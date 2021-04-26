Business News
Sachetization: An innovation around poverty?
The goal is affordability. Over 70% of the population in Nigeria and Africa live below the poverty line.
The Covid-19 pandemic interrupted Nigeria’s U-shaped recovery from the 2016 recession. As a result, 2021 has only seen jobless growth and high inflation that plunges disposable income. Hence, it is only formidable thinking for organizations to look for alternative measures in achieving profitability in the world’s poverty capital. Therefore, the rule of the game is simple, innovate or die. Recently, ‘sachetization’ has been seen as an audacious solution to the case of economic degradation.
Sachetization can be seen as a response by entrepreneurs/ organizations to a falling aggregate demand primarily caused by a reduction in purchasing power and an increase in economic misery. It entails the rebranding of products into smaller packages (sachets) with the same quality but a reduced price. We can see examples in products such as Dettol, Baileys, Fresh Yo and Chivita.
While it is clear that FMCG seriously considers sachetization as an option, this innovative thinking is not limited to the consumer industry, as telecommunication and FinTech companies have catered for bundles that could be easily purchased by the poor.
According to data obtained from Statista, 25 to 40 million smartphones are used in Nigeria. Bear in mind that one Nigerian may have 2 to 3 smartphones with a population of over 200 million. Hence, these figures are disheartening, to say the least.
Regarding financial Technology, the sachet version of mobile applications and mobile money can be seen through the establishment of agent bankers equipped with a POS machine and other devices to cater to the needs of the majority of Nigerians.
To put it in proper context, NDIC spokesman made a shocking revelation that only 2% of Nigerians have more than 500,000 in their accounts. This situation is expected to get worse because of the pandemic and it gives a better understanding of the reduced purchasing power of individuals.
It is worth mentioning that Sachetization appears amid poverty and is primarily driven by the survival instincts of entrepreneurs. The debate about whether sachetization is a saviour or a menace is a heated topic amongst scholars. Some antagonists say that it is a proxy for poverty that should not be promoted while others say it is a package meant for children. The protagonist articulates its profit generation capacity as a major merit, especially in this capitalist society.
According to Titus Gado, Production and Capability Manager at Chi Limited, sachetization has a strong correlation with profitability in companies. He said:
“Dangote’s household portfolio uses this strategy. The goal is affordability. Over 70% of the population in Nigeria and Africa live below the poverty line. Premium products are great, but the question is are they affordable? As a manufacturing professional, I will prefer to deploy a strategy that can make this premium product available and affordable. Hence, the need to sachetize. Profitability has an extensive relationship with market shares. If it is available and affordable, consumers will go for it, and if they do, your sales increases, and if this happens your profit margin increases.”
When asked about further innovation around the poverty climate of Nigeria, he said “using the Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, majority of the population in Nigeria are within the first 3 status. Any wise business owner should target this person. Just like the politicians do. If you can create product portfolios that can target these people, you will be setting up your business for a boom.”
Paul David, Post Graduate Researcher at Covenant University disagreed with the idea that ‘sachetization is a package meant for children,’ saying:
“Sachetization is not targeted to the child audience, but for the larger, poorer and vulnerable communities who do not have access to monetary resources, as well as technology.”
He further opined that “the central idea behind sachetization is creating products in smaller quantities for much smaller income groups to access, which implies its application to several spectra of consumer goods, whether manufactured (FMCG) or tech-enabled.”
Paul laid emphasis on the growing adoption of sachetization strategies as a way of ensuring the survival and profitability of firms, saying: “A lot of research is going into how sachetization can impact fintech and other industries, especially in India and South Asia. However, it will be extremely difficult for luxury brands to sachetize – one thing is sure, there should be more research – strategical research – into how sachetization can be applied to numerous sectors.”
What this means
- Entrepreneurs who are facing challenges of Aggregate Demand in the poverty Capital of the World would either choose to innovate around economic misery or close up shop.
- It will not be surprising to see continuous adoption of this strategy by more FMCGs and other industries.
- SMEs can benefit from this strategy by creating innovative branding around their products. It is worth noting that sachetization is seen as a sign of an inferior good to some consumers. Hence, demand would reduce for sachet products once there is an adequate boost of aggregate demand or a more inclusive growth is ascertained.
BUA cement dissociates self from increase in cement price, gives reason for high cost
BUA Cement Plc, has refuted claims about any purported increase in the ex-factory price of its cement by N300 per bag.
The second-largest cement producing company in Nigeria, BUA Cement Plc, has refuted claims about any purported increase in the ex-factory price of its cement by N300 per bag.
This is as BUA blames the huge difference between the ex-factory prices of cement and the retail prices of cement on the distributors and retailers who are taking advantage of increased cement demand and insufficient supply to make maximum profits.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the management of BUA Cement and seen on its official Twitter handle on April 25, 2021.
While stating that it had no plans to increase prices of its cement in the near future, BUA, in the statement, noted that the solution to the current situation in the market did not lie in the increase of ex-factory price.
The company reiterated its stand that the timing was not right for any increase in the price of major commodities, stating that work was ongoing towards ramping up production capacity to ensure that commodities like cement remained accessible and affordable for consumers.
What BUA Cement is saying in the statement
The statement from BUA reads, “BUA Cement Plc, in the past two days, has been inundated with calls seeking clarification as to whether it is part of a purported price increase of N300 per bag.
“BUA Cement wishes to inform the public, its distributors, and stakeholders that it has not and does not intend to increase its price of cement now or in the near future, barring any material unforeseen circumstances.
Whilst we are aware that demand for cement is high with current supply levels not sufficient to meet this increased demand, we do not believe the solution lies in an increase in ex-factory price of cement, especially not at this period. It is our strong conviction that any increase in prices of major commodities at a time like this, is not right whilst Nigerians are still trying to recover from the economic consequences brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic – especially for a product for which all raw materials are locally sourced.
BUA Cement is very much aware of the fact that there is a huge difference in the ex-factory prices of cement and the retail market prices of cement, which is mostly because of retailers taking advantage of increased cement demand to make maximum profits. Thus, any increase in ex-factory prices will be inadvertently passed down to the consumers.
We stand by our previous statements that the timing is not right for any increase in the price of major commodities whilst we work towards ramping up our production capacity to ensure that commodities like cement remain accessible and affordable to our consumers.
BUA Cement, therefore, wishes to restate that it is not a part of the purported increase in cement prices and we once again enjoin and appeal to our distributors, who have been advised to ensure there are no further arbitrary increases or excessive profit-taking in the retail price of cement.”
What you should know
BUA Cement Plc is a publicly quoted company that produces and markets cement products across the country. It is the second-largest producer in Nigeria after Dangote Cement.
It was formed through the consolidation of the cement interest of the BUA Group, promoters of Obu Cement Company, and the Kalambaina Company majority owned Cement Company of Northern Nigeria.
The company was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in January 2020 with a market cap of $3.2 billion and proposed a N70 billion dividend for the period ended December 31, 2020.
Is 5% returns on mutual funds enough? Here are 5 things you need to know this morning
2021 has been a slow year for mutual fund investors as the best performing fund could only return 4.87%
Last week was another interesting week with a series of activities and events making the rounds in the economy and markets. These events have an effect on your money, and we will be breaking down what it all means.
Joe Biden’s Tax Plans
Biden’s tax plans last week had a strong effect on the market and led to a sell-off in many asset classes – especially crypto. The rumours were that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wanted to institute an 80% crypto capital gains tax. The market did not react well to this with over $200 billion dollars lost in cryptocurrencies on Friday as a result.
President Biden plans to fund his ambitious infrastructural plan with the capital gains tax which targets people who earn over $1 million dollars a year.
Many investors are still bullish on the long-term with cryptocurrencies, perhaps this is a good time to ‘buy the dip’ and for those unaware, capital gain tax can only be applied when the asset is sold.
CBN vs Exporters
Last week, the CBN assured exporters of unhindered access to their dollar earnings. The backstory here is that the CBN had in January 2021, announced that all Nigerian exporters who are yet to repatriate their export proceeds, will be barred from banking services effective from January 31, 2021.
The exporters instead prefer to sell their forex to the parallel market where it can be exchanged for a higher naira value, boosting their gains on foreign currency conversions. They also avoid regulatory squabbles by opening foreign bank accounts where most of the export proceeds are warehoused and then sold at the black market.
Nigerian Mutual funds take a 4% dip in Q1 2021
Mutual Funds are traditionally a good investment vehicle for many Nigerians. However, so far, 2021 has been a slow year for mutual funds as the net asset value of the funds declined by 4.01% from N1.57 trillion as of 31st December 2020 to N1.51 trillion as of 1st April 2021.
The highest return for the quarter stacked 4.87% and has a minimum investment 0f $2,500. However, the question is will investors be satisfied with this return especially with inflation heading to 20%. Considering this particular fund invests in debt instruments an almost 5% ROI should attract a number of investors.
Bitcoin peer to peer trading surges 27% after CBN crypto ban
CBN’s restriction on banks facilitating cryptocurrency exchanges has enabled Nigerians to find other ways to buy crypto through P2P (peer to peer). Data reveals that Nigerians have moved over $103 million.
Cryptocurrency adoption in Nigeria is still on the rise and there seems very little the regulators can do about it. The Nigerian central bank is not the only regulator trying to control cryptocurrency adoption, last week, the CBRT (Central Bank Republic of Turkey) also announced a ban on cryptocurrency citing excessive volatility and lack of regulation.
Hyundai & Kia to set up an assembly plant in Ghana in 2022
Ghana has proven to be a prime investor location for Foreign Direct Investment in Sub-Saharan Africa. This announcement is just a few weeks after Twitter announced its plans to open its first African office in the country.
An official statement from Alan John Kyerematen, Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry reads “The local assembly of vehicles, 3,600 direct and indirect jobs would be created in Ghana, and the addition of components and parts manufacturing will also add about 6,600 direct and indirect jobs.”
It has become more glaring that attracting investment into Nigeria is becoming increasingly difficult due to regulatory uncertainties and macro factors.
