The Nigerian treasury bills hits 9%
This increase is supposed to have a substantial impact on the Nigerian Stock exchange market.
According to the primary market auction result, Nigerian Treasury Bills Yield held the 91-day and 182-day constant at 2.00% and 3.50% respectively.
The 364-days Bill increased by 100 base point to 9.00% from its previous 8.00% interest. This increase is supposed to have a substantial impact on the Nigerian Stock exchange market.
The 91-day and 182-day bills have remained relatively constant for the 4th consecutive auction. This increase in the 364-days Treasury Bill Yield may be seen to have a negative correlation in the stock exchange market as investors sell off their volatile positions and buy risk-free assets like treasury bills.
Some analysts believe that the increase is in direct response to inflationary concerns as the CBN attempts to curb inflation without detouring growth.
What this means
- An increase in Treasury Bill Yield may cause a drop in the Stock exchange market as analysts expect selloffs to continue towards the end of the week.
- Persistent inflation concerns may lead the CBN to take more aggressive steps and increase the treasury bills rates even higher.
- The banking sector is expected to benefit from the increase as they shift their focus from stock to fixed income.
- Analysts expect that a higher yield trend will boost foreign direct investment, which is aligned with the CBN policy of increasing foreign inflows.
- Some market participators see the increase as a good sign. However, the consensus was held for a steady slow increase rather than an eccentric rate change.
DMO reveals what infrastructure Sukuk Fund is financing
The Debt Management Office revealed that Sukuk funding is currently rehabilitating the Outer Marina Road in Lagos.
The Debt Management Office revealed that Sukuk funding is currently rehabilitating the Outer Marina Road which is a major road connecting Lagos Island to Victoria Island, Falomo and Ikoyi.
The DMO disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening.
“While the Outer Marina Road is a major artery on its own, It will also be instrumental to easing the traffic in Lagos during the repair of Falomo Bridge. Thanks to the SUKUK, we are able to rebuild Nigeria one infrastructure at a time,” it said.
What you should know
The Debt Management Office (DMO) announced last month that it listed its third sovereign Sukuk, N162.557bn 7-year 11.200% AL Ijarah Sovereign Sukuk due 2027, on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the FMDQ Securities Exchange.
FG moves to issue Eurobonds, to select advisers through open bid
The amount to be raised is expected to be within the external borrowing plans for 2021.
The Federal Government has concluded plans to issue Eurobonds for 2021 and is going to pick advisers to the transaction through an open bid process.
The amount to be raised is expected to be within the external borrowing plans for 2021. The Federal Government in 2021 plans to raise $6.14 billion (N2.34 trillion) from foreign sources.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, during a chat with Reuters on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
The Federal Government, who had earlier planned a Eurobond issue early last year after its sixth sale in 2018 where it raised $2.86 billion, deferred such plans due to the disruptions caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The DMO boss at an investors conference with the Federal Government put together by Citibank, last year, said that the Federal Government had no plans to source debt from Eurobond in 2020 as it is going to shift its focus to domestic borrowing and sourcing from concessionary sources.
Earlier this year, Nigeria reduced its external borrowings in a new debt strategy after it redeemed its 6.75% $500 million Eurobond in January with Oniha saying that the DMO was monitoring international markets for new issues by frontier countries.
What you should know
- Ghana had some time last week raised $3 billion from Eurobonds, a year after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted economic activities globally.
- This will be a huge boost for Nigeria especially at a time the Federal Government is still struggling to get approval for the $1.5 billion loan from the World Bank due to issues on currency reforms.
- The Institute of International Finance had said it expected African governments to return to capital markets this year to sell bonds as investors embrace more risk.
