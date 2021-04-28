Markets
Nasdaq composite falls after setting new high
A day after setting a new high, the Nasdaq Composite fell 48.56 points, or 0.3 percent, to 14090.22. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9 point or less than 0.1 percent to 4186.72 from record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average barely moved, ending the day at 33984.93, up 3.36 points or less than 0.1 percent.
For the first time in three weeks, the S&P 500 finished the day in the red, putting an end to the stock market’s steady ascent. Tesla shares weighed on the broad index after investors were underwhelmed by the electric carmaker’s latest quarterly report, highlighting the market’s strong expectations for stocks this earnings season.
Tesla shares plummeted $33.46 or 4.5 percent to $704.74 in the trading session, after the company posted a record profit. The stock of the electric carmaker has struggled this year, rising just 0.1 percent since the end of December; beset with a slew of problems including an investigation into a Model S sedan accident in Texas earlier this month. Over the last year, the stock has increased by more than 300 percent.
After exceeding Wall Street earnings expectations, Microsoft shares dropped more than 3% in after-hours trading.
Investors became more positive about Alphabet’s earnings report after it smashed sales records in the first quarter. Google’s parent company reported a $4.75 billion net gain on equity assets in its first-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, accounting for 22 percent of Alphabet’s pre-tax revenue. Net profits increased by more than 160 percent to $17.9 billion, surpassing the previous high of $15.2 billion set in the fourth quarter.
As markets await the results of the Fed conference, bonds have weakened, pushing 10-year Treasury yields past 1.6 percent. Inflation projections for the next ten years have reached an eight-year peak, according to a market indicator.
Before the economy and labour market completely rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Fed has indicated that it has no concrete intentions to tighten monetary policy. Hence, investors will be paying careful attention to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference after the Fed’s new policy meeting on Wednesday. Investors will be watching for signs that the Fed’s stance on interest rates has shifted in light of recent economic evidence, some of which shows that inflation is returning.
Stock Market
Pullback on NSE ASI amid Prestige and Wema Bank surge
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market posted a loss at the end of the trading session today as predicted by analysts. The All-Share Index declined by -0.03% to close at 39,305.48 from 39,318.52 index points.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.58Tr. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at – 4%.
- The market closed in loss as PRESTIGE led 23 Gainers, and 16 Losers were topped by CHIPLC, with a strong bullish movement by the NSE ASI.
NSE ASI Top gainers
- PRESTIGE up +9.52% to close at N0.46
- WEMABANK up +8.77% to close at N0.62
- ROYALEX up +7.69% to close at N0.42
- CHAMPION up +7.46% to close at N2.16
- REGALINS up +7.41% to close at N0.29
NSE ASI Top losers
- CHIPLC down -9.09% to close at N0.30
- IUPL down -8.59% to close at N1.17
- CHAMS down -4.55% to close at N0.21
- HONYFLOUR down -4.44% to close at N1.29
- STERLNBANK down -4.38% to close at N1.53
NSE ASI Outlook
The NSE ASI saw a bearish move opposing gains held at the previous trading session. The pullback anticipated by speculators was affirmed today. The stock market is expected to make a recovery tomorrow. Nevertheless, the following stocks are on our watchlist: PZ, CAP, OANDO, STANBIC, HONYFLOUR, GUINNESS and Flourmills.
Nairametrics advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.
Currencies
Naira falls at NAFEX window as CBN moves to further boost diaspora remittances
Tuesday, 27th April 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N411.67/$1 at the Importers and Exporters window.
Naira depreciated on Tuesday, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window, as the rate closed at N411.67 to a dollar. This represents a N1.67 drop when compared to the N410/$1 that was recorded on Monday, 26th April 2021.
However, the naira remained stable at the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Tuesday. This was the same rate that was recorded the previous day as the CBN has moved to further boost diaspora remittances with the approval of 10 additional International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO)
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira depreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N411.67/$1, the same as recorded on Monday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.05 to a dollar on Tuesday, 27th April 2021, about the same rate that was recorded on Monday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N436.55 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N411.67/$1. It also sold for as low as N401.10/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose marginally by 2.04% on Tuesday, 27th April 2021.
- Data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $47.45 million recorded on Monday, 26th April 2021, to $48.42 million on Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s most priced and largest digital asset traded past $54,000 after recovery from its dip over the weekend.
- Bitcoin went up on Tuesday to trade at $55,069 on Tuesday evening amid news in the morning that JP Morgan is gearing up to offer an actively managed bitcoin fund to certain clients.
- CoinDesk said that the move would make it the largest and unlikeliest US mega-bank to embrace crypto as an asset class.
- Meanwhile, Tesla announced $438m in net income for this quarter, with a $101m positive impact on profits from selling some of its bitcoin. It had put $1.5bn into the cryptocurrency earlier this year.
- The price of Ethereum, the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and volume continued to rally on Tuesday rising to $2,645.
Crude oil price
The price of crude oil rose on Tuesday, April 26, 2021, as OPEC+ group is holding firm on output cuts.
- Oil prices rose on Tuesday morning on the news coming out of Vienna that shows OPEC+ believes the market will be able to accommodate the higher oil supply as of May 1, despite the worsening of the Covid-19 situation in the world’s third-largest oil importer, India.
- Brent Crude rose by 1.17% to trade at $66.42, indicating an increase of $0.77, compared to the previous day’s price.
- WTI Crude went up by 0.22% to trade at $63.08, Bonny light dropped by 0.42% to trade at $63.94 while Natural Gas currently sells for an average of $2,869.
- The increase in the amount of drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil and transportation infrastructure in the last couple of years, is a major threat for international oil and commodity markets in the coming months.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve position dropped by 0.25% on Monday 26th April 2021 to stand at $35.008 billion.
- Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealed that Nigeria’s external reserve dipped from $35.094 billion recorded on 23rd April 2021 to $35.008 billion on Monday, April 26, 2021.
- This represents the sixth consecutive decline recorded during the week in Nigeria’s external reserve, having had 19 successive growths.
- The growth recorded was attributed to increasing global oil prices and some of the measures introduced by the CBN to boost dollar inflow in the country’s forex market, such as the naira 4-dollar scheme.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Pharma Deko Plc records a loss of N6.5 million in Q1 2021.
- Chemical and Allied Products Plc records a 55% decline in profit for Q1 2021.
- Fidelity Bank Plc profit surges by 64% to N9.6 billion in Q1 2021.
- Wema Bank Plc posts N4.6 billion profit in FY 2020.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank proposes final dividend worth N50 million for shareholders.