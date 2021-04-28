Appointments
First Bank appoints Gbenga Shobo as new MD/CEO
First Bank has appointed Shobo to take the position MD/CEO, as Adeduntan retires.
The Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited has appointed Gbenga Shobo as its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
The appointment was disclosed in a statement made by the bank’s Chairman, Ibukun Awosika on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Shobo will succeed Sola Adeduntan, who will be leaving the bank in accordance with the term limit for chief executives, after leading the bank since January 2016.
What they are saying
In her statement, Awosika said; “We are proud to announce Gbenga Shobo as our new MD/CEO. His appointment has proven the resilience of our succession planning mechanisms and the value we place on our long-standing corporate governance practices, which underpin the institution’s enduring sustainability and 127-year legacy.
The board is confident that Gbenga has the experience and understanding of the bank and the know-how to lead the bank through this next phase of growth, which is focused on positioning First Bank as the pre-eminent bank in our chosen markets, delivering value to our stakeholders.
I would like to thank Sola for his dedication and efforts during his helm at the Bank, and before as CFO. The board and I are grateful for his leadership of the bank over the last 5 and a half years and believe that the strong foundations created during his term will provide an excellent basis for our continued success.”
What you should know about Gbenga Shobo
- Shobo has over 30 years’ work experience from reputable organizations out of which he has garnered more than 26 years in the Banking Industry in Credit & Relationship Management; Products Development & Improvement; Treasury; Product Sales and Banking Operations, amongst others.
- He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an alumnus of Kellogg School of Management and Harvard Business School.
- Shobo was appointed as the bank’s Deputy Managing Director (DMD) in 2016.
- He also formerly served as executive director overseeing the retail banking/public sector businesses in the Lagos and West directorate and was hitherto the Executive Director overseeing the retail business in the South directorate.
Shobo’s appointment, according to the statement from the lender, is subject to regulatory approval.
Standard Bank Group appoints Yinka Sanni as new Chief Executive of Africa Regions
Yinka Sanni has been appointed as Standard Bank Group’s Chief Executive of Africa Regions.
The Standard Bank Group has announced the appointment of Yinka Sanni as the new Chief Executive of Africa Regions.
This announcement was made by the Group in a post shared via its official LinkedIn account. The bank revealed that Sanni will be replacing Sola David-Borha who is retiring after 31 years of distinguished service to the group.
His appointment will play an integral role in driving the growth of the Standard Bank Group in Africa further in the years ahead.
He is expected to build on the work of David-Borha, a renowned professional who played a key role in growing the Group’s Africa Regions portfolio in terms of capacity, market share and contribution to the group’s headline earnings.
What you should know
- Yinka Sanni is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria.
- He has served in key positions within the Stanbic Group, as the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Deputy Chief Executive of the Bank and Executive Director, Corporate & Investment Banking of the Bank.
- He was also the pioneer Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited and the pioneer Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited.
Usman Alkali Baba assumes office as new IG of Police
The FG announced that IGP Usman Alkali Baba assumed duty as the new Inspector General of Police on Wednesday.
The Federal Government announced that IGP Usman Alkali Baba assumed duty as the new Inspector General of Police on Wednesday.
The FG disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, citing that he is taking over from IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, who retired after 35 years of meritorious service to the nation.
What the FG is saying
“The handing/taking over of leadership between the former and new Police Chiefs was held in a brief but colourful ceremony at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. The event was climaxed with the symbolic handover of the Nigeria Police flag.
The new IGP, who is the 21st indigenous Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, psc (+), fdc, a fellow of the National Defence College, hails from Geidam in Yobe State. He was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force on 15th March 1988 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.
He holds a Masters degree in Public Administration (MPA) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
The FG also disclosed that the new IGP believes in the provision of motivational and credible leadership driven by professionalism and strategic planning, all directed at stabilizing internal security and modernizing police operations within the framework of citizens’ consent, trust, and the rule of law.
In case you missed it
The Federal Government revealed why President Buhari terminated the appointment of the outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, before the expiration of the 3-months extension, saying the ex-IGP’s tenure was terminated following the completion of the selection process for a new Inspector General of Police.
