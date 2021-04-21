Business
Trespassers allegedly invade Banana Island, Onikoyi, pose threat to residents
Several unidentified people have been reportedly loitering around Onikoyi Road, Turnbull Road exit, Park View Estate and Alexander Road in Ikoyi.
Trespassers have allegedly invaded highbrow areas in Ikoyi, especially Banana Island, posing a looming danger to the serenity of the area.
This was confirmed by a video shared on Twitter on Tuesday.
Some of the trespassers are roadside food sellers, barbers, and hoodlums, some of whom were seen in clusters, smoking hemp and ominously watching the movements of residents. The presence and activities of these invaders are yet to attract the attention of relevant security agencies in the state. It is still unclear who these people are, where they have come from and why there are quite a number of them loitering about the highlighted areas.
According to the video that went viral, the invaders have been seen milling around streets like Onikoyi Road, Turnbull Road exit, Park view estate and Alexander Road among others.
READ: How Nigeria discovered gold along Abuja-Nassarawa axis – Minister
Residents lament
Some of the residents, who spoke with Nairametrics in a telephone interview also confirmed the development, which they described as ‘a ticking time bomb waiting to explode.’
One of the telephone respondents, a staff of a Telecoms company operating in the area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity claimed that the hoodlums often harass residents and law-abiding citizens working around those areas.
He said, “They harass some of our office assistants when they run errands for the organisation at times and that is disturbing. We have complained to security agencies but nothing has been done. All we were told was that the police will take appropriate action soon.”
Another resident explained that initially, it was the roadside food vendors that first came to the area and while some people complained, others argued that they should be permitted to operate because low-cadre staff of organisations in the area need easy access to affordable meals.
She said, “Their actions and trespass have gone beyond limit now and if nothing is done, the situation can turn chaotic soon. The environment is gradually losing its serenity.”
Wahala no dey finish! Even Ikoyi and Banana island people dey find how to #SecureIkoyi right now😢😢 pic.twitter.com/C8aubOK4kO
— Naija (@Naija_PR) April 20, 2021
Critics give knocks on social media
Nigerians have taken to Twitter to criticise the report, saying that the rich cannot extricate themselves from the problems of the poor.
For instance, Fisayo Soyombo, an investigative journalist, tweeted, “The rich who’re trying to #SecureIkoyi are missing a point: they cannot extricate themselves from the problems of the poor. The escapism of having Ikoyi all to themselves is a mere phantasm; it won’t happen. The rich had better be interested in the poor.
“Rather than worrying about having Ikoyi to themselves, they had better be interested in the creation of a country that works for all, rather than just a few at the expense of the rest, else we are all in this vicious circle where Ikoyi is a little more than a glorified Ajegunle.”
The rich who're trying to #SecureIkoyi are missing a point: they cannot extricate themselves from the problems of the poor.
The escapism of having Ikoyi all to themselves is a mere phantasm; it won't happen.
The rich had better be interested in the poor.
1/2
— 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 21, 2021
Mohammed Selim, stated, “Invaders??? Was it so difficult to see that loads of them are construction and domestic workers supposedly needed to run the supposedly high brow areas?? Your report is full of mischief & it’s inciting, calling fellow citizens invaders like they need passport to go anywhere there.”
Oladeinde Olawoyin, tweeted, “Absolutely. Inclusive growth and all-round development that puts every citizen irrespective of social class in decent employment/productive engagement. That way, Ikoyi will sleep in peace, just as Ajegunle would, too. But then: wouldn’t that rob Ikoyi of its haughty demeanor?”
Bottomline
With the rising spate of insecurity in the country, security agencies may need to carry out further investigation to ascertain that these people do not pose a security risk to law-abiding residents and company staff in the highlighted areas; and to prevent a possible breakdown of law and order.
Business
How Mining Ministry generates revenue – Minister
Apart from royalties, the Ministry generates revenue mainly through different Value Added Tax (VAT) collected from mining sites across the nation.
The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Mr Uchechukwu Ogah, disclosed that apart from royalties, the Ministry generates revenue mainly through different Value Added Tax (VAT) collected from mining sites across the nation.
He disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting with delegates of Management and Senior Executive Course 43 participating at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).
What the Minister said
“People do associate the source of the ministry’s revenue to royalties but this did not only contribute to our revenue. We generate funds from Value Added Tax (VAT) collected from quarries and cement companies. Their VAT constitutes part of our revenue because they are part of mining.
READ: Nigerian-Canadian company to start gold export from Nigeria in June 2021
The VAT from limestone is little but all these tax also made up of the revenue, so there are a lot of improvements in revenue generation by the ministry,” he said.
The Minister also added that the Ministry is currently taking the lead on a presidential directive to diversify the nation’s economy due to dwindling crude oil revenue.
“We have not only rejigged our vision and mandate but developed and adopted new reform initiatives and innovative strategies for ensuring optimal performance of the sector,” he added.
READ: FG liberalizes the Mining sector, grants 5 years tax concession to miners
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics reported that the Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development disclosed last month that the FG had started the development of mineral resources in all 6 geopolitical regions, citing the development of lead/zinc processing cluster in Ebonyi; and other mineral resources development in the region.
- The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, disclosed that the FG is working towards auctioning its bitumen block in the third quarter of this year.
Business
FCT Fuel scarcity: Why the queues have returned
There have been reports of long queues in the FCT, leading to major traffic jams in some parts of the city.
On Monday, 19th of April, 2021, the NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari assured Nigerians that there would be no increase in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as Petrol in May. Kyari also added that Petroleum Tanker Drivers had suspended their proposed strike after the intervention of NNPC in the impasse between the PTD and the National Association of Road Transport Owners.
“We have given our commitment to both NARTO and PTD that we will resolve the underlining issue between them and come back to the table within a week so that we’ll have a total closure of the dispute,” he said.
However, in the Federal Capital Territory, it was a different story, because the intervention of the NNPC on the proposed strike may have come a little late. Starting on Monday evening, there were reports of long queues in the city, which continued even up to Tuesday afternoon, leading to major traffic in some parts of the city.
READ: FG to give up majority stakes in its 4 refineries, to be privately managed
At around 2 pm on Tuesday, a trip to fuel stations in the Karu-Jikwoyi area and some other parts of the FCT revealed queues of varying lengths. Fuel stations in the city centres had noticeably long queues as consumers struggled to fill up vehicle tanks and kegs.
A driver, Agbor, spoke to Nairametrics on his ordeal in trying to get petrol.
“I heard the queue was not as bad here as it was in town, so I rushed down to this queue at O-Max but the attendants said they don’t have much fuel for now, and are rationing how much they sell. I had no choice but to buy 10 litres of black market fuel at N4,000.”
READ: Despite NNPC’s denial, a new fuel price regime appears imminent
At some stations including NNPC filling stations, long queues extended into nearby streets and although vehicular movements were being controlled to provide some semblance of order, the gates were shut in many to prevent mayhem.
The severity of the situation was also quite pronounced at Asokoro. There were long queues at the MRS filling station at AYA junction and A. A Rano station among others. The entry and exit gates were completely shut in many instances with teeming consumers struggling to gain entry. A petrol attendant who asked not to be named told Nairametrics that the situation is temporary and blamed the proposed strike for the inconvenience.
The scarcity situation was not different in Area 11, Garki. The main Total filling station was blocked on all sides and petrol was not being sold from the pumps at press time. The queues had also extended from the station to NNPC HQ. At Conoil, the situation was not much different and as of 2 pm yesterday, fuel was not being sold at the station.
READ: Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG directs Tanker drivers to withdraw services in Lagos
In response to the situation, the federal government, on Tuesday afternoon, gave an update on fixing the fuel scarcity situation as NNPC GMD, Mr Mele Kyari told reporters that fuel loading had commenced in all depots and tankers would soon arrive at various parts of the city to end the scarcity situation.
“These queues will go away. It’s because there was an industrial action by petroleum tanker drivers against their employers, the National Association of Road Transport Owners, around their compensation package.
And those issues were not resolved up till yesterday, until we intervened to ensure that there’s an amicable settlement between the parties so that they will have peace and then normal loading operations will commence from the depots.
As I speak to you at this moment, loading has commenced in all depots in the country, dispatches of trucks are ongoing in all the depots in the country and they have called off the strike for a period of one week to enable us intervene and find a solution.” he said.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Lafarge Africa Plc notifies stakeholders of 62nd Annual General Meeting.
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announces Annual General Meeting.
- Airtel signs $500million loan facility to partially refinance €750million Euro dominated bond.
- DEAL: Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) lists Fidelity Bank’s N41.2 billion series 1 bond.
- 2020 FY Results: Guinea Insurance Plc reports a loss of N227.7 million.