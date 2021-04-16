Nigerian stocks make recovery as JAPAULGOLD drops

The NSE Banking Index traded bearish at the end of the trading session today. 6 banks posted Gains and 4 Losses were recorded. The NSE Banking Index finished red with a loss of -0.52% adding to the -0.97% held in the previous trading session. The index dropped to 343.03 index points at the close of trading activities today.

Sterling Bank posted a substantial loss of -9.76% adding to the -0.61% held at the previous trading session pushing the price downwards from N1.70 to N1.49 and leading the top losers in the NSE Banking index.

Zenith Bank also saw another loss of -1.38% adding to the -0.91% held in the previous session pushing the price from N22.00 to N21.80.

Jaiz Bank lost some profit from the +6.67% held in the previous trading session by posting a loss of -1.56% settling the price at N0.63.

Fidelity Bank broke the stalemate held at the previous trading session to post a loss of -2.83% settling the price at N2.39 from N2.47.

Union Bank posted profits of +2.20% to settle the price at N4.65.

UBA also made gains of +2.21% pushing the price downwards to N6.95 from N6.80.

Wema Bank recovered from the decline in the previous session to post gains of (+1.79%) pushing the price to N0.58 from N0.55.

GT Bank also posted a profit of +1.39% moving price from 28.75 to N29.15.

Access Bank made a decisive move from its stalemate position with gains of +0.66% settling the price at N7.60.

Ecobank made profits of (+1.04%) settling the price at N4.90.

Outlook