank
- Ecobank PLC
- Standard Chartered Bank
- Fidelity Bank
- United Bank for Africa (UBA)
- Unity Bank
- Union Bank
- Sterling Bank
- First City Monument Bank (FCMB)
- Skye Bank
- Wema Bank
- Enterprise Bank
- Keystone Bank
- Jaiz Bank
- Stanbic IBTC Bank
- Suntrust Bank
- Heritage Bank
- Citi Bank
- Coronation Merchant Bank
- Pagatech
- Paycom
- Access Money
- Etranzact
- Eco Mobile
- Fidelity Mobile
- GT Mobile
- Zenith Mobile
- Money Box
- Safetrust Mortgage Bank
- Covenant Microfinance Bank
- NPF Microfinance Bank
- Fortis Microfinance
- ReadyCash
- Omoluabi Mortgage Bank
- Sterling Mobile
- Page MFB
- Stanbic Mobile Money
- Fortis Mobile
- TagPay
- FBN Mobile
Content Partners
E-Commerce: How Konga saved my family during the peak of COVID-19
Nigeria has fared fairly well with the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when compared with its counterparts in other parts of the world and against the backdrop of some worrisome predictions which pegged the country’s shabby public health care system as a potential source of concern.
India, for instance, is battling a terrible resurgence of the pandemic while the UK and others are only just lifting some severe restrictions.
Till date, Nigeria has recorded a little over 2,000 deaths, which for a country of an estimated 180 million people, represents a very good figure. For many, divine providence is one of the reasons that Nigeria has remained fairly immune from the sad tales being told by other countries who have racked up huge casualties since the pandemic began its rampaging run across the globe. This is so because the Nigerian primary, secondary and tertiary health care systems, as highlighted earlier, fall short of the standards that obtain globally. Moreso, the predilection of many to flout basic preventive measures, such as wearing of face masks, observing social distance and improvement of personal hygiene is well known in this part of the world; with many Nigerians attending parties and other gatherings even at the height of the pandemic and the social status of the majority meaning that public transportation systems are often crammed with passengers and open air markets filled to the brim, with scant regard for the principles of physical distancing.
The foregoing, however, does not mean that we did not suffer some of the ravaging effects of the pandemic. A number of prominent Nigerians, many of them with underlying ailments, lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the efforts of some of the best hospitals in Nigeria and beyond to save them.
Many families also lost loved ones, especially after one or two of their members had the misfortune of contracting the dreaded virus.
The above would have been the fate of my family but we have Konga to thank for seeing us through one of the darkest periods of our life. One Tuesday morning in June 2020, we had woken up to my husband coughing and sneezing heavily. This was in the middle of the government-imposed lockdown. My husband and I, both white-collar professionals, had been taking stringent measures to guard against being infected with COVID-19. At the first hint of trouble, all our kids had been withdrawn from schools and were being home-schooled by their teachers virtually.
Also, my husband and I had started alternating the days we went to the office. Both of us, by virtue of our positions at our respective places of work, could not work from home totally. Therefore, we selected the days on which we went to work, which did not exceed thrice in a week. In addition, we made sure we strictly observed all laid-down measures to prevent infection. We even stopped our official drivers at the time in order to reduce the possibility of contracting the virus from exposure to them. Our home was fumigated and all visitors were barred.
So, when my husband woke up with that recurring cough and sneezes, we dismissed it as a potential case of common cold. However, when it got worse upon his return from the office that day, we feared the worst. Our fears were confirmed after a couple of days when his test result came back positive for COVID-19. Before then, I had started isolating myself and the kids from him, solely as a preventive measure but that seemed like a measure too late.
After three days, I lost all sense of taste and smell, which had also been identified by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as a symptom of COVID. Consequently, I submitted myself as well as our kids for sampling. Of the family of seven, five of us tested positive to the virus, leaving only two of the kids negative at the time.
It was a shattering discovery and one of the most depressing periods of my life. But we could not keep wallowing in self-pity. We had to take action. Immediately, my husband and I took the decision to protect the two kids who had managed to evade contracting the virus. One of our relatives who resided close by in Lekki had come to pick up the two kids after another round of tests which confirmed their negative status.
The next couple of weeks proved to be arguably the hardest and most nerve-racking I have faced as a mother and care-giver. We had reached out to the NCDC hotline to notify them of our status but we were told at the time that bed spaces at the isolation centres were a bit limited. Consequently, we were given a list of medications to be taken on a daily basis, while being asked to hold on for an update on our evacuation to the isolation centre.
But that was the beginning of our worries.
Barely 24 hours after discovering our positive COVID-19 status, a power surge wreaked havoc in the house, damaging the large TV set in the living room and a few other appliances. Our depression levels went up a notch as the TV set was one of our major sources of keeping up with developments in the outside world.
In view of our status, we could not risk going out to the markets in order to limit the chances of infecting others. Our supplies were running dangerously low, however, and we needed to replenish them. We also needed to get the medications recommended by the NCDC. The youngest member of the family, my two-year-old toddler, also had some special dietary needs and other requirements which we urgently needed to source.
Having being exposed to e-Commerce, my husband and I had reached out to one of the players in the market and explained our plight.
It seemed, however, that informing them of our COVID-19 status was a mistake. We were told by the agent who picked up the call that they would get back to us shortly. It was after we had waited nearly 18 hours without a feedback and placed another call – which was dropped abruptly after we repeated our request – that we realized we were in trouble.
At this stage, our little baby was almost down to the last tin of food and his diapers were already exhausted. He had resorted to crying for long hours. For the rest of the family, we were also on the verge of starvation. We could not get a family member or friend to source the items as news of our COVID-19 status had spread and many were keeping their distance from us, as was expected.
My husband and I were confused and at our wit’s end.
Suddenly, my husband had a brain-wave and recalled seeing a Konga advert on TV, urging Nigerians to stay safe by observing all laid-down COVID-19 preventive measures. I must confess, at this juncture, that prior to that moment, we had never shopped with Konga, even though a couple of our relatives had often talked up the company and their services.
My husband decided to take a chance and placed a call through to the Konga call centre after checking up the number online. The soothing but professional voice of the call centre representative at the other end of the line was a relief. She listened to our story and proceeded to reassure us that our request would be given special attention. The agent took down our orders which was a fairly long list. There were food supplies, diapers, disinfectants, antibiotics and other items for the baby, while the rest of the family required groceries, a bag of rice, FMCG products, cooking oil, a laptop for one of our kids, the medications recommended for us, as well as a new TV set to replace the damaged one and a UPS. She also took down our address and contact details.
Barely a few minutes afterwards, my husband’s phone rang again.
On the line was a young man who introduced himself as Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, co-CEO of Konga. He had proceeded to empathise with my husband over our condition and promised to personally deliver the items. We were dumbfounded! Even when we pressed to pay online due to the fear of being disappointed a second time, he assured us not to worry, adding that we can pay on delivery.
True to his words, Prince Ekeh called up my husband in the evening at about 6pm, notifying him that he was at our Ajah residence. Could this be true? We almost fell over ourselves in the rush to get outside. Outside, we saw a young man, fully kitted in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), complete with goggles and gloves, with a Konga-branded vehicle parked on our front porch. We were over the moon with delirium.
While keeping the recommended distance, he proceeded to drop all of the ordered items and handed over a delivery note which we cross-checked. All of the items we ordered were intact and Konga even added a free bottle of hand sanitizer to the items.
Never in my wildest imagination did I expect such quick, thoughtful and professional service from an e-Commerce company led by Nigerians. To cap it all, our needs were delivered by the CEO of the company! A lot of people are quick to write off Nigeria or Nigerians as good-for-nothing, but I am inspired to share this experience as a way of boldly declaring that right here in this country, there are people and corporate organizations delivering great service.
Before we allowed him leave, my husband, myself and the kids showered prayers on Prince Ekeh and Konga. It is hard for this business not to succeed as it is evident that Konga is blessed already.
Two weeks after that incident, my entire family started feeling better from the effects of the COVID-19. Two rounds of test afterwards, we were all certified negative and returned to our normal lives after welcoming back our two estranged kids.
I have followed the massive strides of Konga in the e-Commerce sector till date and I can see one of the best businesses to emerge out of Nigeria. Even with all that Konga is doing in the market today, I believe more is yet to come. Lest I forget, my entire family and I are loyal customers of Konga and I have also succeeded in converting most of my friends, colleagues and other relatives.
Without Konga, my family and I would have probably been victims of COVID-19. God will continue to lift this great company to bigger heights!
My very civilized man of God advised me to make this testimony public in appreciation of God’s favours and I am happy I have finally done this. I held back the family’s real name for privacy sake.
Mrs. X, a Chartered Accountant and mother of five, writes from Lagos.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Zenith Bank posts profit after tax of N53.06 billion in Q1 2021, as earnings per share prints N1.7
- Berger Paints Nigeria Plc profit declines to N45 million in Q1 2021
- Vitafoam Nigeria Plc posts profit of N1.4 billion in Q2 2020
- UAC of Nigeria Plc records a 64% dip in profit to N669 million in Q1 2021.
- Abbey Mortgage Bank profit after tax surge by 132% to N60.9 million in Q1 2021