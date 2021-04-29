Currencies
Naira appreciates at official window despite 30.7% drop in dollar supply
Wednesday, 28th April 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N411.25/$1 at the Importers and Exporters window.
Naira appreciated on Wednesday, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window, as the rate closed at N411.25 to a dollar. This represents a 42 kobo gain when compared to the N411.67/$1 that was recorded on Monday, 26th April 2021.
However, the naira remained stable at the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Wednesday. This was the same rate that was recorded the previous day.
The naira gained at the official window despite the low liquidity at the forex market with dollar supply dropping by 30.7%.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira appreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday to close at N411.25/$1, representing 42 kobo gain when compared to the N411.67/$1 that was recorded on Tuesday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.19 to a dollar on Wednesday, 28th April 2021, representing a 14 kobo drop when compared to the N410.05/$1 that was recorded on Tuesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N422 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N411.25/$1. It also sold for as low as N395/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 30.7% on Wednesday, 28th April 2021.
- Data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $48.42 million recorded on Tuesday, 27th April 2021, to $33.55 million on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s most priced and largest digital asset traded near the $55,000 mark as Etherum soared to a new all-time record price.
- Bitcoin dropped on Wednesday to trade at $54,871 on Wednesday evening as Nexon joined the list of tech companies embracing the digital currency, buying about $100 million worth of Bitcoin.
- Bitcoin is facing a make or break moment following a recent series of sell-off by investors as Troy Gayeski of Skybridge Capital asks investors not to sweat over the volatility around Bitcoin, saying they have to expect huge pullbacks.
- The price of Ethereum, the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and volume hit an all-time high on Wednesday rising to $2,757.
Crude oil price
The price of crude oil moved up on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after the Energy Information Administration reported a small inventory build of 100,000 barrels for the week to April 23.
- At 493.1 million barrels, oil inventories are within the five-year seasonal average. Analysts had expected the EIA to report a lightly larger inventory increase of 375,000 barrels.
- Brent Crude rose by 1.28% to trade at $67.27, indicating an increase of $0.85, compared to the previous day’s price.
- WTI Crude went up by 0.20% after initially going up earlier in the day to trade at $63.73, Bonny light rose by 0.41% to trade at $64.20 while Natural Gas currently sells for an average of $2,925.
- Despite the re-emerging Covid 19 crisis in India, oil prices maintained momentum even as OPEC+ has decided to go ahead with previously agreed production hike plans.
- Oil prices have surprisingly been steady over the past week, despite serious doubts about the state of the demand recovery in India. Saudi Arabia, in particular, is expected to be cautious when it comes to additional production hikes.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve position dropped by 0.1% on Tuesday 27th April 2021 to stand at $34.974 billion.
- Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealed that Nigeria’s external reserve dipped from $35.008 billion recorded on 26th April 2021 to $34.974 billion on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
- This represents the seventh consecutive decline recorded during the week in Nigeria’s external reserve, having had 19 successive growths.
- The growth recorded was attributed to increasing global oil prices and some of the measures introduced by the CBN to boost dollar inflow in the country’s forex market, such as the naira 4-dollar scheme.
Naira falls at NAFEX window as CBN moves to further boost diaspora remittances
Naira depreciated on Tuesday, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window, as the rate closed at N411.67 to a dollar.
Tuesday, 27th April 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N411.67/$1 at the Importers and Exporters window.
Naira depreciated on Tuesday, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window, as the rate closed at N411.67 to a dollar. This represents a N1.67 drop when compared to the N410/$1 that was recorded on Monday, 26th April 2021.
However, the naira remained stable at the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Tuesday. This was the same rate that was recorded the previous day as the CBN has moved to further boost diaspora remittances with the approval of 10 additional International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO)
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira depreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N411.67/$1, the same as recorded on Monday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.05 to a dollar on Tuesday, 27th April 2021, about the same rate that was recorded on Monday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N436.55 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N411.67/$1. It also sold for as low as N401.10/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose marginally by 2.04% on Tuesday, 27th April 2021.
- Data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $47.45 million recorded on Monday, 26th April 2021, to $48.42 million on Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s most priced and largest digital asset traded past $54,000 after recovery from its dip over the weekend.
- Bitcoin went up on Tuesday to trade at $55,069 on Tuesday evening amid news in the morning that JP Morgan is gearing up to offer an actively managed bitcoin fund to certain clients.
- CoinDesk said that the move would make it the largest and unlikeliest US mega-bank to embrace crypto as an asset class.
- Meanwhile, Tesla announced $438m in net income for this quarter, with a $101m positive impact on profits from selling some of its bitcoin. It had put $1.5bn into the cryptocurrency earlier this year.
- The price of Ethereum, the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and volume continued to rally on Tuesday rising to $2,645.
Crude oil price
The price of crude oil rose on Tuesday, April 26, 2021, as OPEC+ group is holding firm on output cuts.
- Oil prices rose on Tuesday morning on the news coming out of Vienna that shows OPEC+ believes the market will be able to accommodate the higher oil supply as of May 1, despite the worsening of the Covid-19 situation in the world’s third-largest oil importer, India.
- Brent Crude rose by 1.17% to trade at $66.42, indicating an increase of $0.77, compared to the previous day’s price.
- WTI Crude went up by 0.22% to trade at $63.08, Bonny light dropped by 0.42% to trade at $63.94 while Natural Gas currently sells for an average of $2,869.
- The increase in the amount of drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil and transportation infrastructure in the last couple of years, is a major threat for international oil and commodity markets in the coming months.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve position dropped by 0.25% on Monday 26th April 2021 to stand at $35.008 billion.
- Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealed that Nigeria’s external reserve dipped from $35.094 billion recorded on 23rd April 2021 to $35.008 billion on Monday, April 26, 2021.
- This represents the sixth consecutive decline recorded during the week in Nigeria’s external reserve, having had 19 successive growths.
- The growth recorded was attributed to increasing global oil prices and some of the measures introduced by the CBN to boost dollar inflow in the country’s forex market, such as the naira 4-dollar scheme.
CBN adds VFD, UK based firms, 8 others to list of Money Transfer Operators
The apex bank has added 10 to the existing 47 IMTOs in Nigeria.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has listed Swift Payment, Direkt Wire UK Limited, Gabtrans UK Limited (all United Kingdom-based) and seven others from Australia, the United States of America and Nigeria among the 10 new licensed International Money Transfer Operators in the country.
The apex bank has added 10 to the existing 47 IMTO in Nigeria. This was disclosed by the bank in a document tagged ‘Updated list of International Money Transfer Operators in Nigeria as of April 01, 2021, shared via its website.
See the full list here
Newly licensed money transfer operators in Nigeria
- GDM TRANSFER PTY LIMITED
- INNOVATE 1 PAY LIMITED
- PAYSEND PLC
- SANAA CAPITAL LLC (MONEY4 DIASPORA SERVICES LLCS)
- SWIFT PAYMENT LIMITED
- TRANSFER CORP LIMITED / VFD GROUP
- WI-PAY GLOBAL LLC
- GABTRANS UK LIMITED in partnership with MONEYTO LIMITED
- DIREKT WIRE UK LIMITED
- COMET TRADING NIGERIA LIMITED
What you should know
About a month ago, Nairametrics reported that the CBN had listed only 47 IMTOs as licensed operators.
The money transfer operators, according to the CBN list, were Flutterwave Technology, Paypal Inc, Western Union, e-Tranzact Limited, Interswitch Limited, Moneygram, and Cashpoint Limited among others.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, recently said that weekly diaspora remittances rose from $5m to $30. He noted that the initiatives introduced by the CBN to boost foreign exchange in the country were yielding results.
The apex bank also introduced a rebate of N5 for every $1 of fund remitted to Nigeria through IMTOs in its forex policy.
