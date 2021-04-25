Facebook launches social media drive to boost Covid-19 acceptance in Nigeria

Facebook has announced the launch of a new social media drive allowing people to add frames and graphics to their profiles on Facebook and Instagram, saying they have either had the Covid-19 vaccine or plan to do so.

The American Technology conglomerate is collaborating with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and other key regulatory bodies within the Health Sector in the country in driving this initiative.

According to Punch, this disclosure was made known through a statement issued by Facebook on Friday, saying it would use its scale and speed to reach people faster and help them get credible information, get vaccinated and come back together safely.

This initiative is coming at a time when a good number of Nigerians are yet to accept the Covid-19 vaccine and promised not to take them.

Facebook said that the new range of Facebook frames and Instagram GIPHY stickers allow people to share their support for getting vaccinated with their family and friends, as the access to Covid-19 vaccines intensify across Nigeria.

The frames and stickers include banners that say ‘Let’s Get Vaccinated’ or ‘I Got My Covid-19 Vaccine’ which would appear overlaid on the edge of their profile picture next to a blue bubble that reads ‘We Can Do This.’

Facebook, pointed out that due to the reluctance of millions of people to accept the vaccine, it was launching the profile frames with research showing how social norms could have a major impact on people’s attitude and behaviour when it comes to their health.

Facebook’s Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa, Adaora Ikenze, said, “We’re promoting these unique profile frames and GIFs to all Nigerian Facebook and Instagram users to raise vital vaccine confidence.’’

The new frames and GIPHY stickers let you share your support for COVID-19 vaccines, and see that others you respect and care about are doing the same.”

On his part, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, said partnerships like the one secured with Facebook demonstrated the resilience of the human spirit to endure, innovate and reemerge with the promise of hope that COVID-19 vaccination offered to everyone.

What you should know

Facebook has in recent times, have been taking aggressive measures to do away with vaccine misinformation across the globe.

A top executive of Facebook had said that the company has fact-checkers in dozens of countries around the world, who are really working round the clock to look at misinformation about vaccines, as it sees it as absolutely imperative to try to get misinformation off the platform and redirect people to accurate information.

Facebook said that it started removing false information about Covid-19 vaccines in December, and expanded the list of offending vaccine-related claims two months later.