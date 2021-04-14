Coinbase debuts on Nasdaq at around $100 billion valuation

Coinbase, a Cryptocurrency exchange made its highly anticipated debut on Nasdaq on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, becoming the first company devoted entirely to cryptocurrency to enter the US stock exchange.

The IPO of Coinbase Global today was a big turning point for the cryptocurrency business. It had a rousing debut on Wall Street with the digital currency exchange’s stock growing as high as $429, giving it a market cap of $100 billion for a brief period of time.

According to analysts, retail trading accounts for 90% of Coinbase’s income, with the majority of trading taking place in the United States and focusing mainly on the two main cryptos: Bitcoin and ETHUSD. Dubbed the most talked-about IPO on Wall Street, Coinbase resumed trading on the Nasdaq Composite Index today under the ticker “COIN.”

What this means

Given Coinbase’s reception, Crypto optimists insist Bitcoin will not go anywhere in the near future, but will instead become more mainstream. They see the Bitcoin craze as the “start of a new era” in the digital currency world, rather than a passing phase.

Due to Bitcoin’s young and unpredictable existence, investors and public corporations are also wary of investing in it. However, as long as the currency’s popularity is sustained, the bubble hypothesis can be debunked as control and acceptance of the currency spreads further down the line, according to analysts.

It is important to note that Coinbase has a strong correlation with Bitcoin and as it benefits from its bullish run, it can also be hit by a downturn in the market.

What you should know