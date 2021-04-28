Business News
Afrikrea launches ANKA in partnership with DHL and VISA to power global African e-commerce
Ivorien startup, Afrikrea, the e-commerce platform for “all things made of Africa” is launching ANKA– an all-in-one SaaS solution in partnership with DHL and VISA to provide seamless e-commerce, payments, and global shipping online service for thousands of micro retailers and businesses on the continent and around the world, as it continues to power e-commerce for Africa.
Founded in 2016, Afrikrea as a marketplace for selling and buying African-inspired clothing, accessories, arts, and crafts has increased its transactions to over $15 million in 170 countries worldwide, with sellers from 47 out of 54 African countries. The platform currently records over 500,000 visits a month with the majority of customers located in Europe and North America.
Launched to coincide with Afrikrea’s fifth anniversary of operations, ANKA (meaning “Ours” in Bambara and Djoula) allows merchants to:
- Easily sell via a customized online storefront (like Shopify), social media platforms or by links such as on Gumroad and also the Afrikrea marketplace. This is carried out via an omnichannel dashboard with a single inventory, orders, and messages management.
- With just 2 clicks, international shipping is offered at the best rates with the best partners. For instance, a 2kg parcel from Nigeria can be shipped to the US or UK for less than $20 – this includes DHL pickup and global tracking.
- Facilitate and centralize payments (global and local) via a secure online wallet and receive payouts according to the merchant’s preference. A dedicated Afrikrea VISA card is also available.
Powered by Afrikrea, ANKA is the first of its kind global e-commerce aggregator of services for African micro retailers and has been developed to reduce the friction of the global sales process for the 7,000+ sellers on the Afrikrea platform, as well as open new routes to market for sellers.
ANKA costs EUR10 [approximately $12] a month and the platform will also connect with MPesa, Orange, and MTN, so customers looking to pay merchants can do so via mobile money, mobile banking, PayPal, and a host of international payment cards. Merchants will also be able to transfer the funds from their wallets in any method of their choice, including their dedicated physical VISA card. From there, they can instantly pay or withdraw funds at an ATM as and when they prefer.
What they are saying
Moulaye Taboure Co-Founder and CEO of Afrikrea says. “We see Afrikrea as the bridge between Africa and the world, empowering thousands of micro retailers and their clients globally. Those entrepreneurs currently lose time and energy managing multiple channels of sales, and also lose money through the multiple intermediaries needed to ship their orders or get access to their funds. ANKA enables them to sell anywhere as well as get paid – seamlessly, from one place.”
In much the same way that international technology companies like Shopify and Alibaba have been central to inspiring and powering a new wave of global online retailers, and have created wealth for thousands of entrepreneurs via access to amazing eCommerce software, our plan is to achieve much the same, but for the growing and dynamic African market. By handling a safe and seamless process for our vendors – sales, payments, shipping – we expect to grow with them and power commerce for thousands more online marketplaces and sellers who have a passion for Africa”.
Appointments
First Bank appoints Gbenga Shobo as new MD/CEO
First Bank has appointed Shobo to take the position MD/CEO, as Adeduntan retires.
The Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited has appointed Gbenga Shobo as its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
The appointment was disclosed in a statement made by the bank’s Chairman, Ibukun Awosika on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Shobo will succeed Sola Adeduntan, who will be leaving the bank in accordance with the term limit for chief executives, after leading the bank since January 2016.
What they are saying
In her statement, Awosika said; “We are proud to announce Gbenga Shobo as our new MD/CEO. His appointment has proven the resilience of our succession planning mechanisms and the value we place on our long-standing corporate governance practices, which underpin the institution’s enduring sustainability and 127-year legacy.
The board is confident that Gbenga has the experience and understanding of the bank and the know-how to lead the bank through this next phase of growth, which is focused on positioning First Bank as the pre-eminent bank in our chosen markets, delivering value to our stakeholders.
I would like to thank Sola for his dedication and efforts during his helm at the Bank, and before as CFO. The board and I are grateful for his leadership of the bank over the last 5 and a half years and believe that the strong foundations created during his term will provide an excellent basis for our continued success.”
What you should know about Gbenga Shobo
- Shobo has over 30 years’ work experience from reputable organizations out of which he has garnered more than 26 years in the Banking Industry in Credit & Relationship Management; Products Development & Improvement; Treasury; Product Sales and Banking Operations, amongst others.
- He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an alumnus of Kellogg School of Management and Harvard Business School.
- Shobo was appointed as the bank’s Deputy Managing Director (DMD) in 2016.
- He also formerly served as executive director overseeing the retail banking/public sector businesses in the Lagos and West directorate and was hitherto the Executive Director overseeing the retail business in the South directorate.
Shobo’s appointment, according to the statement from the lender, is subject to regulatory approval.
Business
Lagos says Fourth Mainland Bridge contract with funding ready in December 2021
The Lagos State Government has said that the preferred bidder for the fourth mainland bridge will be known by December 2021.
This is as the government is at the conclusion stage in the bidding process for the award of contract for the bridge which is conceived in the Lagos State Master Plan.
This disclosure was made by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Government on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, during the ongoing inter-ministerial press briefing organised to mark Sanwo-Olu’s second year anniversary in office.
Mrs Adeyoye said the Government was in the second phase of the bidding process, where it had issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to shortlist consortia and establish their financial proposal for the project.
She revealed that by December 2021, the State would have moved to appoint its preferred bidders, complete financial closure on the project and sign a concession agreement with a consortium, after which the construction will start.
What the Special Adviser to the Governor is saying
Adeyoye in her statement said, “The journey of the 4th Mainland Bridge, which started years ago, became a top priority of the Sanwo–Olu administration as part of efforts aimed at decongesting the metropolis and ease traffic congestions along existing highways. This administration, in its resolve to ensure quick delivery of the project, has enhanced the role of Private Sector Partnerships in the delivery process.
The alignment for the Fourth Mainland bridge is clear and we have six consortiums at the moment still in the bid for the project. We have completed our bio-metric survey on routes. We have more than 8,000 structures marked on the alignment and all environmental impact assessment has been completed to ensure the project takes off immediately the bidding process is complete. By December, we should come to a financial close on who is the preferred bidder.”
What you should know
It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government had in August 2020, shortlisted 6 companies for the design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.
This was followed up with the government’s issuance of a Request for Qualification (RFQ) in February this year. The 6 companies were said to have completed the technical and financial capacity requirements.
The Fourth Mainland Bridge is a 37.4km freeway subdivided into three sections namely Island Section, Lagoon Section and Mainland Section. It will commence from Abraham Adesanya Roundabout in Lekki through Ajah and Langbasa areas, crossing the Ado Badore Road before arriving at the Lagoon shoreline.
