LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grows profit after tax by 261% in Q1 2021
The profit after tax of the mortgage bank grew from N27.84 million to N100.56 million in Q1 2021
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grew its profit after tax by 261.2% in the first quarter of 2021 to stand at N100.56 million. This was contained in its quarterly unaudited financial report, recently released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website.
The profit after tax of the mortgage bank grew to N100.56 million in Q1 2021 from N27.84 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2020. This represents an increase of more than times 3 in a space of one year.
The bank’s stellar performance could be directly attributed to the investment by the pan-African financial services conglomerate, Cititrust Holdings Plc in 2020, which consequently changed the name from Omoluabi Mortgage Bank to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank.
Highlights
- Gross earnings during the period grew by 120.1% to stand at N251.8 million, compared to N114.4 million recorded in the comparable period of 2020.
- The company’s total assets increased by 38% from N6.29 billion recorded as of December 2020 to N8.69 billion as of March 2021.
- Loans to customers also witnessed double-figure growth, as it increased by 18% from N4.08 billion to N4.81 billion. This implies that LivingTrust Mortgage Bank gave loans up to N732.6 million to customers between January and March 2021.
- Profit margin moved to 40% from 24.3% recorded in Q1 2020. This also represents one of the best in the Mortgage banking subsector.
- Shareholders’ equity grew marginally by 3.8% to stand at N2.88 billion as of March 2021.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, however, paid a total of N55.55 million as personnel expenses, as against N33.42 million spent in the corresponding period of 2020.
The company’s focus to deliver double-figure growth is evident in its investment of a sum of N35.04 million in the purchase of property, plant, and equipment during the period compared to the corresponding period of last year when nothing was allocated to this.
What you should know
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc (formerly Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc) is a public limited liability company domiciled in Osun State, Nigeria.
- Cititrust Holdings Plc acquired 60% ownership of the bank last year, after which its name was changed from Omoluabi Mortgage Bank to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.
- Following the acquisition by Cititrust, a new Board and Management, led by a former Group Managing Director of Odua Investment Company Limited, Alhaji Adebayo Jimoh, and a seasoned banker, Mr Adekunle Adewole, were respectively put in place to drive the bank’s repositioning.
- LivingTrust recently applied to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to inject additional N3 billion equity into the bank. This is expected to improve the bank’s capacity to provide more innovation to its growing customer base and fund expansion projects.
- The holding company also recently announced its intention to transform the bank from a Regional to a National Mortgage Bank before the end of the second quarter of 2021.
Nigeria Air Force Investment Limited launches 2000 hectare farm in Benue
The initial project would create 500 jobs and boost food security in the nation.
The investment arm of the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL), has announced the launch of a 2000 hectare farm at the Tactical Air Command (TAC) Base in Makurdi.
The scheme was launched by the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) TAC, Makurdi, AVM Idi Lubo, who added that the initial project would create 500 jobs and boost food security in the nation.
“Food security is vital to every nation and no nation will depend on the other for food. Our population is growing and the landmass still remains the same. Therefore, it is important to maximize the full potentials of the available land that we have.
This project, I am told, will provide over 500 direct jobs. This collaboration between NAFIL and Circum Farms will enhance food security,” he said.
Managing Director, Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL), AVM Uchenna Nwagwu, disclosed that Circum Farms would be the service partner for the project, farming over 10 crops, including, maize, rice, ginger, cowpeas, yam, cassava, plantain, etc.
In case you missed it
Recall Nairametrics also reported that the Nigerian Air Force had signed a deal to promote local Research and Development (R&D) technology to sustain platforms and equipment serviceability with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and Equipment and Protective Applications International Limited (EPAIL).
Abuja car dealers lament rising cost of second-hand cars, low patronage
Abuja residents appear to be prioritising their basic needs over lifestyle products such as cars.
Nigeria, recorded a total sum of N1.28 trillion as the value of “used vehicles” (popularly known as Tokunbo) and motorcycles imported in one year (Q3 2019 – Q2 2020), implying an increase of 42%, compared to N899 billion recorded in the corresponding period (Q3 2018 – Q2 2019).
However, in a visit to some used car dealers in Abuja, complaints were rife regarding several factors including naira inflation, import duties and the general economic realities which have affected the purchasing power of Nigerians.
At Oloa Kintana Motors at the Customs Area of Karu, the car dealer says car prices have risen by more than 15% in a 12-month period. When asked about how government policy was affecting his business, the dealer was quick to state that “due to border closure, cars stopped coming from the borders, which made the prices of the available cars for sale in Nigeria go higher.”
The dealer added that about this time last year a used Toyota Corolla (2005 model) sold for roughly N1.2 million but the same car currently sells for about N1.6 million now; while models like the 2008 versions went from a little over N2 million last year to just over N3 million now.
The dealer also complained that patronage had been consistently low this year, compared to the pre-covid period, as the prevailing economic challenges had whittled down the purchasing power of consumers.
At the Karu roundabout area, car dealers at Mazfallah Plaza confirmed that used car prices had risen this year by over 15%, stating that the government policy has made it more expensive to bring cars into the country as it has become difficult to get cars through the land borders. They also cited the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the reasons for low patronage.
“A Nigerian-used Corolla 2009 sells for N2.4 million now, compared to about N2 million last year; while an American-used one sells for over N3 million,” one of the dealers lamented.
The story was not much different at car dealerships along the Kubwa Expressway. At US Matasa Investment ltd, which sells a range of used luxury cars, the Chairman stated that this period last year was unequivocally better than the present time in terms of cost of vehicles and volume of sales. “A 2010 Mercedes Benz C300 sold for N4.5 million this time last year, today it goes for nearly N5.5 million,” he said.
Bottomline
Despite the revised import duty tariff for vehicles which was announced by the government in January and reported by Nairametrics, car dealers are still faced with dismal patronage because of the poor economic situation of the country. Not being a level-one need on Maslow’s famous hierarchy of human needs and with the rising inflation figures (particularly food inflation), Abuja residents appear to be prioritising their basic needs over lifestyle products such as cars.
