Super League fallout: Twitter users urge African billionaire, Dangote to take over Arsenal
Twitter users have mounted pressure on Dangote to speed up the process to acquire English Premiership football club, Arsenal FC.
The European Super League Initiative advanced by a few football executives met stiff resistance from passionate football fans around the world.
The Initiative was previously backed by Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan. Six English clubs withdrew on Tuesday. Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid followed suit and AC Milan has said they would as well.
The drama stirred up by this recent development has led football fans to review the ownership of their clubs. Arsenal, which was one of the initial supporters of the initiative has witnessed the most reactions from the fans.
Kroenke vs Arsenal fans
Stan Kroenke has remained unpopular amongst arsenal fans for a long while. Their reasons boil down to two things:
1. Poor investment in the Club’s first team
2. The recent European Super League attempt.
Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to voice out their disapproval and discontentment with the club’s owner Stan Kroenke. The latest European Super League attempt seems to be the last straw for the angry fans.
Kroenke out, Dangote in
The pulling out of the six English teams from the now ill-fated European Super League has led to some executives resigning from their clubs. Manchester United’s Ed Woodward resigned from his position, Andrea Agnelli is understood to have also left Juventus following his role as Head of the European Club Association.
This announcement renewed resignation calls by Arsenal fans who desperately want the current owner of the club out by all means. The fans reverted to an old Bloomberg interview where Nigeria’s richest man, Alhaji Dangote confirmed his interest in buying the London club.
They begged the business magnate to make his move now as this is the perfect time to buy the club from Stan Kroenke. Alhaji Dangote is $3.3bn richer than Mr Stanley Kroenke by Forbes Statistics.
The #Dangote trended on both London and Nigeria twitter space this morning.
What you should know
- Enos Stanley Kroenke is an American billionaire businessman. He is the owner of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which is the holding company of English football club Arsenal F.C. He is worth 8.2bn according to Forbes.
- Stanley Kroenke believed that the European Super League initiative will make Arsenal the biggest club in the world.
- Liverpool owner, John W. Henry has issued an apology to Liverpool fans worldwide on the European Super League attempt. Other clubs have also put out apology and withdrawal statements.
Breakaway Super League plans in turmoil as English clubs and others withdraw
Out of the 12 clubs that jointly announced the breakaway Super League proposals, nine of them have officially withdrawn.
All six English clubs have announced their withdrawal from the breakaway European Super League following protests, and furious condemnations from the footballing community including football’s governing bodies. The six clubs are Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.
Their announcement to withdraw from the breakaway European Super League came just 48 hours after their initial announcement to join the breakaway competition. Manchester City were the first club to announce their withdrawal followed by Chelsea and the remaining four; Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham followed suit.
The Premier League on the 20th of April held a virtual meeting with the 14 other clubs in the league where they ‘unanimously and vigorously’ rejected the Super League plans by the Top Six sides in the league. A statement released following the meeting said: “The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.”
Tottenham Chairman, Daniel Levy said in a statement released by the club, “We regret the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal.”
Arsenal apologised for their ‘mistake’ saying: “As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.”
Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool were straightforward in announcing their withdrawal from the European Super League. Liverpool said their ‘involvement has been discontinued’. While Chelsea said they have ‘begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group developing plans for a European Super League.’
Manchester United said “We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders.” While Manchester City said they have ‘formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League.’
In response to their exits, the European Super League released a statement saying they have been forced to make decisions due to the pressure on them.
A statement read: ‘Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure put on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations as was demonstrated today by a court decision to protect the Super League from third party actions.’
Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community.’
The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European football needs to change. We are proposing a new European competition because the existing system does not work.’
Our proposal is aimed at allowing the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the full football pyramid, including helping to overcome the financial difficulties experienced by the entire football community as a result of the pandemic.’
Out of the 12 clubs that jointly announced the breakaway Super League proposals, nine of them have officially withdrawn from the breakaway away league leaving only three of them namely Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Jose Mourinho to earn £16m From Tottenham sack
This means the Portuguese manager will now have earned a total of £79million from just being sacked throughout his entire career.
English top-flight club, Tottenham Hotspur announced its decision to relieve Jose Mourinho from his managerial duties and his coaching staff which includes Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra. He was sacked 17 months into a three-and-a-half-year contract.
Tottenham Chairman, Daniel Levy said the following in an official statement from the club: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”
The club’s recent poor run of form is the major reason behind his sack. It was also reported that he had lost the dressing room. Tottenham Hotspur has suffered three defeats in their last six games and was also eliminated from the Europa League this season by Dynamo Zagreb after a comfortable 2-0 home lead in the first leg of the game.
When rumours were all over regarding Jose Mourinho being relieved of his managerial duties, it was said that his compensation fee will be too much for the club to afford. According to The Independent, it is understood that the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager will receive a £16m compensation fee.
This means the Portuguese manager will now have earned a total of £79million from just being sacked throughout his entire career.
Mourinho received a compensation fee of £18m from Chelsea when he was sacked in 2007, which is five years before he also received a £17.5m payoff to leave Spanish giants, Real Madrid.
Mourinho was appointed as Chelsea’s manager again, he received £12.5m from the Blues when he left the Blues for the second time in 2015. He also earned £15m from Manchester United when he was sacked in December 2018. He will also receive £16m from today’s sack from Tottenham Hotspur.
