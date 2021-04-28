Business
Agriculture: Kogi State secures $100 million AfDB loan
The loan will be channelled to funding Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) in Kogi State.
The Kogi state government announced that it has secured a $100 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the purpose of funding Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) in Kogi.
This was disclosed in a statement by Commissioner for Finance, Mr Asiru Idris, in Lokoja on Tuesday.
The Commissioner added that the project will be a boost to improving production and employment in the state for 2 million people and also open the state up for private investments, citing that 280 hectares of land would be acquired in 5 local government for the scheme
“The project will create employment for two million people in the state and by extension, curb poverty, reduce youth restiveness and open doors for private investors,” he said.
He also added that the scheme would be beneficial for both farmers and processors which will also be an advantage for distributors in the state as transport costs will also be reduced.
In case you missed it: The Nigerian Senate approved World Bank loans valued at $1.5 billion, including $750 million to be be used as loans for fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability (SFTAS) program for Nigerian States.
Gulf of Guinea Piracy: FG and Inter-Regional Coordination Centre launch counter initiative
The NIMASA boss stated that the new maritime security framework speaks to Nigeria’s integrated approach to security in the country’s waters and the Gulf of Guinea.
The Nigerian Government and the Inter-Regional Coordination Centre (ICC), Yaoundé announced the launch of a counter initiative policy to fight the growing piracy that has made the region the new global hotspot for international piracy.
This was disclosed in a joint statement by NIMASA, the Nigerian Navy, and ICC Yaoundé on Monday at the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum (GOG-MCF/SHADE) between NIMASA boss, Dr Bashir Jamoh and Executive Director of ICC Yaoundé, Admiral Narciso Fastudo Jr.
The statement disclosed all parties will be open to join on a voluntary basis sharing ideas on reducing conflict in the gulf of guinea region.
What they are saying
“GOG-MCF/SHADE will focus on counter-piracy and armed robbery by bringing together regional, international, industry and NGO partners.
“This is to advance and coordinate near term maritime activities with a view to working toward a set of common operational objectives in order to protect seafarers and ships operating off the coast of West and Central Africa,” the statement said.
The NIMASA boss added that the new maritime security framework speaks to Nigeria’s integrated approach to security in the country’s waters and the Gulf of Guinea.
“I am confident that cooperative efforts and shared capabilities are the best approach to success in our collective quest for maritime security.
“GOG-MCF/SHADE is coming as a powerful new force for security in the Gulf of Guinea,” he said.
What you should know about the Gulf of Guinea
- Nairametrics reported earlier this year that West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea recorded an unprecedented increase in piracy attacks in 2020, according to the International Maritime Bureau in its 2020 Annual Piracy report published on Wednesday.
- The IMB reported that 135 crew members were kidnapped from their vessels in 2020, with the Gulf of Guinea accounting for over 95% of the kidnap cases. A record figure of 130 crew members were kidnapped in 22 separate incidents.
Digital Switch Over: FG explains what consumers should do after switch over
The FG has disclosed that Nigerian consumers will not necessarily need a new TV set after the implementation of the digital switch over.
The Federal Government has disclosed that Nigerian consumers will not need a new TV set after the implementation of the digital switch over, except in rare situations.
This was disclosed by the NBC in a statement on Monday.
“With some rare exceptions, any TV can be converted. So to watch TV after the digital switch over, you need to attach a Set-Top-Box to your existing television or alternatively you can still watch TV if you have a built-in TV digital tuner. Note that while purchasing a Set-Top- Box, make sure it is certified and supports the DVB- T2 standard. DVB-T2 is the next development of the Digital Video Broadcasting- Terrestrial standards,” the NBC statement said.
READ: Minister says DSO in broadcasting will transition to a private-sector-driven enterprise
What you should know about Nigeria’s digital switch over
- The Federal Government announced the release of the digital switch over timetable, stating that Phase 2 of the DSO will commence with roll-outs in the most populous and commercially viable locations of Lagos, Kano and Rivers states, as well as Yobe and Gombe states.
- They added that Digital Switch Over is a priority project because it will improve local content, create jobs, curb content monopolies and improve on-demand television to millions of Nigerian households.
- Pharma Deko Plc records a loss of N6.5 million in Q1 2021.
- Chemical and Allied Products Plc records a 55% decline in profit for Q1 2021.
- Fidelity Bank Plc profit surges by 64% to N9.6 billion in Q1 2021.
- Wema Bank Plc posts N4.6 billion profit in FY 2020.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank proposes final dividend worth N50 million for shareholders.