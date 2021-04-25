Sports
Jean Marc-Bosman: The man who changed football forever
In 1995, Bosman, 30 years old, won a landmark judgement that changed the face of football forever.
People conversant with football will most likely have heard of the word Bosman. It is not a fancy, exotic term for dribblers or masters of the art of defending. It is actually or arguably, the name of the man that changed football due to a landmark ruling 26 years ago.
Jean-Marc Bosman was not a spectacular footballer in the mould of George Weah, Ronaldo, and Zidane, supremely gifted players of his generation, but his impact can be said to rival them.
The genesis…
In 1990, Belgian midfielder, Jean-Marc Bosman, 25, was approaching the end of his contract at RFC Liege. He had played for the team for two years but things had not gone as planned. French second division side, Dunkirk had offered him an improved deal.
The deal fell through after Liege demanded a fee, which was out of reach for Dunkirk. Bosman’s wages were cut by an astonishing 75%, which Bosman felt was too steep. He decided to go to court.
The legal battle
Represented by lawyers, Luc Misson and Jean-Louis Dupont, Bosman cited the 1957 Treaty of Rome, which recognized the rights of players anywhere in Europe. He took the case to the European Court of Justice against the Belgian FA, RFC Liege and UEFA.
On the pitch however, his career fizzled out. He was banned by the Belgian FA for not signing the contract at Liege. Other professional clubs steered clear of him, as they felt he was bad news, although he had spells with Saint Denis and Saint Quentin, as well as other lower league clubs.
The outcome
The clubs and European football authorities were against his fight, as it would mean that players could demand huge signing-on fees if they moved to clubs on free transfers. It would also mean that clubs started panicking when players entered the last two years of their contracts, as it would mean they had to offer fresh terms or risk losing him on a free.
On December 15, 1995, football will change and not even Bosman could imagine the magnitude of what he and his lawyers had achieved.
The landmark judgment allowed him and other players to move on a free transfer to another club once their contracts ended without the buying club making any payment to the selling club. It changed the face of football, giving players and their representatives greater power when it came to choosing their next clubs.
Players tapped into it almost immediately
The players acted as though they had been waiting for the ruling and started using it immediately. Edgar Davids used the Bosman ruling to move from Ajax to AC Milan back in 1996 while his club and international teammate, Patrick Kluivert benefited, moving in the same direction a year later.
Brian Laudrup, the younger brother of the more famous Michael, moved from Rangers to Chelsea in 1998 while Steve McManaman made the switch to Real Madrid in 1999 from Liverpool, a move that still torments the Anfield fans even till this day.
At that time, the most important Bosman transfer was that of Sol Campbell, who made the switch from Tottenham to crosstown and bitter rivals, Arsenal, in 2001, where he earned a then mammoth £60,000 a week, plus bonuses and a signing-on fee of about £2m a year.
Other things changed too
Before the Bosman ruling, clubs could not name more than three foreign players in their squad for continental games, with an additional two players coming through from the academy. It was known as the “three-plus-two” rule. This was why Sir Alex Ferguson replaced Peter Schmeichel with Gary Walsh in a 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United by Barcelona in the Champions League.
Ryan Giggs, Mark Hughes and Roy Keane were designated as foreign despite being from Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland respectively. After the Bosman ruling, clubs were free to play all EU players. This would help Manchester United in 1999, as they fielded 8 players in the final, who would have been considered “foreign” some years previously.
Jean-Marc Bosman today…
Bosman, despite his impact on football, has not had the sort of life he would have liked. In a 2015 interview with Daily Mail, he said, “I’m still waiting for the others to say thank you – Ronaldo, Beckham, all of them.” Despite receiving a £312,000 compensation package in 1998, he has suffered, struggling with both alcohol addiction and depression.
Billionaire Watch
Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek shares Dangote’s interest in buying Arsenal FC
Ek’s comments have once again raised the hopes of Arsenal fans who are already exhilarated at the prospect of a new owner.
The ownership of Arsenal FC by Stanley Kroenke does not sit well with the millions of Arsenal fans all over the world.
The businessman has been accused of poorly investing in the club’s first team and his latest attempt to sign Arsenal into the European Super League was the last straw.
Arsenal fans took to social media to air their displeasure and beckoned on Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote to buy the club. Despite the Kroenke family stating clearly that they are not interested in selling the club, fans have continued to call for a change of ownership. There was even a protest to the effect outside the emirates stadium on Friday!
An unlikely buyer emerges
The founder of the popular music streaming app, Spotify has announced his interest in acquiring the club. He tweeted about his childhood support of the club and how he will like to acquire it if the Kroenke family are willing to sell.
Who is Daniel Ek?
Daniel Ek is the founder of Spotify, one of the most successful music streaming apps with over 350 million subscribers. The application has a whopping 87 million people paying subscriptions.
Ek is worth $4.7bn according to Forbes. From his tweet, he acknowledged being an arsenal fan as a boy and his desire to own the club.
Business
Super League: Is an African Super League feasible?
The Super League structure which has failed in Europe may be the catalyst needed to save African football.
The European Football scene was hit early this week with news of the European Super League announcement, with 12 teams from 3 European nations, namely England, Spain, and Italy confirming their participation, with no representatives from Germany and France.
The founding teams were AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.
The league, which would have hosted Europe’s richest clubs except for Bayern and Dortmund, got news of a financial boost as JP Morgan Chase, a US investment bank, also announced on Monday that it is funding the new season of the breakout league, the European Super League in a €4 billion ($4.8 billion) bet. The teams in the league were expected to share €3.5 billion ($4.21 billion) to spend on infrastructure and rehabilitation from the COVID-19 pandemic by a private corporation that will own the league.
READ: Billionaire, Uzor Kalu wants to buy 35% stake in Arsenal FC
However, by Tuesday evening, the Super League was pretty much dead, as the announcements precipitated anger from fans, footballers, ex-players and pundits all calling for the idea of a Super League to be killed. Later that evening, all six English clubs announced their withdrawal from the breakaway European Super League following protests and furious condemnations from the football community including football’s governing bodies.
Arsenal apologised for their ‘mistake’ saying: “As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.”
The European Super League idea failed because football is not only a sport in Europe, it’s a mega money-making institution, used to whitewash dictatorships (PSG-Qatar) and to generate billions in direct and indirect revenue for governments.
However, the reverse is the case in Africa, where the only semblance of a properly structured league football are in South Africa and the North African Leagues. Add the fact that European Football is easily available, and you get a situation where young Africans would rather watch midtable European league football than the CAF Champions league for Africa.
READ: Sacramento Kings becomes first sports team to offer salary option in Bitcoin
FIFA’s solution
In 2020, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, disclosed that there are talks of an African Super League which he says can generate revenues of $200 million in a radical plan to reform African football.
“I want to create a real pan-African league that would feature 20-24 clubs with a maximum of maybe two clubs per country that would still play in their national leagues but that would play during the year so we can really crown the club champions of Africa,” Infantino said. “We have had some serious problems in Africa and it has to change. It has to change the way we do the business of football, it has to take on board the basic elements of good governance. There needs to be proper competition infrastructure. I think it is fair to say that competitions in Africa are 30-to-40 times less successful than in Europe.”
“The talks of an African Super League obviously did not generate much pushbacks as local African football needs all the help it can get,” according to Olaoluwa Aro of Maxisport International representing players including Abubakar Ghali of AS Trencin in Slovakia and Akinkunmi Amoo of Hammerby in Sweden. He argues that the African Super League would be a huge boost to Nigerian talent as it will build competitiveness and improve the general local football value chain.
“The proposed African Super League would definitely be a huge benefit for Nigerian players because, it will further expose our talents beyond Nigeria. The event would be more competitive as more of Local league players would strive hard to announce themselves when the showpiece kickstarts. Additionally, it would enable our local coaches to field the right players because most of them want to make a name like top African coaches,” he said.
On the objection to African Super League in Nigeria so far
Olaoluwa adds that he sees no objection as it would be financially beneficial to the teams that take part in the league.
“There wouldn’t be objection of such on our local front,” he said.
“The African Super League would force all the football stakeholders in Nigeria to move away from antiquated structures of football. The Super League would bring Money to the local clubs because, one of the unseen benefits of the impending event is Market Value. FIFA Understood that African football needs proper reshaping in all its facets; hence, they have used political “will” to install a visionary as the new CAF president. Another advantage for local teams in Nigeria is creating awareness about how talented we are but not having a good platform to stardom (which FIFA is trying to create) is hindering many future football stars,” he added.
What needs to be done to improve Nigerian league football
Olaoluwa adds that Nigeria needs to focus on 3 major area to improve local league football development, including Restructuring, Grassroots Development and Infrastructure. His thought are captured below.
Restructuring
The current structure of the system needs to be changed comprehensively. The NFF “statute” does not really give rooms for proper and modern football structures. The administrators need to create an enabling environment for the private sector to come into the system and contribute to developing the game from the grassroot.
Grassroot development
He calls for larger investment in the space as Nigeria losses out on refining proper talents. Modern programs for developing talents are yet to be implemented in Nigeria and the NFF needs to periodically organise events that create an avenue for proper and systematic growth and transition.
Infrastructure
The Nigeria Football system as a matter of urgency needs to establish a law that would enable football Academies have modern football facilities before issuing them licenses. Academies without proper facilities are one of the reasons Nigeria fails to produce quality players locally.
Note, Football Academies have moved more players abroad than NPFL clubs in the last few years. Players like Osimeh, Nwakali brothers, Simon Moses, Chukuweze, Ndidi, and Ihanacho were all products of Academies thus, the NFF should design a good structure for owing an Academy.
Sponsorship and TV right:
Football is business and not just a recreational activity. No sponsor would do business with your league without proper protection and projection of the league. Club owners are not innovatively running the system, they have made the ecosystem an enclosed one. Government needs to hands off from 100% control of the football system. Most of the appointees are cronies of the government who don’t care about the development of the game except government subventions. Most of our NPFL teams do not even have Jersey endorsement deals compared to North and South Africa. We must change holistically, the governance structure in football.
Bottomline
Like the saying goes, “one man’s poison is another man’s meat,” the Super League structure which has failed in Europe may be the catalyst needed to save African football as neither the fans nor the clubs would rebuff an opportunity to earn proper sponsorship and matchday revenue, a luxury most African football clubs do not currently enjoy.
