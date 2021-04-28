Business
Lagos says Fourth Mainland Bridge contract with funding ready in December 2021
The Lagos State Government has said that the preferred bidder for the fourth mainland bridge will be known by December 2021.
This is as the government is at the conclusion stage in the bidding process for the award of contract for the bridge which is conceived in the Lagos State Master Plan.
This disclosure was made by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Government on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, during the ongoing inter-ministerial press briefing organised to mark Sanwo-Olu’s second year anniversary in office.
Mrs Adeyoye said the Government was in the second phase of the bidding process, where it had issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to shortlist consortia and establish their financial proposal for the project.
She revealed that by December 2021, the State would have moved to appoint its preferred bidders, complete financial closure on the project and sign a concession agreement with a consortium, after which the construction will start.
What the Special Adviser to the Governor is saying
Adeyoye in her statement said, “The journey of the 4th Mainland Bridge, which started years ago, became a top priority of the Sanwo–Olu administration as part of efforts aimed at decongesting the metropolis and ease traffic congestions along existing highways. This administration, in its resolve to ensure quick delivery of the project, has enhanced the role of Private Sector Partnerships in the delivery process.
The alignment for the Fourth Mainland bridge is clear and we have six consortiums at the moment still in the bid for the project. We have completed our bio-metric survey on routes. We have more than 8,000 structures marked on the alignment and all environmental impact assessment has been completed to ensure the project takes off immediately the bidding process is complete. By December, we should come to a financial close on who is the preferred bidder.”
What you should know
It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government had in August 2020, shortlisted 6 companies for the design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.
This was followed up with the government’s issuance of a Request for Qualification (RFQ) in February this year. The 6 companies were said to have completed the technical and financial capacity requirements.
The Fourth Mainland Bridge is a 37.4km freeway subdivided into three sections namely Island Section, Lagoon Section and Mainland Section. It will commence from Abraham Adesanya Roundabout in Lekki through Ajah and Langbasa areas, crossing the Ado Badore Road before arriving at the Lagoon shoreline.
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grows profit after tax by 261% in Q1 2021
The profit after tax of the mortgage bank grew from N27.84 million to N100.56 million in Q1 2021
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grew its profit after tax by 261.2% in the first quarter of 2021 to stand at N100.56 million. This was contained in its quarterly unaudited financial report, recently released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website.
The profit after tax of the mortgage bank grew to N100.56 million in Q1 2021 from N27.84 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2020. This represents an increase of more than times 3 in a space of one year.
The bank’s stellar performance could be directly attributed to the investment by the pan-African financial services conglomerate, Cititrust Holdings Plc in 2020, which consequently changed the name from Omoluabi Mortgage Bank to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank.
Highlights
- Gross earnings during the period grew by 120.1% to stand at N251.8 million, compared to N114.4 million recorded in the comparable period of 2020.
- The company’s total assets increased by 38% from N6.29 billion recorded as of December 2020 to N8.69 billion as of March 2021.
- Loans to customers also witnessed double-figure growth, as it increased by 18% from N4.08 billion to N4.81 billion. This implies that LivingTrust Mortgage Bank gave loans up to N732.6 million to customers between January and March 2021.
- Profit margin moved to 40% from 24.3% recorded in Q1 2020. This also represents one of the best in the Mortgage banking subsector.
- Shareholders’ equity grew marginally by 3.8% to stand at N2.88 billion as of March 2021.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, however, paid a total of N55.55 million as personnel expenses, as against N33.42 million spent in the corresponding period of 2020.
The company’s focus to deliver double-figure growth is evident in its investment of a sum of N35.04 million in the purchase of property, plant, and equipment during the period compared to the corresponding period of last year when nothing was allocated to this.
What you should know
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc (formerly Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc) is a public limited liability company domiciled in Osun State, Nigeria.
- Cititrust Holdings Plc acquired 60% ownership of the bank last year, after which its name was changed from Omoluabi Mortgage Bank to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.
- Following the acquisition by Cititrust, a new Board and Management, led by a former Group Managing Director of Odua Investment Company Limited, Alhaji Adebayo Jimoh, and a seasoned banker, Mr Adekunle Adewole, were respectively put in place to drive the bank’s repositioning.
- LivingTrust recently applied to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to inject additional N3 billion equity into the bank. This is expected to improve the bank’s capacity to provide more innovation to its growing customer base and fund expansion projects.
- The holding company also recently announced its intention to transform the bank from a Regional to a National Mortgage Bank before the end of the second quarter of 2021.
Abuja car dealers lament rising cost of second-hand cars, low patronage
Abuja residents appear to be prioritising their basic needs over lifestyle products such as cars.
Nigeria, recorded a total sum of N1.28 trillion as the value of “used vehicles” (popularly known as Tokunbo) and motorcycles imported in one year (Q3 2019 – Q2 2020), implying an increase of 42%, compared to N899 billion recorded in the corresponding period (Q3 2018 – Q2 2019).
However, in a visit to some used car dealers in Abuja, complaints were rife regarding several factors including naira inflation, import duties and the general economic realities which have affected the purchasing power of Nigerians.
At Oloa Kintana Motors at the Customs Area of Karu, the car dealer says car prices have risen by more than 15% in a 12-month period. When asked about how government policy was affecting his business, the dealer was quick to state that “due to border closure, cars stopped coming from the borders, which made the prices of the available cars for sale in Nigeria go higher.”
The dealer added that about this time last year a used Toyota Corolla (2005 model) sold for roughly N1.2 million but the same car currently sells for about N1.6 million now; while models like the 2008 versions went from a little over N2 million last year to just over N3 million now.
The dealer also complained that patronage had been consistently low this year, compared to the pre-covid period, as the prevailing economic challenges had whittled down the purchasing power of consumers.
At the Karu roundabout area, car dealers at Mazfallah Plaza confirmed that used car prices had risen this year by over 15%, stating that the government policy has made it more expensive to bring cars into the country as it has become difficult to get cars through the land borders. They also cited the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the reasons for low patronage.
“A Nigerian-used Corolla 2009 sells for N2.4 million now, compared to about N2 million last year; while an American-used one sells for over N3 million,” one of the dealers lamented.
The story was not much different at car dealerships along the Kubwa Expressway. At US Matasa Investment ltd, which sells a range of used luxury cars, the Chairman stated that this period last year was unequivocally better than the present time in terms of cost of vehicles and volume of sales. “A 2010 Mercedes Benz C300 sold for N4.5 million this time last year, today it goes for nearly N5.5 million,” he said.
Bottomline
Despite the revised import duty tariff for vehicles which was announced by the government in January and reported by Nairametrics, car dealers are still faced with dismal patronage because of the poor economic situation of the country. Not being a level-one need on Maslow’s famous hierarchy of human needs and with the rising inflation figures (particularly food inflation), Abuja residents appear to be prioritising their basic needs over lifestyle products such as cars.
