Microfinance Banks record 82% boom in lending in 2020
Microfinance Banks are not the fastest creator of credit in the financial services space.
Microfinance Banks in Nigeria recorded an 82% boost in lending rising from N300.2 billion in 2019 to N546.6 billion in 2020. This is according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
As of 2018 total microfinance loans to the private sector was just N250 billion. This has now doubled in two years due to improved technology, easier processing of loans, better loan recovery methods, increased competition, and a growing class of employees with an appetite for short-term credit.
What this means: This is the clearest confirmation yet that this is the fastest-growing credit segment in the financial lending space. Microfinance banks have led the charge on consumer loans in the last three years extending credit to the risky retail end of the market which has for years being ignored by commercial banks.
Other sectors: Commercial and merchant banks on the other hand recorded a 12.4% increase in credit to the private sector while Primary Mortgage Banks recorded a 35.1% increase. Non-interest banks such as Islamic banking recorded a 57.9% spike in lending.
How they did it
Sources within the sector inform Nairametrics that requests for loans spiked amidst the Covid-19 lockdowns as employees seek alternative funding to meet immediate expenditure. Most of the borrowings often occurred over the use of mobile phones or simple email exchanges between borrowers and their microfinance banks.
Microfinance Banks such as Renmoney, Page Finance, VFD have focused most of their lending on employees who only need to provide evidence of steady salaries and working for structured organizations. The commercial banking sector alone boasts of over 100,000 employees whom these microfinance banks can target. They also make lending very easy to access requiring borrowers to just provide their payslips as well as consenting to direct debit of their bank accounts via channels such as Remita.
Direct debits allow the lenders to debit the bank accounts of their borrowers without having to seek their consent or forcing them to transfer their salary to the microfinance banks. This was a major breakthrough in the operations of microfinance banking as it allowed operators to take on more risk without having to worry much about deliberate defaults especially where the customers actually have the funds but refuse to pay.
Another factor that has worked well for the banks is the micro-nature of the loans. The loans are short-term, usually within a year or less, and as little as N50,000. Borrowers use these loans to meet short-term obligations which they quickly pay back from their salaries at the end of the month.
Intense competition in the last two years has also played a major role in driving up loans and advances. According to data from the CBN, there are over 900 microfinance banks in the country with state, regional, and national licenses. Newer entrants from the FinTech community have also paved the way for innovation improving how some of these banks lend money to their customers and also manage risks.
Despite the improvements, analysts still worry about the spate of loan defaults with some in their double digits even though official sources suggest it is around 5-6% for some of the leading MFBs as they are also called.
Primary Mortgage Bank also recorded a much-improved performance during the year rising by 35.1% to N180.2 billion. Non-interest banks, which mostly adhere to Islamic tenets also crossed the hundred billion market recording a 57.9% spike to N105.7 billion.
Unity Bank increases loan portfolio by 94.3% in 2020
Unity Bank increased its loan portfolio to customers by 94.3% to stand at N202.1 billion as of December 2020.
Unity Bank Plc increased its loan portfolio to customers by 94.3% to stand at N202.1 billion as of December 2020. This is contained in its 2020 audited financial report, recently released on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
According to the result posted, its gross loan portfolio increased by 94.3% from N104 billion recorded as of December 2019 to stand at N202.1 billion as of the end of the 2020 financial year.
Other highlights
- Gross earnings dipped by 4.2% to stand at N42.7 billion
- Profit after tax stood at N4.09 billion (-38.3%)
- Total assets grew by 67.9%, stood at N492 billion
- Deposits from customers also increased by 38.4%. Stood at N356.6 billion as of December 2020.
- Total liabilities was N767.4 billion (+34.2%).
According to the bank’s press release as seen by Nairametrics, the Managing Director, Mrs Tomi Somefun stated that the bank has solidly financed over one million farmers in the past three years. She also stated that the farmers cut across several primary crop production such as rice, maize, cotton, wheat, sorghum, etc.
What they are saying
Commenting on the result, Unity Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Tomi Somefun stated that the results showed the resilience of the bank during unprecedented times of uncertainties and its ability to innovate and focus on key balance sheet items that will enable the bank to maintain a growth trajectory.
She further opined that “Consequently, for the year under review, the opportunities to significantly create more quality assets for the business, thought to have a sustainable impact, informed part of choices made and we have seen some encouraging market uptake in this regard, apart from the benefits to the enterprise bottom-line that have also started trickling in. Other key performance indicators especially on the liability side of the business were equally not left out.”
The bank deployed new product features and augmentation supported by omni-channel, USSD promotions and other channels to enhance services delivery efficiency, drive income generation capacities and enhance steady balance sheet growth for the year.”
However, Somefun stated that; “We will latch on targeted strategies to deploy significant investment in technology in order to ride the waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the back of this, the bank focuses on achieving major efficiency gains, deepening its retail footprints and penetrating identified cluster market segments, as bulwarks to tapping into various youth market platforms, in addition to the mass market would get a further boost.”
She also reiterated that the bank is also looking to consolidate on the gains from its core business areas and niche in the agribusiness sector.
Dividends
Linkage Assurance Plc proposes N500 million as final dividend for 2020, bonus issue on existing shares
In addition to the payment of the cash dividend of 5 kobo per share, shareholders will also be issued a bonus of 2 new shares for every 5 existing shares held in the company.
The Board of Linkage Assurance Plc has proposed a final dividend of N500 million and a bonus issue to existing shareholders of the company for the period ended 31st December 2020.
The company’s Board made this announcement in a notification published on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX), stating that a dividend of 5 kobo per share will be paid on all the issued 9,999,999,994 ordinary shares of the company.
In addition to the payment of the cash dividend of 5 kobo per share, shareholders will also be issued a bonus of 2 (two) new shares for every 5 (five) existing shares held in the company, amounting to N2 billion.
Qualifying conditions
The following conditions must be met by shareholders, to benefit from the recent bonus issue and dividend:
- Only shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on the 30th of April, 2021 will be considered.
- Shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (Centurion Registrars) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
- For the purpose of the dividend payment, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 3rd to 10th of May, 2021.
Sequel to the aforementioned points, the dividend will be electronically paid to qualified shareholders on the 26th of May, 2021.
What you should know
- Linkage Assurance Plc had earlier declared a profit after tax of N2.4 billion in FY 2020, and consequently proposed a final dividend of 5 kobo per share.
- It is pertinent to note that the firm did not declare any cash dividend last year. However, it announced a bonus issue of 1 (one) share for every 4 (four) shares held by existing shareholders, amounting to N1 billion in the same period.
- Therefore, the recent bonus issue is 50% higher than what was declared in the preceding year.
- Linkage Assurance shares is currently trading at 80 kobo at the time of writing this report.
