NOVA Merchant Bank’s growth trajectory continues as it declares N3.52bn profit
The Bank declared a profit after tax of N3.49bn in 2020 compared to N1.65bn in 2019 which represents a 112% increase.
NOVA Merchant Bank Limited has released its audited results for the financial year ended December 31st 2020, recording impressive growth across its major financial lines.
The Bank declared a profit after tax of N3.49bn in 2020 compared to N1.65bn in 2019 which represents a 112% increase. All the key financial parameters recorded major improvement over the prior year performance; Gross Earnings showed a quantum leap of 130% growth over 2019 and Profit Before Tax at N3.52bn recorded a 135% growth over the 2019 figure of N1.5bn. On a similar note, the Bank recorded a decline in the Cost to Income Ratio from 55% in 2019 to 44% in 2020.
Customer deposits stood at N89.6bn in 2020 compared to N40.5bn in 2019 while loans to customers grew by 71% to N50bn in 2020 compared to N29.3bn in 2019.
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Nath Ude, said, “Our full year 2020 performance is especially gratifying as we achieved such growth amidst the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting macro-economic headwinds.”
“In 2021, we will continue to build on our strong foundation to significantly scale the business by focussing on exceeding the expectations of our customers through innovative financial solutions while expecting our non-bank subsidiaries to start contributing effectively to the group in line with our strategic intent,” Ude further stated.
The Chairman, Mr Phillips Oduoza stated, “I am particularly delighted to see how the Bank has maintained its growth trajectory and improve its efficiency during such a challenging period.
Oduoza added, “The Bank is well-positioned to benefit from the expected upsurge in economic activity and profit from the emerging opportunities this presents as the global economy emerges from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.”
NOVA Merchant Bank offers an integrated suite of financial solutions covering Wholesale Banking, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Wealth Management, Trade Services, Transaction Banking, Cash Management and Digital Banking.
Syngenta, WACOT partner to boost Nigeria’s food security
WACOT and Syngenta would collaborate with farmers and others to sustainably improve the most important factor in agriculture – yield.
Leading food and agro-processing company in West Africa, WACOT Limited, and leading global agritech company Syngenta Crop Protection are partnering for impact to further boost Nigeria’s food security and ensure sustainable development of the agriculture sector.
This would see Syngenta Crop Protection working closely with WACOT over the next five years to help improve the sustainability, quality and safety of Nigeria’s agriculture with world-class science and innovative crop solutions.
Although Nigeria’s agriculture sector is the country’s highest employer of labour, accounting for 70 per cent, it has suffered low output resulting in poor returns for farmers and massive food import.
The partnership agreement with WACOT Limited, which operates in all 36 states in Nigeria and supports production of crops including rice, maize, sorghum, soybean, cotton and vegetables, will therefore help further Nigeria’s drive towards attaining self-sufficiency in food.
Through this partnership with WACOT, Syngenta would collaborate with farmers and others to sustainably improve the most important factor in agriculture – yield. This will take the form of WACOT supporting the Nigerian farmer on cost-effective agronomic practices, advanced crop protection methods through the usage of yield enhancement products and biological compounds to consolidate the growth of the agriculture sector in the country.
Commenting on the partnership, CEO of the Agri division of TGI Group, the parent company of WACOT Limited, Ramesh Moochikal stated that it desired for Nigeria to attain self-sufficiency in crop production and would look to enter into strategic partnerships to achieve this goal.
Moochikal said: “We are most pleased with this partnership that would further help us achieve our dream for Nigeria – food security and self-sufficiency. Nigerian farmers are hardworking, and we know that if we can make them aware of better crop production practices and make results of our research and development efforts available to them, things will improve, and the agri sector as a whole would benefit.”
Also speaking, Syngenta Crop Protection West Africa Head, Franck Tokore said the company was proud of its relationship with WACOT and would continue supporting Nigerian farmers.
He said: “We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with WACOT. Through this partnership, we provide quality solutions to farmers in Nigeria and help support food security and livelihoods in Africa’s most populous country. By supporting farmers in Nigeria to sustainably increase their yields, we are also helping them be more competitive globally, hence reducing the need for imports. Nigeria has huge potential, which we strive to unlock sustainably through this partnership”.
Syngenta is one of the world’s leading agriculture companies, comprising Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds. It aspires to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. Its technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources responsibly.
Over the years, WACOT has consistently focused on contributing to food security in Nigeria. It has developed a strong portfolio of Agri inputs to fuel the country’s self-sufficiency in agriculture.
Edo, emerging role model for digital economy – Ekeh, Zinox boss
The serial digital entrepreneur declared that Edo boasts ready whiz kids who can defend the state and Nigeria in the 21st Century.
Africa’s foremost digital disruptor and founder, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, has disclosed that Edo State has the requisite attributes to become a model for digital economy in Nigeria.
Ekeh made this known on Monday, April 12, 2021.
The Zinox boss was speaking during a smart exploratory visit to Benin, the Edo State capital for likely expansion and investment purposes. The serial digital entrepreneur, who seized the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, expressed his surprise at the massive rate of digital adoption in the state, even as he declared that Edo boasts ready whiz kids who can defend the state and Nigeria in the 21st Century.
‘‘The wealth of Edo State lies not in its current Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) profile, its population or level of infrastructural development in the state but in its growing army of digitally ready youths, many of whom will become certified and sustained billionaires in the nearest future,’’ Ekeh stated.
The Zinox boss, who was conducted round some of the tech hubs in the state in company of some of his Management staff, expressed amazement at the brilliance of the youths he encountered at the centres, among whom are software developers and coders, digital graphic artists, social media creatives, fashion designers and automobile technicians, among others.
Ekeh, who also addressed specifically the young girls in the hubs, encouraged them to keep up building up their capacities, even as he assured them that they are bound to become global leaders soon as it is now more an extra blessing to have girls than boys in this century, noting that by the second quarter of the century, billionaires would no longer be assessed by their monetary values or gender, but by their future earnings and family values.
The Zinox Chairman hailed the cultured disposition of the young ladies, jokingly noting that if he were to marry today, he will go for a tech-savvy Edo girl already prepared to rule the world.
‘‘This was how I took a decision those old days when I married my wife as a knowledge star with a First Class in Mathematics, a UK-certified accountant with an MBA. Be proud of your state and country of birth and the knowledge privileges you are enjoying under Governor Obaseki and continue to pray for good leadership. Your Governor has made all of you global citizens because you have great value to add to the society as wealth creators and not a burden to the society,’’ he counselled the youths.
He affirmed that the coronavirus pandemic has turned out to be a blessing in disguise, stating that a state like Edo, for instance, has taken advantage of it to double down on its embrace of technology, while some states may not have been conscious of using digital tools to upgrade the knowledge of their citizens.
‘‘I felt the power of enforced digital knowledge in February when I celebrated my birthday. I received over 12,000 messages through texts, WhatsApp, Facebook, emails, etc. It was impossible to reply all well-wishers. After a few days, I woke up one morning to pray for all persons and organisations that wished me well including Mr. President. It was unprecedented but that reassured me that I did not waste my 36 years of preaching digital democracy and doing IT evangelism.
‘‘It is obvious that the COVID-19 pandemic and its encumbrances has helped Edo State turn more attention to transforming the state into a digital economy. This is highly commendable. Although the current wave of digital revolution was birthed by the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has also dedicated huge attention to the importance of building a digital economy in Nigeria, especially with the renaming of the Ministry of Communications and the appointment of Dr. Ali Isa Pantami, a digitally-savvy professional to man it.’’
Ekeh commended Obaseki for bringing his exposure to bear in building a knowledge base in the state, adding that the state has gone about the initiative without making a noise about it. Further, the Zinox boss disclosed that the benefits of leveraging technology in all facets of human endeavour cannot be over-emphasised in the 21st Century, even as he reiterated that it is the only resource today that can bridge the gap between the haves and the have-nots.
Also speaking at the event, Obaseki emphasised the determination of his administration to leave a lasting legacy in the state through a deliberate focus on technology.
‘‘While receiving the Founder Zinox Group, Mr. Leo Ekeh, I reassured that my administration will continue to pursue policies and programmes to enhance digital transformation for businesses in the state, so as to increase their competitive advantage, improve performance and boost growth.
‘‘For us as government, our role is to create an enabling environment; an environ for people to be successful. It is evident, over the last four years, how we have focused on the electrification of Edo state, human capacity building and other notable projects to drive the state’s economy,’’ Obaseki stated.
Meanwhile, Zinox, one of the Infrastructure Companies (Infracos) licensed by the Federal Government, is expected to roll out a multi-billion-naira broadband deployment in the entire 95 local government areas in the South East, a project which analysts believe will unleash the sheer human capital potential of the region and transform it into an investors’ delight.
- PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc appoints Ifueko Okauru as Independent Non-Executive Director.
- Chams Plc announces the appointment of Patricia Duru as new CFO
- NPF Microfinance Bank reports a profit after tax of N614.42 million in FY 2020.
- UACN Property Development Company Plc appoints Ojo Odunayo as new CEO.
- Unilever Nigeria Plc reports a loss of N492 million in Q1 2021.