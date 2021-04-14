Cryptocurrency
Coinbase debuts on Nasdaq at around $100 billion valuation
Coinbase resumed trading on the Nasdaq Composite Index today under the ticker “COIN”.
Coinbase, a Cryptocurrency exchange made its highly anticipated debut on Nasdaq on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, becoming the first company devoted entirely to cryptocurrency to enter the US stock exchange.
The IPO of Coinbase Global today was a big turning point for the cryptocurrency business. It had a rousing debut on Wall Street with the digital currency exchange’s stock growing as high as $429, giving it a market cap of $100 billion for a brief period of time.
According to analysts, retail trading accounts for 90% of Coinbase’s income, with the majority of trading taking place in the United States and focusing mainly on the two main cryptos: Bitcoin and ETHUSD. Dubbed the most talked-about IPO on Wall Street, Coinbase resumed trading on the Nasdaq Composite Index today under the ticker “COIN.”
What this means
Given Coinbase’s reception, Crypto optimists insist Bitcoin will not go anywhere in the near future, but will instead become more mainstream. They see the Bitcoin craze as the “start of a new era” in the digital currency world, rather than a passing phase.
Due to Bitcoin’s young and unpredictable existence, investors and public corporations are also wary of investing in it. However, as long as the currency’s popularity is sustained, the bubble hypothesis can be debunked as control and acceptance of the currency spreads further down the line, according to analysts.
It is important to note that Coinbase has a strong correlation with Bitcoin and as it benefits from its bullish run, it can also be hit by a downturn in the market.
What you should know
- Coinbase has become popular amongst cryptocurrency optimists since being founded in 2012, for providing an easier way to exchange shares of digital currencies.
- Coinbase announced last week that its first-quarter sales jumped 847% to $1.8 billion and that it currently has 56 million confirmed customers.
- Coinbase is now one of the largest publicly traded firms in the United States, with a market cap of more than $100 billion.
- Only 83 companies in the S&P 500 index have a market value greater than $100 billion.
- The combined market value of Nasdaq Inc., which operates the Nasdaq Stock Market, and Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, is greater than Coinbase’s.
Dogecoin hits a new milestone, surges by 54%
DOGE experienced a strong 54% rally and established a new all-time high of $0.1161.
The price of Dogecoin, the fast-rising crypto popularly referred to as DOGE experienced a strong 54% rally and established a new all-time high of $0.1161 amid strong buying pressures prevalent in the Cryptoverse.
While crypto pundits can’t clearly give the rationality behind the recent surge of Dogecoin, its debut as one of the most popular crypto on social media, with top celebrities including Elon Musk and Mark Cuban giving the crypto endless support, makes a strong case.
At the time of writing this report, Dogecoin was trading at $0.113824 with a daily trading volume of $11.3 billion. Dogecoin is up 54.49% for the day.
Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban is predicting the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) will eventually hit $1, after few days of accepting the crypto as a form of payment.
Dogecoin is a type of digital coin that is decentralized and facilitates peer-to-peer digital transactions. This means you can send money online with much ease. It is usually referred to as “the internet currency.”
It is different from BTC’s proof-of-work protocol in many ways, one of which is the Scrypt technology. The fast-growing altcoin also has a block period of 1 minute, and the total supply is unlimited, meaning that there is no limit to the amount of Dogecoin that can be mined.
“The recent rise of dogecoin, a meme coin, should serve as a reminder to everyone in the space that the most popular use case for crypto is still pure speculation,” said Anil Lulla, a former analyst at Bloomberg and co-founder of the cryptocurrency research firm, Delphi Digital.
Bitcoin ETF in North America has reached $1 billion in assets
The first North American Bitcoin ETF has already reached $1 billion (C$1.25 billion) in assets less than two months after its launch.
According to a statement from its issuer, the first North American Bitcoin ETF has already reached $1 billion (C$1.25 billion) in assets less than two months after its launch. What exchange-traded funds did to the conventional investing market for decades could happen to cryptocurrency players in a fraction of the time.
Investors are clamoring for crypto exposure, particularly in an exchange-traded fund wrapper, and the product from Toronto-based Purpose Investments, ticker BTCC, has seen a lot of interest. Although there are many crypto funds in Europe that work similarly to ETFs, this is the first ETF anywhere.
More than $165 million worth of shares were traded on the fund’s first trading day in February, a big start for a fund in the much smaller Canadian ETF market.
Its rapid cash accumulation reflects the high demand for Bitcoin products in the United States, as issuers compete for approval of the first Bitcoin ETF in the nation. Despite regulator resistance to accept the tactics, at least eight companies, including VanEck Associates Corp. and WisdomTree Investments, now have live applications with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
On Tuesday, Bitcoin surged to an all-time high of about $63,246 ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s upcoming IPO later this week.
There is an increasing expectation that a bitcoin ETF will be available in the United States in the not-too-distant future. Gary Gensler, the nominated chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has taught cryptocurrency classes. The bitcoin market has exploded in popularity in recent months, attracting the attention of major financial institutions. Bitcoin ETFs are once again being sought by VanEck, Fidelity, and others.
One advantage of ETFs is that shares can be readily created and redeemed to arbitrage away any discount or premium, which could greatly broaden their appeal. ETFs are also cheaper, which will put pressure on fees across the bitcoin ecosystem. Hence market sentiment may push the ETF higher.
