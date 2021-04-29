Energy
Gas Flaring: Nigeria and 6 others are top gas flaring countries – World Bank
Nigeria and 6 others have been listed by the World Bank as top gas flaring countries in the world in the past decade.
The World Bank stated that Nigeria alongside, Russia, Iraq, Iran, the United States, Algeria and Venezuela were the highest gas flaring nation in the world in the past ten years.
The World Bank disclosed this in its gas flaring satellite data for 2020, through its World Bank Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFR) on Wednesday in Washington DC.
The bank disclosed that the satellite launched in 2012 has tracked flaring from the countries mentioned, which produce 40% of global crude oil output but account for 65% of all flared gasses.
“This trend is indicative of ongoing, though differing challenges facing these countries. For example, the U.S. has thousands of individual flare sites, difficult to connect to a market.
However, a few high flaring oil fields in East Siberia in the Russian Federation are extremely remote, lacking the infrastructure to capture and transport the associated gas.
Nonetheless, the world still flares enough gas to power sub-Saharan Africa. The U.S. accounts for 70 percent of the global decline, with gas flaring falling by 32 percent from 2019 to 2020, due to an eight percent drop in oil production, combined with new infrastructure to use gas that will otherwise be flared.”
The report added that oil production dropped from 82 Mbps in 2019 to 76 Mbps in 2020, citing global gas flaring reduced from 150 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2019 to 142 bcm in 2020.
According to Mr Demetrios Papathanasiou, Global Director for the Energy and Extractives Global Practice at the World Bank, with gas flaring still releasing over 400 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions each year, now is the time for action.
“We must forge ahead with plans to dramatically reduce the direct emissions of the oil and gas sector, including from gas flaring,” he added.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in 2019 that increased processing and exportation of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) dropped Nigeria’s global gas flaring profile by 40% in 20 years.
Energy
Saudi Arabia to sell part of its stake in world’s biggest oil company
The Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has revealed that Saudi Arabia is in discussions to sell a 1% stake of Saudi Aramco to a leading global energy company.
This is as he also said that the kingdom is considering transferring the shares of Aramco to the Saudi's sovereign wealth fund, a public investment fund, and listing some of its shares on the Saudi market as well.
This is as he also said that the kingdom is considering transferring the shares of Aramco to the Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund, a public investment fund, and listing some of its shares on the Saudi market as well.
This disclosure was made by the crown prince in a televised remark while speaking on Saudi owned news channel.
What the Saudi Crown Prince is saying
Salman in his statement said, “I don’t want to give any promises, but there’s a discussion for the acquisition of a 1% stake by a leading global energy company. That will be a great deal to enhance the sales of Aramco in the country where this company (is based),’’ as he did not name the company but said it is from a “huge” country.
He also said there are discussions with other firms, and some Aramco shares could be transferred to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. Some shares may be listed on the Saudi market as well.
The interview marked the fifth anniversary of a multi-billion-dollar plan, the Saudi Vision 2030, which is aimed at diversifying the country’s economy away from oil reliance.
On the US-Saudi relations, the crown prince during the interview said Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration disagree on only a few issues.
He said, “We are more than 90% in agreement with the Biden administration when it comes to Saudi and U.S. interests and we are working to strengthen these interests,” the prince said, according to a Reuters translation.
“The matters we disagree on represent less than 10% and we are working to find solutions and understandings … there is no doubt that the United States is a strategic partner.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that Saudi Aramco was the world’s biggest IPO when it went public in December 2019, and listed around 1.5% of its shares on the local stock exchange.
- The initial public listing raised $25.6 billion, and the company later exercised its “greenshoe option” to sell 450 million more shares, bringing the total size to $29.4 billion.
- The world’s biggest oil company by market value also paid a whopping $75 billion to its shareholders for the year 2020 even as the coronavirus pandemic affected its earnings.
- The Saudi government owns more than 98% of Aramco’s shares.
Economy & Politics
PIB: Bill on final journey to Senate, House of Reps for consideration – Lawan
The bill is expected to be signed before the end of May.
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has assured Nigerians that the Petroleum Industry Bill will soon be on its way to both the Senate and House of Representatives chambers. He also expects the bill to be signed before the end of May.
Lawan disclosed this on Tuesday, in a meeting with UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, in Abuja.
READ: IOCs reject deep water provisions in PIB
What the Senate President is saying about the PIB
“The National Assembly is working tirelessly to ensure that we pass the PIB which is a very important piece of legislation for our country.
This time around, we have devised different means and ways of ensuring that it is not only passed by the parliament but it is assented to by the President.
Our belief is that we have long been working together with the executive arm of government to ensure that we don’t leave any gaps that will engender unnecessary controversy between us on the bill, and so far it has been paying off.
READ: House of Reps Speaker assures that the PIB will be passed in April 2021
The bill is on its final journey into the Senate and the House of Representatives chambers for consideration.
We are expecting that by the first week of May, we will be able to receive the report of our committee on the PIB. Our design and desire is that we are able to pass the bill before the end of May,” he said.
Lawan added that the PIB would change the economic fortune of Nigeria, as it would make a huge difference in earnings from Nigerian petroleum resources.
“But we also believe that this is one piece of legislation that will give significant or sufficient incentives to the oil companies, especially the International Oil Companies (IOCs) doing business in Nigeria,” he said.
READ: Nigeria may never harness full development potentials in the Oil & Gas industry – Dr. Babajide Agunbiade
What you should know about the PIB
Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Nigerian government had added some changes to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which included the reduction of hydrocarbon tax to 30% for converted leases, down from 42.5% in its original bill plan, in a bid to attract more investors to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.
