Effective Communication is critical to the AfCFTA implementation
Amongst the priorities for implementing the AfCFTA, effective communication remains crucial.
In a free trade area, human beings trade, not machines. Stakeholders’ engagements and effective communication are key to a successful implementation of any trade liberalization agenda particularly one that is at its early stage as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Business owners and prospective investors intending to do business within the AfCFTA require access to periodic information on the phased negotiations of the various concessions and agreements reached by the member States towards the implementation of the trade deal. Just the same way, access to reliable and timely information is regarded as a hallmark of a democratic society.
Following the start of trading in the AfCFTA on 01 January 2021, negotiations are currently ongoing on some aspects of the treaty, particularly in the areas of trade in services, intellectual property, competition, and investment policies. Barring any confidential issues concerning some aspect of the negotiations, it is expected that there would be a periodic update on milestone achievement in the course of the negotiations.
In the same vein, considering that only 37 out of 54 of the AfCFTA-member States have ratified the agreement, there is a need to understand the continent-wide efforts in the incremental implementation process. Interactions with some entrepreneurs, business owners, investors and SMEs across Africa including Nigeria reveal a lack of access to information and understanding of the implementation process as well as the impact of the free trade agreement.
As far back as 2019, participants at the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) workshop on trade and gender had agreed that “to scale-up AfCFTA impact, there was a need for coordination through a network for the exchange of information.” Though the focus of the workshop was on gender and inclusive implementation, there was a consensus on the need for proper dissemination of the AfCFTA-related information.
Amongst the priorities for implementing the AfCFTA, effective communication remains crucial, and each member State owes its citizens that duty to put in place a monitoring and evaluation system that will measure the phased implementations and provide constant progress and status report. For business owners and investors, prior knowledge of government policy direction is often key for planning purposes. Sometimes, investors and business owners’ concerns are not the lack of government policy but the failure to communicate existing policies and implementation process effectively. The knowledge of what is being done helps businesses to make projections and budget accordingly.
Granted that the AfCFTA implementation is to be done in phases and one may start noticing meaningful impact in years to come, the people still need basic information that will guide them in measuring the progress of the trade liberalization. In Nigeria, as it is with most African countries, getting information on government programmes and policies is often difficult partly because of the lack of a database and equally due to poor communication of these policies. In an era of knowledge and digital economy, it is worrisome that government institutions and agencies do not update their websites and social media handles despite the huge amount budgeted for this purpose annually.
It is not enough that some of these agencies are on social media if the handlers of such platforms hardly provide current information on critical policy issues affecting businesses and citizens. A lot of people, particularly SMEs are asking questions on what is being done following the commencement of trading. The AfCFTA Secretariat located in Accra Ghana is expected to champion the information dissemination by collating continent-wide updates and reports on the phased implementation. However, not much information is being disseminated as the Secretariat is still trying to put structure and its personnel in place.
For instance, the AfCFTA Secretariat needs a functional website and social media handles to aid information dissemination. And while available information suggests that the Secretariat has created its own website, recent attempts to access the site have not been successful. The understanding is that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the pace of work at the Secretariat and it is hoped that with the gradual return to normalcy, we will start witnessing heightened activities and public engagements from the Secretariat.
Beyond this, each member State should put mechanisms in place to engage the local populace. After all, the implementation is expected to be driven by the member States with the AfCFTA Secretariat only playing a complementary role in this regard. While it is appreciated that some of the negotiations are at technical stages which makes it premature to release certain information to the public, this nonetheless, does not obviate the need for constant engagements of the public on the implementation process.
In Nigeria, the National Action Committee on AfCFTA has been engaging the stakeholders across the States, the last of such reported engagements was in Ogun state where stakeholders brainstormed on various issues ranging from Trading Under AfCFTA, Rules of Origin, Export Market Strategy and Product Prioritization, Maximizing AfCFTA for MSMEs Development, Investment Support Programme, Harmonization of Standards across AfCFTA member States amongst other topical issues. Such stakeholders’ engagement is crucial and should be held across the Nigerian States. Often times, people do not know about these workshops and programmes. One way to make it more accessible to the public is to air such events on National television to give a larger audience the opportunity to participate.
A lot of people are enthusiastic about the AfCFTA and are eager to access information that will aid their understanding of the opportunities and benefits under the enlarged market. People want to know about the implementation stages of the AfCFTA. They want to know the progress made so far, the tariffs concession, steps to address non-tariff barriers, what has been agreed and what is outstanding, the stages of negotiations and milestone achievements. Which countries have started trading and what are they trading? What are the potential challenges that may be faced by traders and what is being done to address the challenges? The public needs constant information on these and other critical issues that are necessary for the effective implementation of the free trade agreement. It is hoped that the relevant government agencies of the AfCFTA Member States will work with the AfCFTA Secretariat to address this information gap in relation to ongoing negotiations and implementation.
Beyond profitability: Lafarge Africa setting the sustainability pace in Nigeria
Lafarge Africa has over the years seen considerable success in corporate performance – not just in numbers but in social and environmental impacts.
Lafarge Africa Plc, being a good corporate citizen has successfully and consistently balanced its duty to shareholders and responsibility to society. A member of the Swiss building materials multinational LafargeHolcim, Lafarge Africa recently released its 2019 Sustainability Report and a look into the document reinforces the cement giant’s standing.
While maintaining a drive for strong financial performance, Lafarge Africa has in recent years doubled down on efforts to operate in an environmentally friendly manner while creating shared value and promoting inclusive prosperity for all stakeholders.
Operating in an energy-intensive industry with major environmental, health, and safety implications, Lafarge has a longstanding commitment to minimise the impacts of its operations on the environment to the barest minimum, just like its parent company. In 2020, LafargeHolcim became the first global building solutions company to sign the “Business Ambition for 1.5°C” pledge with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), collaborating towards a net-zero pathway. Under the commitment, LafargeHolcim has lowered its target for CO2 intensity in cement by 2030.
Lafarge Africa’s success in incorporating sustainability practices into its corporate culture and excelling at it is down to a conscious effort enabled by a sound strategy that focuses on four thematic areas – Climate and Energy, Circular Economy, Environment, and Community – and mapped with 14 of the 17 United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
In Nigeria, Lafarge has significantly reduced carbon emissions (1.3% since 2018) and in 2019, recorded a 34% decrease in total specific dust emission compared to the previous year. This was achieved through several measures, including the installation of modern dust control equipment in its plants. Between 2018 and 2019, Lafarge improved its Ewekoro plant, replacing and overhauling some components to ensure that dust emissions are within statutory limits.
The company is also pioneering the recycling of waste as a source of energy and is solving the challenge of waste through its circular business model – Geocycle. In 2019, Lafarge derived 12% of its energy from waste and other biomass with over 300 farmers impacted through buying their agricultural waste. The company recently signed an agreement with the Food and Beverages Recycling Alliance (FBRA).
Additionally, Lafarge leads research in the use of alternative energy and the progressive substitution of carbon-emitting clinker with cleaner minerals in Nigeria and has also significantly reduced the risk of polluting water, often sharing and/or investing in providing safe water for the communities in which it operates.
This environmental commitment has informed biodiversity investment in several projects as well. In Ogun State, the IléDotun Project focuses on achieving land degradation neutrality (SDG 2015-2030 under the UN Convention to Combat Desertification) by restoring 108,000 hectares of degraded land belonging to forest and games reserves of Imẹko and Aworo in the state. Trees are carbon emission absorbers hence leveraging biodiversity to enable healthy ecosystems is fundamental to life on the planet.
Similarly, a five-year project is ongoing to improve the management of the Maiganga Coal Mine water via distribution and discharge through a constructed wetland system in several communities in Akko and Billiri Local Government Areas of Gombe State. The first of its kind in Nigeria, the project is being implemented to improve acid mine drainage and entrench a biodiversity hotspot in an arid area. The Magainga wetland will also deliver concrete economic benefits to over 2,000 residents with an irrigation system that will enable all-year-round farming, growing of economic crops such as mangoes and cashew, and improved access to water for over 1000 livestock.
Furthermore, Lafarge Africa’s sustainability teams from Ewekoro, Sagamu, Mfamosing, and Ashaka cement plants have embarked on intervention programmes directed towards healthcare, education, and infrastructure in their host communities. In 2019, Lafarge expanded its engagement with communities through 51 Community Relations Council (CRC) meetings, which culminated in Community Days where development projects were commissioned with traditional rulers and senior state government delegates in attendance.
Lafarge Africa also invested over N700 million in societal impact initiatives and projects under 4 core pillars; Health and Safety, Education, Shelter/Infrastructure, and Economic/Youth Empowerment, directly impacting over 115,000 beneficiaries within and beyond its host communities. As a testament to its community investments, the company provided fully-equipped medical facilities in Emuren and Olujobi communities while renovating and equipping healthcare centres in several communities – Mfamosing, OwodeEpota, Ajegunle-Ogijo, and Sagamu.
Within the coal mine communities in Ashaka, key projects were implemented including access road construction, provision of rural electrification, drilling of boreholes, construction of blocks of classrooms, construction of fully-equipped clinics and maternity centres, community training on soft skills, and provision of tools such as sewing machines, farm tools, etc.
Awareness programmes are also organised for indigenes of host communities such as health awareness sessions in Ashaka and Mfamosing and environmental awareness sessions in Ewekoro. These help to educate residents on issues around using safe and non-toxic building supplies, conserving water and energy, recycling and activism.
Lafarge Africa has over the years seen considerable success in corporate performance – not just in numbers but in social and environmental impacts. This, the company has achieved, by following through with a strategy that allows it to engrain sustainability into business decisions, processes, and practices. Further setting the precedence in sustainability leadership in Nigeria remains a top priority for the company.
Written by Michael Afonce
Addax OML license saga: The real facts
Under the PSC, Addax fully funded and operated the development of the OMLs, with profit shared between Addax and NNPC.
In 1998, the NNPC entered into a 20-year PSC (Production Sharing Contract) in respect of certain oil mining leases (OMLs) with Addax Petroleum, a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The PSC was subsequently extended for a further four years, until 2022. The assets were OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137.
Under the PSC, Addax fully funded and operated the development of the OMLs, with profit shared between Addax and NNPC. From 1998 until 2009, Addax increased production in these OMLs to about 130,000 bopd. In 2009, Sinopec (a Chinese state-owned company) purchased Addax Petroleum. As a result, Sinopec obtained the rights to these assets.
No payments were made to the Federal Government during the purchase by either party. However, in recent years, there have been no new investments in the assets, and by 2021, production had declined to 25,000 bopd. This led to a significant reduction in revenue accruing to Government. In addition, large gas resources in the assets remain undeveloped, and excess gas has been continuously flared to the atmosphere, contrary to FGN policy and best-practice and international environmental practice.
READ: Addax set to invest $3billion in Nigeria.
Since 2017, Sinopec has attempted, by a private sales process, to divest its rights in the PSCs (which are due to expire in July 2022) to a third party of Sinopec’s choice. In March 2021, Mr. President via DPR announced the revocation of the PSC rights to Sinopec, and an assignment of the rights to an indigenous consortium of Kaztec Engineering Limited and Salvic Petroleum Resources.
As part of the assignment, the new consortium are required to:
a. Operate the OMLs under a PSC with NNPC
b. Pay a Good and Valuable Consideration (GVC) of US$ 340 m at the commencement of the PSC
c. Develop the significant oil resources which have been lying fallow, and ramp up production
d. Commence development of the large gas resources within 24 months both for the domestic market and for export, in line with the Government’s aspirations for the gas industry
e. Ramp up investment in the OMLs so that production revenues, royalties and taxes to the Government are exponentially increased, in addition to the upfront payment of GVC.
READ: Chevron Nigeria invests $1.45 billion in local content development
The new operating consortium has been carefully chosen by Government for their familiarity with the assets. Kaztec, one of the leading indigenous EPIC-M companies with vast experience in offshore and onshore petroleum E&P, has collaborated with the previous operator on the assets for many years. The essence, therefore, is to ensure a seamless transition of operations with no disruptions in production or loss of revenue to the Government.
The choice of consortium is also in the accordance with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (Local Content) Act which was enacted in 2010 to promote indigenous operation of Nigeria’s oil and gas assets. Under the Act, seasoned Nigerian independent operators like Kaztec and Salvic are to be given first consideration in the award of oil blocks and oil field licenses.
The consortium intends to maximise the potential of the assets to ensure that the Government and people of Nigeria reap their full benefits against the backdrop of the ongoing Energy Transition. In addition to optimizing production, the Consortium intends to deepen relationships with local communities, boost local content in all its ramifications and increase the employment and training of Nigerians, directly and indirectly.
READ: The long road from NITEL to NTEL and the dashed hopes
At the urging of DPR, the Consortium has engaged with the previous operator, to ensure a smooth and amicable transition of operations at the assets. The DPR also directed that Addax and the new Consortium engage in an amicable resolution of all issues including a commercial settlement if needed. These discussions between the new Consortium and Addax commenced in April 2021.
The DPR should be commended for proactively taking concrete steps to boost the revenue accruing to the Government from these underperforming assets. Nigeria and China continue to enjoy cordial economic, political and social ties, and will cooperate to ensure the mutual development of their countries.
Written by Perry Okolugbo
