Nigerian Banks spend N551.9 billion on employee cost in 2020
Nairametrics gathered information on banks that incurred the highest personnel expenses in 2020.
One of the crucial roles of an organisation’s leadership is the management of its human capital. This is because the people who work for an organisation are responsible for producing economic value and ultimately building the wealth of shareholders.
In 2020, the banking sector was one of the few sectors that experienced remarkable profitability. Despite the retrenchment of workers and the cut in employee-related expenses in the Nigerian corporate space in the same year, most of the listed banks under our radar were able to increase their personnel cost with the exemption of Access Bank, Union Bank, FCMB, Sterling, and Wema Bank.
Using the publicly available information of listed banks, Nairametrics gathered information on banks that incurred the highest personnel expenses in 2020 and analysed the structure of these expenses. It is worth noting that personnel expenses include wages and salaries of employees, pension contributions, and other staff costs.
According to the data, the thirteen banks under our watch spent a total of N551.89 billion on employee cost in 2020, representing a 3.37% increase compared to N533.91 billion recorded in the previous year.
Stanbic IBTC
Stanbic IBTC followed Access Bank in personnel expenditure as the international bank spent a total of N42.1 billion (+3.4%) on its employees in 2020. The total number of employees increased marginally from 2,936 employees in 2019 to 2,972 employees in 2020.
- The bank’s average personnel cost per employee in 2020 was N14.2 million which is the highest seen among the banks under our watch.
- Employees in the entry levels (N2 million to N4 million) declined by 89 persons, while all other levels increased in the Group.
- Employees in the highest income bandwidth (N6 million and above) made the highest segment of the bank’s staff strength (60%).
- Stanbic delivered a PAT growth of 10.9% to N83.21 billion in 2020.
Access Bank Plc
Nigeria’s largest bank by asset value spent a total of N73.2 billion on its employees in 2020. This is however a reduction of 4.9% from the N76.96 billion spent in 2019.
- With a total staff strength of 6,781, the average personnel cost per staff stood at N10.8 million in 2020.
- The total number of employees in Access Bank also dropped by 117 from 6,898 in 2019 to 6,781 at the end of 2020.
- In contrast to the reduction in the total number of employees, retirement benefit obligation expenses increased by 36.9% to stand at N4.94 billion in 2020.
- Of the total personnel expenses, N68.95 billion was spent on wages and salaries, representing a decline compared to N73.2 billion spent in 2019.
- Employees within the income range of N5.74 million to N6.67 million accounted for 27% of the total employee categories.
- The bank’s profit after tax increased by 12.71% in 2020 to N106.01 billion.
Zenith Bank plc
Zenith Bank, which recorded the highest profit after tax in 2020 came in third in terms of personnel expenses in the same year. Zenith Bank spent N79.3 billion as personnel expenses in 2020, a marginal increase of 1.8% from N75.1 billion spent in 2019.
- The average personnel cost per employee in 2020 was N10.5 million as the total staff strength stood at 7,544 personnel.
- Unlike many of its peers, Zenith Bank increased its staff strength from 7,405 in 2019 to 7,544 at the end of 2020. This represents an increase of 139 staff in the review year.
- N67.56 billion was spent on salaries and wages in 2020, N7.92 billion on other staff costs, while N3.78 billion was spent on staff pension contribution.
- Employees in the income range of N300,000 to N2 million increased from 1,467 in 2019 to 1,747; N2 million to N2.8 million increased by 49 persons; and income range between N9 million and above increased by 108 persons.
- As of the end of 2020, employees in the income range of N9 million and above constituted the largest section of the staff strength (40%).
- Zenith bank posted the highest profit of N230.6 billion (+10.4%) in 2020 compared to N208.8 billion in 2019.
United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA)
UBA followed with a total personnel cost of N87.5 billion in 2020 from N75.1 billion in 2019. However, the number of employees in the bank declined by 2,420 to stand at 10,817 personnel.
- The average cost per staff in UBA Group was N8.09 million in 2020.
- Of the total employee-related expenses, N84.5 billion was spent on wages and salaries while N3.1 billion was stated as defined contribution plans.
- Employees in the lower income levels, specifically those earnings between N300,000 to N2 million reduced from 7,426 in 2019 to 4,200 at the end of 2020; while those earning between N2 million to N2.8 million declined from 2,168 persons to 628 persons.
- There was, however, a sign of promotion and increase in remuneration as the decrease in the lower income levels, resulted to an increase in the medium-income level.
- Personnel that earned between N2.8 million to N3.5 million in the year, increased from 294 to 1,516 personnel.
- UBA delivered a growth of 27.7% in profit to N113.8 billion in 202o from N89.1 billion recorded in 2019.
FBN Holdings Plc
FBN Holdings spent the highest on personnel expenses in 2020, increasing its staff cost by 4.91%, from N95.9 billion in 2019 to N100.6 billion at the end of 2020. With a total staff strength of 8,341, the Group had a personnel cost per employee of N12.1 million in 2020.
- Although personnel cost increased, the number of employed staff declined from 9,015 to 8,341 employees in 2020.
- The number of employees, that received remuneration between N9 million and above in 2020, increased by 1,964 to stand at 3,473 personnel.
- A cursory look at the data, suggests that the remuneration of a significant number of employees were increased in the review year as those that earned between N7.8 million and N9 million reduced from 800 to 62 personnel.
- Employees in the highest income band of 9 million and above made the highest segment in the bank’s staff, making up 42% of the total.
- Of the total personnel expenses, N89.26 billion was spent on the wages and salaries of the employees, hereby accounting for 89% of its personnel costs.
- Meanwhile, FBN Holdings was able to increase its bottom line by 14.46% from N66.04 billion recorded in 2019 to N75.59 billion in 2020.
Bubbling under
- Guaranty Trust Bank Plc – N37.6 billion (+0.9%)
- Union Bank – N32.6 billion (-2.4%)
- FCMB – N29.52 billion (-0.3%)
- Fidelity Bank – N25.4 billion (5.1%)
- Sterling Bank – N14.8 billion (-0.48%)
- Wema Bank – N14.0 billion (-5.8%)
- Unity Bank – N10.41 billion (+10.3%)
- Jaiz Bank – N4.9 billion (26.89%)
Microfinance Banks record 82% boom in lending in 2020
Microfinance Banks are now the fastest creator of credit in the financial services space.
Microfinance Banks in Nigeria recorded an 82% boost in lending rising from N300.2 billion in 2019 to N546.6 billion in 2020. This is according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
As of 2018 total microfinance loans to the private sector was just N250 billion. This has now doubled in two years due to improved technology, easier processing of loans, better loan recovery methods, increased competition, and a growing class of employees with an appetite for short-term credit.
What this means: This is the clearest confirmation yet that this is the fastest-growing credit segment in the financial lending space. Microfinance banks have led the charge on consumer loans in the last three years extending credit to the risky retail end of the market which has for years being ignored by commercial banks.
Other sectors: Commercial and merchant banks on the other hand recorded a 12.4% increase in credit to the private sector while Primary Mortgage Banks recorded a 35.1% increase. Non-interest banks such as Islamic banking recorded a 57.9% spike in lending.
How they did it
Sources within the sector inform Nairametrics that requests for loans spiked amidst the Covid-19 lockdowns as employees seek alternative funding to meet immediate expenditure. Most of the borrowings often occurred over the use of mobile phones or simple email exchanges between borrowers and their microfinance banks.
Microfinance Banks such as Renmoney, Page Finance, VFD have focused most of their lending on employees who only need to provide evidence of steady salaries and working for structured organizations. The commercial banking sector alone boasts of over 100,000 employees whom these microfinance banks can target. They also make lending very easy to access requiring borrowers to just provide their payslips as well as consenting to direct debit of their bank accounts via channels such as Remita.
Direct debits allow the lenders to debit the bank accounts of their borrowers without having to seek their consent or forcing them to transfer their salary to the microfinance banks. This was a major breakthrough in the operations of microfinance banking as it allowed operators to take on more risk without having to worry much about deliberate defaults especially where the customers actually have the funds but refuse to pay.
Another factor that has worked well for the banks is the micro-nature of the loans. The loans are short-term, usually within a year or less, and as little as N50,000. Borrowers use these loans to meet short-term obligations which they quickly pay back from their salaries at the end of the month.
Intense competition in the last two years has also played a major role in driving up loans and advances. According to data from the CBN, there are over 900 microfinance banks in the country with state, regional, and national licenses. Newer entrants from the FinTech community have also paved the way for innovation improving how some of these banks lend money to their customers and also manage risks.
Despite the improvements, analysts still worry about the spate of loan defaults with some in their double digits even though official sources suggest it is around 5-6% for some of the leading MFBs as they are also called.
Primary Mortgage Bank also recorded a much-improved performance during the year rising by 35.1% to N180.2 billion. Non-interest banks, which mostly adhere to Islamic tenets also crossed the hundred billion market recording a 57.9% spike to N105.7 billion.
Unity Bank increases loan portfolio by 94.3% in 2020
Unity Bank increased its loan portfolio to customers by 94.3% to stand at N202.1 billion as of December 2020.
Unity Bank Plc increased its loan portfolio to customers by 94.3% to stand at N202.1 billion as of December 2020. This is contained in its 2020 audited financial report, recently released on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
According to the result posted, its gross loan portfolio increased by 94.3% from N104 billion recorded as of December 2019 to stand at N202.1 billion as of the end of the 2020 financial year.
Other highlights
- Gross earnings dipped by 4.2% to stand at N42.7 billion
- Profit after tax stood at N4.09 billion (-38.3%)
- Total assets grew by 67.9%, stood at N492 billion
- Deposits from customers also increased by 38.4%. Stood at N356.6 billion as of December 2020.
- Total liabilities was N767.4 billion (+34.2%).
According to the bank’s press release as seen by Nairametrics, the Managing Director, Mrs Tomi Somefun stated that the bank has solidly financed over one million farmers in the past three years. She also stated that the farmers cut across several primary crop production such as rice, maize, cotton, wheat, sorghum, etc.
What they are saying
Commenting on the result, Unity Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Tomi Somefun stated that the results showed the resilience of the bank during unprecedented times of uncertainties and its ability to innovate and focus on key balance sheet items that will enable the bank to maintain a growth trajectory.
She further opined that “Consequently, for the year under review, the opportunities to significantly create more quality assets for the business, thought to have a sustainable impact, informed part of choices made and we have seen some encouraging market uptake in this regard, apart from the benefits to the enterprise bottom-line that have also started trickling in. Other key performance indicators especially on the liability side of the business were equally not left out.”
The bank deployed new product features and augmentation supported by omni-channel, USSD promotions and other channels to enhance services delivery efficiency, drive income generation capacities and enhance steady balance sheet growth for the year.”
However, Somefun stated that; “We will latch on targeted strategies to deploy significant investment in technology in order to ride the waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the back of this, the bank focuses on achieving major efficiency gains, deepening its retail footprints and penetrating identified cluster market segments, as bulwarks to tapping into various youth market platforms, in addition to the mass market would get a further boost.”
She also reiterated that the bank is also looking to consolidate on the gains from its core business areas and niche in the agribusiness sector.
