Content Partners
Q1 2021 Unaudited Report: Unilever Nigeria records 46% growth in turnover
The company recorded a gross profit of N4.5bn for the quarter ended 31st March 2021.
Unilever Nigeria Plc released its unaudited interim report for the quarter ended 31st March 2021. The Company recorded Turnover of N19.4 bn in the period under review which represents 46% growth compared to N13.3bn recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020.
The result showed that the company recorded a gross profit of N4.5bn for the quarter ended 31st March 2021 which is 31% up versus N3.4bn reported for same period last year.
Overall, Unilever recorded loss after tax of N.5bn for the quarter ended 31st March 2021 compared to profit after tax of N1.1bn reported for the corresponding period in 2020.
Speaking on the results, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director, ‘Soromidayo George said that improved performance shows the determination and commitment of Unilever to continue to implement strategies that would enable it deliver value to its customers and shareholders.
“Unilever Nigeria remains focused on its strategy to deliver sustainable growth both in the medium and long-term,” said Mrs. George.
Amidst the prevailing operational challenges of the environment, Unilever Nigeria will continue to focus on its vision of making sustainable living commonplace by serving Nigerian consumers with the right products that improve their health and wellbeing.
Content Partners
Foremost Nigerian shortlet, George Residence to begin accepting Bitcoin
Located in the heart of Lekki Lagos, George Residence is Nigeria’s leading premium shortlet.
Bitcoin, the world’s biggest innovation in recent times, is not only gaining recognition as a store of value but major institutions across the world have started accepting BTC as a payment method.
George Residence, a leading player in the Nigerian hospitality industry, announced today that it has begun accepting Bitcoin for payments.
According to an official announcement, guests can now make reservations and pay their bills at the luxury shortlet apartment using the world’s largest digital currency. Resultantly, George Residence has become the first apartment-hotel and one of a select few companies in the country to accept cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment.
Commenting on the latest announcement, ‘Yanju George, the CEO of George Residence, said: “Bitcoin is the currency of the future and it is only right that we are strongly positioned, so we do not get left behind.”
Always finding ways to elevate their guest experience, George Residence has partnered with one of the leading cryptocurrency brokerage firms, Coinnest Africa to implement a system to seamlessly process payments using Bitcoin (BTC). Accepting crypto is certainly attractive to its guests as George Residence continuously sees its VIP guests get involved in the Bitcoin industry.
He also highlighted the huge significance of this development in light of the worrying and continued rise of inflation in the country. He was quoted as saying; “We are also making Bitcoin our primary reserve to hedge against fiat inflation.”
ABOUT GEORGE RESIDENCE
Located in the heart of Lekki Lagos, George Residence is Nigeria’s leading premium shortlet.
Since opening its doors in 2020, people have flocked to its unique and luxury experience, making it one of the biggest players in the Nigerian hospitality industry. George Residence plays host to celebrities, expats and business executives against the backdrop of state-of-the-art facility, affluence and palatial ambience.
George Residence is known for delivering an unforgettable and one-of-a-kind five-star hospitality experience. For more information, visit georgeresidence.com
Content Partners
GTBank Q1 2021 results show the efficacy of its digital-first customer-centric business strategy – CEO
Guaranty Trust Bank PLC continues to post one of the best metrics in the Nigerian Banking industry in terms of all Financial Ratios.
The recently released Guaranty Trust Bank unaudited Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2021 is a reflection of the resilience of the bank’s franchise, its prudent approach to risk management and the efficacy of its digital-first customer-centric business strategy. This is according to Mr Segun Agbaje, the Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian financial institution. The results show a Profit before tax of ₦53.7billion.
Commenting further on the financial results, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said; “We have started off the 2021 financial year on a fair footing, and our first-quarter results demonstrate our ability to continue delivering strong and sustainable returns, despite the macroeconomic uncertainties that persist in our business environment.”
He added that; “Looking forward, we are optimistic about the long-term value that we will continue to create as an organization. We strongly believe that our new growth strategy, together with the enduring loyalty of our customers, the hard work and dedication of our staff and the unwavering support we continue to enjoy from our shareholders, will enable us drive and deliver best-in-class financial solutions for people, businesses and communities across Africa and beyond.”
From the report, Guaranty Trust Bank PLC continues to post one of the best metrics in the Nigerian Banking industry in terms of all Financial Ratios including; Return on Equity (ROAE) of 26.0%, Return on Assets (ROAA) of 4.3%, Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 26.1% and Cost to Income ratio of 42.6%. A review of the result shows a resilient performance across all key financial metrics in the face of the unprecedented macroeconomic challenges; especially around the attendant economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Banking industry insiders say this is a reflection of the quality of past decisions by the bank which reaffirms its position as one of the best managed financial institutions in Africa. Guaranty Trust Bank’s balance sheet remained well structured and diversified with total assets and Shareholders’ Funds closing at ₦4.993trillion and ₦837.2billion respectively. Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained very strong, closing at 26.1%, while Asset quality was sustained as NPL ratio and Cost of Risk (COR) closed at 6.1% (Bank: 5.6%) and 0.11% (Bank: 0.02%) in March 2021 from 6.0% (Bank: 5.9%) and 0.08% (Bank: 0.01%) in March 2020 respectively.
Renowned for its forward-thinking approach to financial services and customer engagement, GTBank was recently ranked Africa’s Most Admired Finance Brand in the 10th-anniversary rankings of Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands, the pre-eminent survey and ranking of the Top 100 admired brands in Africa. The Bank was also awarded the Best Bank in Nigeria by Euromoney Magazine for a record-extending tenth time and the Euromoney Excellence in Leadership Africa Award for its swift reaction in responding to the Covid-19 crisis and for addressing the impact of the pandemic on its customers and communities.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grows profit after tax by over 260% to N100.6 million in Q1 2021.
- Stanbic IBTC profit plunges by over 45% to N11.3 billion in Q1 2021.
- Nigerian Breweries Plc grows profit by 39% to N7.7 billion in Q1 2021.
- Trans Nationwide Express Plc profit after tax slumps by over 95% in Q1 2021
- FCMB approves FY 2020 dividend pay-out of N2.97 billion to shareholders.