CBN moves to ‘reinstate’ Sola Adeduntan as MD/CEO First Bank
The CBN is making moves to reinstate ousted MD/CEO of First Bank Ltd as the controversy surrounding his removal rages.
The Central Bank of Nigeria may reinstate ousted Dr Sola Adeduntan as MD/CEO of First Bank Ltd as the controversy surrounding his removal rages on.
Multiple sources with knowledge of the matter informed Nairametrics that the Godwin Emefiele led central bank is pressuring the bank behind the scenes to reinstate Adeduntan against the wishes of the Board of Directors of the bank. Another reliable source informed Nairametrics that the apex bank may issue a letter to First Bank Ltd., reinstating Adeduntan if the bank does not reverse his removal.
Nairametrics reported earlier that the Central Bank of Nigeria had issued the Board of First Bank Ltd, one of Nigeria’s oldest banks a query for the removal of its CEO citing failure of the bank to obtain its approval.
“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to media reports that the Board of Directors has approved the removal of the current Managing Director of the bank, Dr Sola Adeduntan, and appointed a successor to replace him. The CBN notes with concern that the action was taken without due consultation with the regulatory authorities, especially given the systemic importance of First Bank Ltd.”
The CBN also claimed that the tenure of Mr Adedutan was yet to expire (bank MD’s have a maximum 10 years) and that they were also not aware of any misconduct of the former MD and as such there was no justification for his removal.
However, sources in First Bank informed Nairametrics that the bank has a policy of replacing its MD/CEO’s every 6 years and maintained it did not break any CBN rules. The bank replaced Dr Adeduntan with Gbenga Shobo (58 years in June) as the new MD/CEO in a press release. Shobo was before now the former Deputy Managing Director of the Bank.
It is unclear how this matter will be settled however several analysts’ opinions obtained by Nairametrics suggest the current impasse is not unconnected to an earlier letter sent to the bank by the CBN regarding the loan of Director and Shareholder of the bank Oba Otudeko.
As the banking sector regulator, the CBN approves appointments of Bank MD/CEOs but it is unprecedented for the CBN to interfere with matters of a bank like First Bank, the oldest in the country. However, the CBN has in the past removed MD/CEOs of banks and has gone as far as firing the entireBoard of the banks. But such cases were often preceded by a crisis in the bank and followed by the nationalization of the bank. First Bank is neither in a crisis nor being nationalized.
Airtel Africa appoints Segun Ogunsanya as Chief Executive Officer
Olusegun Ogunsanya has been announced as the new Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa Plc
Airtel Africa Plc, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria and 13 other countries, has announced the appointment of Mr Olusegun Ogunsanya as the new Chief Executive Officer.
This follows the notice of retirement given by the current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Raghunath Mandava, to the Board of the telecoms firm.
This disclosure is contained in a statement sent by Airtel Africa to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and signed by its Group Company Secretary, Simon O’Hara. The statement said that Ogunsanya who is presently the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria would join the Board of Airtel Africa with effect from Oct. 1, 2021.
What Airtel Africa is saying in its statement
The statement from Airtel Africa reads, “Segun Ogunsanya joined Airtel Africa in 2012 as the Managing Director and CEO Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of its operations in Nigeria, the largest market in Africa.
‘Segun has more than 25 years of business management experience in banking, consumer goods and telecoms. Before joining Airtel in 2012, Segun held leadership roles at Coca-Cola in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya (as the Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer) before joining Airtel.
He has also been the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (Coca-Cola Hellenic owned) and Group Head of retail banking operations at Ecobank Transnational Inc, covering 28 countries in Africa. He is an Electronics Engineer and also a chartered accountant.
Raghu Mandava will be retiring as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, as a Director of Airtel Africa and as a member of the Market Disclosure Committee on Sept. 30, 2021.”
After his retirement, Mandava is expected to be available to advise the Chairman of Airtel Africa, Mr Bharti Mittal, and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for a period of 9 months.
Mr Bharti Mittal, Chairman Airtel Africa was quoted by the statement as saying that the company was delighted to appoint Ogunsanya as the next Group Chief Executive Officer.
Mittal said Ogunsanya had displayed significant drive and energy in turning around the Nigeria business by focusing on network modernisation, distribution, and operational efficiency.
He said, “It is this commitment, together with his industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery that will enable him to continue to deliver our strategic objectives and to lead the Group in the next stages of its development.’’
Mittal also commended Mandava for being instrumental in successfully leading and transforming Airtel Africa into a powerhouse telecommunications and mobile money company.
First Bank appoints Gbenga Shobo as new MD/CEO
First Bank has appointed Shobo to take the position MD/CEO, as Adeduntan retires.
The Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited has appointed Gbenga Shobo as its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
The appointment was disclosed in a statement made by the bank’s Chairman, Ibukun Awosika on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Shobo will succeed Sola Adeduntan, who will be leaving the bank in accordance with the term limit for chief executives, after leading the bank since January 2016.
What they are saying
In her statement, Awosika said; “We are proud to announce Gbenga Shobo as our new MD/CEO. His appointment has proven the resilience of our succession planning mechanisms and the value we place on our long-standing corporate governance practices, which underpin the institution’s enduring sustainability and 127-year legacy.
The board is confident that Gbenga has the experience and understanding of the bank and the know-how to lead the bank through this next phase of growth, which is focused on positioning First Bank as the pre-eminent bank in our chosen markets, delivering value to our stakeholders.
I would like to thank Sola for his dedication and efforts during his helm at the Bank, and before as CFO. The board and I are grateful for his leadership of the bank over the last 5 and a half years and believe that the strong foundations created during his term will provide an excellent basis for our continued success.”
What you should know about Gbenga Shobo
- Shobo has over 30 years’ work experience from reputable organizations out of which he has garnered more than 26 years in the Banking Industry in Credit & Relationship Management; Products Development & Improvement; Treasury; Product Sales and Banking Operations, amongst others.
- He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an alumnus of Kellogg School of Management and Harvard Business School.
- Shobo was appointed as the bank’s Deputy Managing Director (DMD) in 2016.
- He also formerly served as executive director overseeing the retail banking/public sector businesses in the Lagos and West directorate and was hitherto the Executive Director overseeing the retail business in the South directorate.
Shobo’s appointment, according to the statement from the lender, is subject to regulatory approval.
