Creating wealth through Agri investing in Nigeria – Free eBook: Money on Trees? Agriculture investing for skeptics
Vested, a financial wellbeing platform has created this free eBook to help the average retail investor make informed decisions and avoid potential pitfalls when engaging in Agri Investing.
In recent years, Nigeria has seen a proliferation of over Sixty (60) Agritech companies promising anywhere from 15%-50% annual returns. A frequently asked question is, how do you decide which offering or product deserves your attention, and most importantly, your money?
For any kind of investment, a good combination of risk management (healthy skepticism), the right knowledge, an investment plan, and the guidance of an experienced financial adviser usually leads to profitable returns on investments.
This book will provide insights on;
- How investor funds are used.
- How Agriculture investment players are able to offer such high returns.
- The role insurance plays in Agri investing.
- How to evaluate risks and spot scams.
- The steps to get started in Agri investing.
Most investors are unfamiliar with this sector and so to help delve deeper into understanding the fundamentals in Agri investing, we have shared details of returns on investments for popular Agri products and resource links for our readers to make their own conclusions on investing in this sector.
As the Nigerian Agritech space continues to mature, common standards, better data, more sophisticated investment strategies and securities will emerge, as they have in similar financial markets throughout history. Skepticism will reduce, security will improve and information at the tip of our fingers will abound. Download now at Vested.ng.
Union Bank unveils UnionPro to boost local trade and commerce
With UnionPro, large retailers can now access a single platform offering a wide bouquet of solutions to enrich their businesses and optimise their offerings.
As part of efforts to boost trade and commerce in Nigeria, Union Bank has unveiled UnionPro, a proposition designed to provide tailored financial services and solutions to supermarkets and large retail chain stores.
With UnionPro, large retailers can now access a single platform offering a wide bouquet of solutions to enrich their businesses and optimise their offerings. These solutions include agency banking; point-of-sale (POS) terminals; in-store ATM deployments; web payment gateways and access to Union360 – a secure web-based solution that offers an end-to-end single point for payments and collections. The retailers can also benefit from business loans such as overdrafts, short-term finance, distributor finance and invoice discounting finance.
Through this innovative offering, Union Bank will strengthen its support for the Nigerian retail sector which continues to show promise despite harsh economic conditions. According to AT Kearney’s Global Retail Development Index (GRDI), “the long-term prospects of Nigeria’s retail sector remain positive, supported by the budding middle class, the growing popularity of the formal retail space and the rapid rise of e-commerce.”
Commenting on the launch of UnionPro, Union Bank’s Divisional Executive, Commercial Banking, Gloria Omereonye highlighted the key role of large retail stores and supermarkets in boosting the economy. She also outlined the benefits of the UnionPro proposition while reiterating the Bank’s strategic approach to developing innovative services that support its customers. She said-
“We are proud to support local businesses through tailored products and services that ease the challenges of doing business in Nigeria. With UnionPro, we are making a commitment to work closely with large retailers, providing the necessary support they require to grow and expand their businesses.”
Union Bank is a foremost financial institution in Nigeria, offering a wide range of products and services for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and larger businesses. The UnionAccelerate account, a high-interest hybrid current account with zero bank charges is one account created for medium-sized businesses. The benefits of the account include zero extra charges for all Union Bank services: on-line/ real-time banking and e-banking (both Internet banking & banking via ATMs). UnionAccelerate accounts can also be used as a salary/payroll account.
Union Bank remains focused on enabling the success of its customers through innovative finance solutions and platforms.
About Union Bank Plc.
Established in 1917 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1971, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. is a household name and one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions. The Bank is a trusted and recognizable brand, with an extensive network of over 300 branches across Nigeria.
In late 2012, a new Board of Directors and Executive Management team were appointed to Union Bank and in 2014 the Bank began executing a transformation programme to re-establish it as a highly respected provider of quality financial services.
The Bank currently offers a variety of banking services to both individual and corporate clients including current, savings and deposit account services, funds transfer, foreign currency domiciliation, loans, overdrafts, equipment leasing and trade finance. The Bank also offers its customers convenient electronic banking channels and products including Online Banking, Mobile Banking, Debit Cards, ATMs and POS Systems.
More information can be found at: www.unionbankng.com
Media Enquiries: Email [email protected]
Five (5) things we learnt from the M36 Webinar on Investing in Today’s World
The webinar presented an opportunity for participants to get insights and ask questions about wealth planning and trends to watch.
With the unprecedented times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, more individuals are asking, “What next? What are the opportunities as the world slowly recovers from the impact of the crisis?”
To help answer these questions, M36 – a new digital lifestyle and investment platform powered by Union Bank – hosted a webinar tagged, “Investing in These Times.” The webinar, which was held in collaboration with Sankore, a local boutique wealth management firm, presented an opportunity for participants to get insights and ask questions about wealth planning and trends to watch and jump on in today’s economy.
Speakers at the webinar included Olayemi Agbe-Davies, Chief Dealer at Union Bank, and Titi Odunfa-Adeoye, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Sankore who shared insights on Nigeria’s economic outlook, the investment outlook for this year, and how to set the right investment strategy.
Here are the five key lessons we learnt from the webinar:
#Lesson 1: Fixed income investing should be a focus for everyone!
Investing in fixed income instruments such as FGN bonds and Treasury Bills should be a focus for everyone. The pandemic brought about considerable volatility and uncertainty in the financial markets and highlighted the importance of developing a rigorous long-term asset allocation plan while understanding the ‘risk and return’ dynamics within the asset classes.
All investors – risk-averse, moderate and aggressive – need a long-term asset allocation, no matter what the yields are, as fixed-income returns give the security and confidence to take risks and make returns.
If you don’t have a long-term investment allocation, it is important to create one now. With that in place, you can then think of the various channels to grow your portfolio.
# Lesson 2: Diversify your portfolio and stay liquid – cash flow is essential!
The stock market reacts to what goes on in the world and is ultra-sensitive to existential crises such as a pandemic. Therefore, diversification of a portfolio is the key to going through tough times. The purpose of diversification is to spread the risk associated with your investment portfolio– or more simply, not putting all your eggs into one basket. Having a diversified portfolio across stocks, fixed income and other asset classes can help to smoothen out these peaks and troughs and generate more consistent investment returns.
Also, an integral part of a good investment strategy requires that a significant part of your portfolio stays near liquid as this can come in handy as a buffer against any unforeseen events. Staying liquid and allows you to tap into new investment opportunities as and when they emerge.
# Lesson 3: Buy Real Assets
Inflation & rising interest rates are some common themes for both long and short-term goal setting, and the primary purpose of real asset investments in a portfolio is to serve as a hedge against rising inflation.
Unnecessary risk can be avoided with clearly defined objectives and real assets such as gold and real estate. They also deliver many benefits, including strong and steady returns, protection from inflation and portfolio diversification.
# Lesson 4: Look towards Tactical Trades
Many individual portfolios tend to be unprepared for shocks, and the pandemic highlighted the need for investors to be prepared for the unexpected. This can be achieved with tactical trading which is a style of investment that involves long or short-term view in different asset classes, as opportunities arise. Tactical trades help investors optimise their returns to improving their returns in the short-term returns. recommended asset classes for 2021 in the long and short term include: Real Estate, S&P 500, Agriculture, Treasury Bills, FGN Bonds Private Equity/Venture Capital opportunities & NGN/US equities), and Gold.
While these are the suggested trades for 2021, it is important to remember that your core portfolio should be in fixed income and near liquid.
# Lesson 5: Seek expert advice
While many individuals believe they can navigate the investment landscape without expert advice, it is important to seek the services of an experienced investment advisor who can guide you. Investing in today’s world comes with a lot of uncertainties and having the right investment partner that understands your lifestyle and investment goals can make all the difference.
Your portfolio needs to be set up for unprecedented occurrences like a pandemic and even if your portfolio was not initially ‘COVID ready’, the goal is to make it ready for whatever will come next!
Professional wealth managers like M36 not only deliver a wide range of investment products, but also ensure you make sound investment choices that can help you navigate unforeseen hurdles, ease your investing worries and grant you the Freedom to Choose.
To get the full scoop and learn about where and how to grow your wealth in today’s world, click here to watch the replay of the webinar. Also, look out for more webinars by M36 designed to equip participants with an in-depth understanding of wealth management, investments and savings.
- Guinea Insurance Plc reports a loss of N142.13 million in 9M 2020.
- Unilever Nigeria Plc set to hold Annual General Meeting on 6th of May.
- UBA Plc posts profit after tax of N38.16 billion in Q1 2021.
- PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc appoints Ifueko Okauru as Independent Non-Executive Director.
- Chams Plc announces the appointment of Patricia Duru as new CFO