Nigerian stocks make recovery as JAPAULGOLD drops
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market made a recovery at the end of the trading session. The All-Share Index increased by +0.61% to close at 38,808.01 from 38,571.89 index points. CHAMS made the top position on the Gainers list.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.32 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -3.63%.
- The market closed in loss as it saw more downturns, CHAMS led 21 Gainers, and JAPAULGOLD topped the 12 Losers chart with a noticeable bullish movement by the NSE ASI.
Top gainers
- CHAMS up +10.00% to close at N0.22
- UAC-POP up +9.72% to close at N0.76
- GUINNESS up +9.26% to close at N31.85
- NNFM up +9.18% to close at N5.35
- PZ up +8.33% to close at N4.50
Top losers
- JAPAULGOLD down -10.00% to close at N0.63
- STERLNBANK down -9.78% to close at N1.48
- FCMB down -8.90% to close at N2.66
- MBENEFIT down -8.11% to close at N0.34
- ACCESS down -6.17% to close at N7.60
Outlook
The NSE ASI saw a bullish recovery from the previous day loss. Predictions of the dominance of consumer goods were affirmed with the presence of GUINNESS and PZ in the top 5 Gainers list.
However, the following stocks remain on our watchlist: Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty, Access bank, STANBIC, JAPAULGOLD, GUINNESS and Flour Mills.
- Nairametrics, however, advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.
Bears take hold of the NSE Banking index
The NSE Banking Index finished red with a loss of -0.52%.
The NSE Banking Index traded bearish at the end of the trading session today. 6 banks posted Gains and 4 Losses were recorded. The NSE Banking Index finished red with a loss of -0.52% adding to the -0.97% held in the previous trading session. The index dropped to 343.03 index points at the close of trading activities today.
Sterling Bank posted a substantial loss of -9.76% adding to the -0.61% held at the previous trading session pushing the price downwards from N1.70 to N1.49 and leading the top losers in the NSE Banking index.
Zenith Bank also saw another loss of -1.38% adding to the -0.91% held in the previous session pushing the price from N22.00 to N21.80.
Jaiz Bank lost some profit from the +6.67% held in the previous trading session by posting a loss of -1.56% settling the price at N0.63.
Fidelity Bank broke the stalemate held at the previous trading session to post a loss of -2.83% settling the price at N2.39 from N2.47.
Union Bank posted profits of +2.20% to settle the price at N4.65.
UBA also made gains of +2.21% pushing the price downwards to N6.95 from N6.80.
Wema Bank recovered from the decline in the previous session to post gains of (+1.79%) pushing the price to N0.58 from N0.55.
GT Bank also posted a profit of +1.39% moving price from 28.75 to N29.15.
Access Bank made a decisive move from its stalemate position with gains of +0.66% settling the price at N7.60.
Ecobank made profits of (+1.04%) settling the price at N4.90.
Outlook
- Market sentiment trends towards recovery as 6 companies in the NSE Banking Index made gains as opposed to 4 losses at the end of the trading session today.
- Nairametrics advises cautious participation in the market amid growing uncertainties in Nigeria.
Cryptocurrency
Dogecoin up 168%, more valuable than Polkadot, Cardano
Dogecoin (DOGE), once again, shocked traders, investors and many crypto analysts by gaining over 200% to flip Cardano and Polkadot, becoming the sixth most valuable crypto asset by market value.
The fast-rising crypto at the time of writing traded at $0.359439 with a daily trading volume of $63.5 billion.
Dogecoin is up 167.95% for the day on the FTX exchange. The dog meme crypto is now the 6th most valuable crypto with a market value of $46.4 billion.
READ: Bitcoin miners are consistently earning $50 million daily
Recent data from Coinmarketcap reveal it has a circulating supply of 129,210,007,256 DOGE coins and the maximum supply is not available.
Market pundits argue that the credence of the world’s leading billionaires might have given the fast-rising crypto enough support amid the recent price correction ongoing in the flagship crypto market. These two individuals are Elon Musk and Mark Cuban.
A leading crypto social analytic firm revealed the altcoin has the highest number of activities in the past 18 hours and social mentions of over 410, 0000, thereby making it the most popular crypto on social media.
READ: Crypto market surges above $2 trillion, as Bitcoin stages a huge comeback above $60,500
$DOGE with the #1 AltRank™ for 18 hours in a row and nearly half of the last seven days.
24-Hour Activity
💎211.0% price change
💎410,051 social mentions
💎812,992,765 social engagementshttps://t.co/BAyITJB6v2 #dogecoin pic.twitter.com/reokxcJ06K
— LunarCRUSH Social Listening for Cryptocurrencies (@LunarCRUSH) April 16, 2021
