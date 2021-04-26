VP Osinbajo lauds Value4Dairy Consortium and plans to accelerate Nigeria’s dairy sector

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has welcome the strategic partnership of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, URUS, Barenbrug and Agrifirm tagged Value4Dairy Consortium in their commitment to increase self-sufficiency in Nigeria’s dairy sector.

Osinbajo made this known at the virtual launch of the consortium on Tuesday April 20, 2021 represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo saying that “with FrieslandCampina WAMCO as the processor to deliver the end chain; this partnership will drive increased domestic consumption of processed milk and milk products and the expected industry growth.”

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono also commended the consortium saying: “I am confident that the consortium will drive inclusive engagement and positively influence the development of various national livestock initiatives at various levels of government”

The partnership is built on the companies’ global achievements and experiences with which they will accelerate sustainable dairy development to deliver high quality nutrition for everyone involved in the dairy chain from farmer to consumer.

The consortium brings to the dairy sector specialized milk collection and processing (FrieslandCampina WAMCO), better breeding (URUS), proper roughage production (Barenbrug) and fitting animal feed (Agrifirm). They will help to integrate the dairy sector and formulate homegrown methods to solve challenges, which previously hindered growth. According to these experts however, the dairy development gains made by FrieslandCampina WAMCO in Nigeria still need public sector collaboration to scale up and expand.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, Ben Langat explained: “Over the past months, we have discussed with these partners on ways to accelerate the progress of the Nigerian dairy sector. Our goal is to invest in local business models to enable the dairy sector become self-sufficient and profitable throughout the entire chain.

“Only a sector with a healthy return on investment can be self-sufficient and will survive in the long term. We are proud to state that these three professional companies with proven track records believe in developing the Nigerian dairy sector with FrieslandCampina WAMCO. They are top of the global expertise in the dairy sector with proven performance and excellent reputation as well as maintain world leading market positions,” Langat said.

The consortium is already working on steps that will increase local milk production and processing; which will include combined infrastructures for the distribution of milk and semen. They will train farmers to succeed more with better cow semen, grass seeds and feed supplements. The business model along the entire dairy chain is expected to become more efficient and attractive to further investments; with the ultimate ambition of promoting a thriving and self-sustaining dairy sector.

THE PARTNERS

A strong four-partner consortium will bring knowledge, high quality products and long term farming improvements to Nigeria. These companies are the top global suppliers to the dairy sector with proven performance records and excellent reputations in the world’s leading markets.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC has been a necessary part of most Nigerian homes since 1954 through its iconic brand Peak Milk. Our Company is a multinational manufacturing company and an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina of The Netherlands, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world. We are the makers of Peak, Three Crowns, Coast, Olympic and Nunu brands of milk in Nigeria. Guided by an inspiring mission, Nourishing Nigeria with quality dairy nutrition, we are unwavering in the provision of quality, nutritious milk products to Nigerians. To further increase its local content and support Federal Government’s initiative to grow the Agriculture sector, FrieslandCampina WAMCO pioneered the Dairy Development Program (DDP) in August 2010 in Nigeria. This is gradually developing into a full national program as the Company is dedicated to making the initiative a success by ensuring the transfer of Technology Know-How on milk production to Nigerian farmers. The Company plans to further train and consult with farmers, with the support of the Government and other key partners. See also: www.frieslandcampinan.com.ng

URUS is a family of businesses at the heart of the global dairy and beef industry. The individual companies within URUS are top providers for bovine genetics, cattle management software, dairy management reports, milk and soil testing, and calf care products, among others. We provide cattle genetics for varying climates, production goals, and breeds. URUS is the largest provider of bovine genetics in the world, selling over 30 million units of semen annually in over 70 countries. Every 1.1 second, somewhere in the world a cow is bred with URUS genetics. In Nigeria, URUS will apply this expertise to improve the genetics of local cows, based on individual farm needs and national priorities. To express the full potential of superior genetics, URUS will work with the other consortium partners along with other products from our portfolio, including tools and applications to streamline small farm operations and increase profitability. See also: www.urus.org

Headquartered in the Netherlands, and with a 115-year history, Royal Barenbrug is a fourth-generation, family-owned company dedicated to the research, development and production of grass seeds & legumes for agricultural and recreational markets. With about 850 employees, active in more than 20 countries on six continents in all major climate regions, our mission is to increase animal productivity to help feed the world and enhance the enjoyment of green spaces. Together, our operating companies deliver annual net sales of above US$ 350 million. Barenbrug will work with the other consortium partners to provide local feeding and management solutions for small farmers, along with products from our portfolio, like high quality grass seeds. See also: www.barenbrug.com

Founded over 120 years ago, the Royal Agrifirm Group is a leading Dutch cooperative with a turnover of 2.2 billion Euros and active in over 70 countries with more than 3,000 dedicated employees. Our mission is to create a responsible food chain for future generations. We do this by combining years of scientific research with local and specific know-how in the livestock feed and arable sector. Through this consortium, Agrifirm offers its farming and feeding industry customers worldwide, measurable, sustainable and relevant solutions for the challenges they face every day. For farmers to achieve the full potential of the improved genetics and forage, Agrifirm’s role in the consortium will be to provide optimal ration formulation know-how for the local circumstances combined with training on feeding and management solutions for small farmers. See also: www.agrifirm.com