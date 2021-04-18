Financial Literacy
5 financial choices you will regret
Your financial choices will determine whether you spend your life living in pleasure or ruin.
The topic of finance is heard by many but understood by only a few. At some point in life, everyone goes through the stage of financial stability, characterized by low debt and a decent income. The choices you make at that point can define your life, whether it would be spent in regret or pleasure. In this article, we would be discussing 5 financial choices you’ll regret if you make the wrong choice.
Are you going to be financially free? Be in ruins? Or maintain your average lifestyle? This is totally up to you to decide. Here are some wrong choices that you would regret and should, therefore, look out for.
1. Spending money on the wrong things and for the wrong reasons
This is arguable the most common practice amongst poor finance managers. It is characterized by lavish and impulsive spending. Emotions and greed rule people in this category. You become selfish to yourself because your lavish spending comes back to hunt only you. Do not buy things to impress others or things that you cannot conveniently afford. For example, purchasing that new car with a plan to pay up for the next 2 years is a terrible idea. Redefine your goals, and make decisions that would leave you happier in the future, instead of being in debt for the next few years, except it is an asset that would bring in income.
2. Falling victim of too good to be true traps
Every day, there seems to be that new opportunity to make millions by investing a few thousands. The truth is that these schemes are not new, scammers keep spinning off old tricks that ignorant people fall for. If anyone had the secret to make millions by investing a few thousand, they wouldn’t share it with anyone, at any cost. Even stockbrokers with all the tips can’t 100% predict how the market would turn out.
The truth about these schemes remains that only a few early birds benefit from the ignorance and greed of many. Focus, instead, on legitimate investments like real estate, bonds, treasury bills, and the stock market. Investing in Ponzi schemes is something you would surely regret.
3. Failing to plan for your retirement
Regardless of your present age, retirement is going to catch up eventually. How sudden it does depends on you. You can sleep at age 23 and wake up at 59, with retirement on the horizon. This is so because you failed to plan for it, and cannot account for the 36 years in-between. Having inadequate or no plan for retirement will bring you regret, especially if your pension funds is not enough to cover the rest of your life or too little to meet your expenses. You can earn millions during your active years, and have nothing to show for it after retirement. This is why it is essential to take your retirement seriously. It could well determine the nature of your last days.
4. Lack of financial goals and emergency funds
No one ever stumbles on financial freedom. It stems from a properly planned life and strategic decisions. Lacking financial goals presently may not look like a bad thing because the paycheck keeps coming in at the end of the month. However, in the long term, you would regret it, especially if something stops that paycheck from coming in at month-end. It is also expedient that you have an emergency fund saved up for emergency reasons only. This fund would be used to save your skin in times of trouble and get you out of tight situations.
5. Contradicting financial views with your spouse
Your spouse can become your greatest headache if your views on finance do not align with theirs. You cannot plan or save when you have a spouse who does not understand your goals or who disagrees with them. This is why it is important to talk it through, and see a consultant if necessary. Living life with a spouse with opposite financial views to yours is something you would regret because it leads to only one end, frustration.
However you spin it, financial choices are made by you, and even if you claim they aren’t, you alone will bear the consequences. Take charge of your financial life today, draw up a good financial plan, make the right choices, and you can live a life with few regrets and many benefits.
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency: Experts task SEC to issue guidelines for trading
Regulators should emulate their foreign counterparts and come up with proper regulatory framework.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been tasked to introduce guideline framework for the trading operations of Cryptocurrency in Nigeria.
According to them, the responsibility for creating a framework for Cryptocurrency trading in Nigeria lies with SEC and not the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as it is done in the United States of America and other developed nations.
These were the words of experts at the On The Money show on Twitter (Ugodre’s space), put together by Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, Founder of Nairametrics, on Saturday.
One of the speakers and an investment analyst, Wale Okunrinboye explained that CBN has done what is within its power and the buck lies with the SEC, whose responsibility is to create the required framework.
He said, “CBN has done its bit, SEC has more to do but both of them seems to be pointing fingers. CBN is saying it can’t go ahead without SEC and vice versa. I urge them to emulate their foreign counterparts and come up with a proper regulatory framework.
SEC should come up with an exchange on crypto like Coinbase. If you have an exchange to regulate it is easier to monitor crypto. SEC should lead and issue the guidelines for the crypto market.”
A financial market analyst, Olumide Adesina, explained that crypto players need to engage the regulators more, instead of launching offensives from the sidelines. He said, “Nigerians need to be aware of the growing risks of crypto scams which cannot be eradicated without a strong input from SEC.
Crypto players need to lobby the regulators rather than going offensive, knowing fully well the clear mandate of SEC is protecting the Nigerian capital market.”
MSME
How SMEs can access capital in Nigeria
Despite the global consensus that SMEs are crucial to economic development, access to funds remains a militating factor against the sector’s growth.
The significance of SMEs for any country, especially Nigeria, cannot be overemphasized. It is, therefore, not surprising that SMEs constitute one of the bedrocks of economic development in the country. This makes it a sector that should be given utmost priority by the government.
To get started, the government needs to make funding more accessible to small and medium enterprises at low interest rate. Reason being that they need capital to thrive and nurture their businesses. Despite the global consensus that SMEs are crucial to economic development, access to funds remains a militating factor against the growth of SMEs in both developed and developing nations of the world.
The federal government of Nigeria with the support of the World Bank and the African Development Bank have tried in the past to assist SMEs through various credit schemes and loans structured to fund Small and Medium Enterprises, some of which are World Bank SME loan scheme, African Development Bank Export Stimulation Loan scheme; CBN Rediscounting and Re-financing Facility, National Economic Reconstruction Fund, Bank of Industry and the Graduate Employment Loan Scheme initiated by the National Directorate of Employment. Moreso, there are other ways that SMEs can be funded which are through Bootstrapping, loans from banks, moneylenders and grants from government institutions and non-governmental institutions.
SME Funding
|Bootstrapping
|73%
|Financial Institutions
|2%
|Others
|0.21%
Source: Nigerian Institute for Social & Economic Research
According to NISER findings, about 73% of SMEs raised their funds through Boostrapping (personal savings), about 2% obtained their funds from financial institutions, while 0.21% obtained their funds from other sources.
Here are some ways that SMEs are can access funds in Nigeria.
Accessing loans from banks
Banks (Commercial, Merchant & Development banks) offer credits to Small & Medium Enterprise in Nigeria. Before giving you a loan, they need to ascertain that you are creditworthy, and your business would have gotten to a particular stage. Also, you need to know that before applying for a loan, your small-scale business must conform with the goals and interest of the financial institution you want to apply to. Other things banks put into consideration before disbursing a loan are a well-written business plan, a financial record, collateral, and a guarantor. Nevertheless, many financial institutions are sceptical about giving SMEs loans because of the associated risks. Some prefer to pay the fine imposed for not meeting the target of giving SMEs loans than run the risk of being exposed to them.
Funding from Small and Medium Industries Equity Investment Scheme (SMIEIS)
Another source of funding for SMEs in Nigeria is the Small and Medium Industries Equity Investment Scheme (SMIEIS) Fund. This type of funding is designed to finance SMEs through venture capital. This initiative is from the government and its aim is to advance SMEs to drive industrialisation, poverty mitigation, sustainable economic development, and creation of employment. Venture Capital financing provides funds as a loan to SMEs with the idea of converting the debt capital into equity in future. Venture capital may be regarded as an equity investment where investors expect significant capital gains in return for accepting the risk that they may lose all their equity. To be eligible for equity funding under the scheme, a prospective beneficiary shall have the following:
- Be registered as a limited liability company with the Corporate Affairs Commission and comply with all relevant regulations of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (2020) such as filing of annual returns, including audited financial statements.
- Be in compliance with all applicable tax laws and regulations and render regular returns to the appropriate authorities.
Grants from non-governmental organisations/foundations
Business grants are another source of funding and they are mostly given by NGOs and foundations. These grants can be accessed by individuals, firms/company, business, or corporations to develop their businesses or scale up operations. One of the best ways to get finance for business or ideas is getting a grant. While a loan is a good alternative, a grant is far better than a loan. It gives you the peace of mind to build and grow your business or idea. It is like getting “free money.” There are many organizations that offer grants in Nigeria, Africa and worldwide. Some of these organizations are the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Bank of Industry, YouWIN, AYEEN financial grant, etc.
Bootstrapping
This is a situation where business owners resort to funding their businesses with their savings and revenue without the support of venture capitalists or bank loans. Apart from personal savings, financial support for businesses, especially at the startup stage, can also be sourced from relatives and friends.
Getting loans from microfinance schemes/moneylenders
Due to the rigorous processes and high interest rates demanded by commercial banks, Microfinance banks were established to assist small businesses in securing loans. SMEs are eligible for Microfinance loans if they meet the requirements stipulated by the bank.
In conclusion, SMEs constitute the driving force of industrial growth and development in the country. The government should focus on and nurture the sector by making funds at low-interest rates more accessible to players in it to help them thrive.
