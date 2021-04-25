Coronavirus
Facebook launches social media drive to boost Covid-19 acceptance in Nigeria
This initiative is coming at a time when a good number of Nigerians are yet to accept the Covid-19 vaccine and promised not to take them.
Facebook has announced the launch of a new social media drive allowing people to add frames and graphics to their profiles on Facebook and Instagram, saying they have either had the Covid-19 vaccine or plan to do so.
The American Technology conglomerate is collaborating with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and other key regulatory bodies within the Health Sector in the country in driving this initiative.
According to Punch, this disclosure was made known through a statement issued by Facebook on Friday, saying it would use its scale and speed to reach people faster and help them get credible information, get vaccinated and come back together safely.
Facebook said that the new range of Facebook frames and Instagram GIPHY stickers allow people to share their support for getting vaccinated with their family and friends, as the access to Covid-19 vaccines intensify across Nigeria.
The frames and stickers include banners that say ‘Let’s Get Vaccinated’ or ‘I Got My Covid-19 Vaccine’ which would appear overlaid on the edge of their profile picture next to a blue bubble that reads ‘We Can Do This.’
Facebook, pointed out that due to the reluctance of millions of people to accept the vaccine, it was launching the profile frames with research showing how social norms could have a major impact on people’s attitude and behaviour when it comes to their health.
Facebook’s Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa, Adaora Ikenze, said, “We’re promoting these unique profile frames and GIFs to all Nigerian Facebook and Instagram users to raise vital vaccine confidence.’’
The new frames and GIPHY stickers let you share your support for COVID-19 vaccines, and see that others you respect and care about are doing the same.”
On his part, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, said partnerships like the one secured with Facebook demonstrated the resilience of the human spirit to endure, innovate and reemerge with the promise of hope that COVID-19 vaccination offered to everyone.
What you should know
Facebook has in recent times, have been taking aggressive measures to do away with vaccine misinformation across the globe.
A top executive of Facebook had said that the company has fact-checkers in dozens of countries around the world, who are really working round the clock to look at misinformation about vaccines, as it sees it as absolutely imperative to try to get misinformation off the platform and redirect people to accurate information.
Facebook said that it started removing false information about Covid-19 vaccines in December, and expanded the list of offending vaccine-related claims two months later.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 24th of April 2021, 51 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 164,684 confirmed cases.
On the 24th of April 2021, 51 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 164,684 cases have been confirmed, 154,687 cases have been discharged and 2,061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.87 million tests have been carried out as of 24th April 20th, 2021 compared to 1.84 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 24th April 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 164,684
- Total Number Discharged – 154,687
- Total Deaths – 2,061
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,870,915
According to the NCDC, the 51 new cases are reported from 6 states- Yobe (19), Lagos (17), Rivers (8), Abuja (4), Akwa Ibom (2), and Bayelsa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,273, followed by Abuja (19,763), Plateau (9,049), Kaduna (9,039), Rivers (7,091), Oyo (6,844), Edo (4,898), Ogun (4,647), Kano (3,942), Ondo (3,226), Kwara (3,120), Delta (2,617), Osun (2,572), Nasarawa (2,380), Enugu (2,281), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,020), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,843), and Abia (1,683).
Imo State has recorded 1,655 cases, Bauchi (1,540), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,063), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Bayelsa (885), Ekiti (869), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (527), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (365), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
FG explains how the Covid-19 vaccines work and their composition
The NPHCDA Director said that Covid-19 vaccine candidates are of various categories based on their mechanism of action.
The Federal Government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has explained the composition of the Covid-19 vaccines and how they work.
This is as some of them have been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO) and some countries, while others are still at different phases of clinical trials for possible approval.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this insight was given by the Executive Director/Chief Executive of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, who said there were several COVID-19 vaccine candidates.
He said that Covid-19 vaccine candidates are of various categories based on their mechanism of action such as the inactivated or weakened virus vaccines.
He explained that the idea behind the formulation of an inactivated or weakened virus vaccine is to elicit an immune response without causing the disease itself. Shuaib also said there were protein-based vaccines, which used harmless fragments of proteins or protein shells that mimic the Covid-19 virus to safely generate an immune response.
He added that the viral vector vaccines used a virus that had been genetically engineered to produce coronavirus proteins to safely generate an immune response and not give rise to the disease.
Going further, Shuaib pointed out that the Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) and Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) vaccines employed a cutting-edge approach that used genetically engineered RNA or DNA to generate a protein that safely prompted an immune response.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that on March 2, 2021, Nigeria received the first set of about 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute in India and shipped via the COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO.
- A few days ago, the Executive Director of NPHCDA disclosed that a total of 8,491 Nigerians have reacted adversely to the AstraZeneca inoculation since the exercise began on March 15.
- He said that Nigeria recorded 52 cases of moderate to severe incidents of Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI), presented as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea headaches, dizziness and allergic reactions.
- About 1.09 million Nigerians have so far been administered the first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
