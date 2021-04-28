Content Partners
FCMB’s Priceless Gift of Sight: Over 300,000 Nigerians with eye defects benefit
For 13 years, FCMB has been offering free testing, surgeries and glasses in partnership with TCF.
First City Monument Bank (www.fcmb.com), in partnership with Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF) of India, has so far carried out free eye surgeries, correctional testing services and provided glasses to over 300,000 Nigerians under the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, tagged Priceless Gift of Sight. Out of this number, the sight of almost 17,000 visually impaired Nigerians has been restored through surgeries, while the rest underwent tests to correct various eye defects and also received glasses.
The yearly intervention, which started in 2009, is designed to combat cataracts and other eye defects that could lead to blindness among underprivileged adults and children across various communities in Nigeria. FCMB has sustained this programme for thirteen consecutive years (2009 till date) by offering free testing, surgeries and glasses in partnership with TCF in Kebbi, Cross River, Imo, Abuja, Katsina and Adamawa.
The FCMB Priceless Gift of Sight initiative has also raised awareness on the magnitude of the problems associated with cataract in Nigeria. The Bank’s support to address the problem has gone a long way to improve the socio-economic well-being of the over 300,000 beneficiaries and their respective families. In addition, the programme serves as an avenue for indigenous medical and para-medical personnel to build their capacity through the training offered by the team of doctors provided by TCF that conducts the exercise.
The surgeries involve treatment of cataract with inter-ocular lens implantation to those who would otherwise be unable to access quality and affordable surgeries. Modern surgical techniques, using state of the art equipment, are in use in all the designated hospitals.
The exercise also includes, screening of patients by trained para-medical staff in the communities, transporting patients to the hospitals, full ophthalmic and medical examination of patients prior to surgery and the eventual surgery performed by the surgeons. Other measures put in place by FCMB and the Foundation are admission of screened patients for between 2 and 3 days before surgery, observation of the patients for at least 24 hours post-surgery, check-up on patients within six weeks after the surgery in their respective communities, and random post-operative audit by independent ophthalmologists to confirm the efficiency of the surgery and state of health of the beneficiaries.
The Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Mr. Diran Olojo, explained that the Priceless Gift of Sight programme is a key aspect of the Bank’s CSR initiatives. According to him, “the importance of sight to the well-being of an individual and nation cannot be under-estimated. We are proud to sustain the execution of this initiative with Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, because it has continued to positively touch and transform the lives of thousands of people, homes, businesses and the entire society. There is no gift in the world better than giving sight to the visually impaired. We believe that all communities in which we operate should benefit from our presence through our contribution to their sustainable development. We hope to extend this programme to more communities and states soon’’.
Also speaking on the initiative, the Chief Operating Officer of Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, Mr. Shravan Kasam, said, “FCMB has been a long-standing partner with TCF under the Mission for Vision programme across Nigeria. The continued partnership for over a decade reiterates the Bank’s commitment to the society and is best demonstrated by the Gift of Sight to those who would have avoidably gone blind in their lifetime. The interest shown by FCMB in the programme and the impact on beneficiaries are highly commendable. The need to address avoidable visual impairment in Nigeria is huge. We look forward to scaling up the programme and bringing the benefits to many more who are in need”.
In his testimony, a beneficiary of the project in Kebbi state in 2015, Malam Labaran Danjo, commended FCMB and the Foundation for coming to his aid and thousands of others suffering from cataract through the Priceless Gift of Sight programme. The 52-year-old farmer said, “for 13 years I battled with poor sight and at a point, it became so serious that I could barely see and my source of livelihood was affected. I lost hope of seeing again and this affected my farming and ability to cater for my family until I heard about this free eye surgery programme. I went through the necessary tests and the surgery which was very successful. Since then, my life and economic situation have become better”.
FCMB has a long history of community and human development intervention activities nationwide. The Bank’s CSR philosophy is centred on a commitment to the well-being of its customers and communities while contributing to their sustainable development. Over the years, FCMB has fulfilled this philosophy by implementing several initiatives within its three CSR focal areas, which are Poverty Alleviation, Economic Empowerment and Environmental Sustainability.
For more information about FCMB, please visit www.fcmb.com.
Apple devices now available to shoppers on Konga
Apple joined the growing list of top brands whose products are available to shoppers on the Konga platform.
Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-Commerce giant, is now a prime destination for the best deals in the market on all Apple products.
The development comes after Apple joined the growing list of top brands whose products are available to shoppers on the Konga platform.
Consequently, all the existing and latest cutting-edge devices from Apple can be sourced directly on the Konga website or in any of the over 35 Konga retail stores spread across Nigeria. Among these are Apple’s flagship and most popular product – the iPhone, which is available in various models, as well as the iPad, Macbook, Apple Watch, Airpods and other accessories.
The devices can be sourced online at www.konga.com/content/apple_store
Further setting apart the authorised reseller partnership between Konga and Apple is the value-added benefits available to shoppers who purchase these products via Konga.
One of these is the peace of mind which comes from the lengthy warranty on all Apple products shopped at Konga; with shoppers entitled to a two-year extended warranty on all purchases. Furthermore, shoppers enjoy certified screen repairs for damages encountered on all devices, in addition to round-the-clock technical support.
Vice President, Konga Online, Kenny Oriola, says the development is a good one for shoppers in Nigeria and beyond, even as he disclosed that Konga remains the most reliable platform for the best deals on all Apple products.
‘‘We are delighted to confirm that Nigerians can now shop all Apple products directly on our website or in any of our retail stores nationwide. This is cheery news to all our customers and all lovers of the iPhone and other Apple products, as you are assured of direct access to all new releases, product launches or latest innovations from Apple.
‘‘Apart from that, Konga will be offering the best deals on the iPhone and other Apple devices in the market. This is in addition to other exciting incentives available to Apple lovers such as a two-year extended warranty, certified screen repair and technical support from a skilled team of engineers,’’ he stated.
‘‘For those already enquiring as to how to get their hands on the products, all you have to do is visit www.konga.com/content/apple_store to place an order for swift delivery or walk into any Konga store nearest to you,’’ he concluded.
Konga is arguably Nigeria’s most trusted e-Commerce brand, with its omni-channel structure expected to further deepen the growing appeal of the iPhone, as well as other Apple products among Nigerians.
CryptoLocally acquires Finance Bridge Trading Academy
CryptoLocally is one of the leading P2P trading platforms in the industry.
The world’s first truly decentralized P2P trading platform, CryptoLocally, has recently revealed its acquisition of Finance Bridge Academy, Africa’s fastest-growing online trading school. With this acquisition, CryptoLocally is looking to launch the CryptoLocally African Academy free online training courses specialized for users in Africa. Their main goal is to achieve financial inclusion by allowing their users to learn more about cryptocurrencies and crypto trading.
CryptoLocally is one of the leading P2P trading platforms in the industry. They support many of the popular cryptocurrencies in the market as well as many high-performance blockchains in the industry. In fact, they support over 50 coins. They are the first true decentralized P2P exchange powered by their native GIV tokens and the first to integrate DeFi functionality into their ecosystem with its Finance Wallet.
Finance Bridge Academy is a strategic trading and investment education company with over six years of experience trading in the financial markets. It has been providing paid trading courses for Africans, mostly in Nigeria and Ghana, educating them on how to get more out of trading this new asset class. Now integrated into CryptoLocally’s ecosystem, these paid online courses are available for free for all registered users on their P2P platform.
The launch of the CryptoLocally African Academy highlights its continuous effort for cryptocurrency’s mass adoption and to promote free cryptocurrency literacy in Africa. This acquisition opens the door to more courses in the future for other African jurisdictions and other regions globally, especially in Asia. It is the first step to a larger international crypto academy.
CryptoLocally is starting their education program with a focus on Africa because traditional financial institutions have failed to provide financial services to the masses. Their antiquated and often unfair banking practices are designed to protect the interest of the privileged few.
“Africa is home to millions of tech-savvy youth who are very eager and receptive to technological innovations, especially for innovations that may give them the opportunity to achieve financial freedom and stability,” says Hugo Campanella, co-founder of CryptoLocally. “Needing and eager to learn, they are the perfect demographic to introduce this burgeoning asset class that will revolutionize financial services in the near future and step towards a more equitable financial system in the region,” Hugo Campanella added.
CryptoLocally’s acquisition is expected to bolster the impressive crypto flow involved in Africa. In the last five years, Nigeria traded $566 million worth of Bitcoin which is the second largest volume in the world. Nigeria’s Bitcoin trade traffic increased at least 19% annually since 2017. As for Africa as a whole, the monthly crypto transfers to and from Africa under $10,000 increased by 55% the past year (Edward-Ekpu). This gives evidence that cryptocurrency is being increasingly relied on as a financial asset, and potentially, a store of value (DW).
Previously, CryptoLocally announced their first incubation project with GemsLab, a game studio based in Africa, Ghana. The game studio specializes in developing simple, exciting, and easy-to-learn blockchain-based games with the purpose of introducing crypto and blockchain to the masses via its games.
CryptoLocally is strengthening its position in Africa which has been identified by many pundits and industry leaders as one of the regions that will benefit most from revolutionary technologies like crypto and blockchain. It also represents one of the highest potential growth for cryptocurrency usage in light of its ongoing digital revolution and less than Ideal traditional financial landscape.
