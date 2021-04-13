Markets
JAPAULGOLD, STERLNBANK surge, GUINNESS plunges
The All-Share Index decreased by -0.29% to close at 38,601.83 from 38,712.55 index points.
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.26Tr. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.14%.
- The market closed beneath expectation as JAPAULGOLD led 15 Gainers, and GUINNESS topped the chart of 18 Losers with a noticeable bearish movement by the NSE ASI.
Top gainers
- JAPAULGOLD up +8.70% to close at N0.75
- NAHCO up +7.39% to close at N 2.18
- STERLNBANK up +7.14% to close at N1.80
- STANBIC up +5.75% to close at N46.00
- CHAMS up +5.00% to close at N0.21
Top losers
- GUINNESS down -9.91% to close at N24.10
- TRIPPLEG down -9.72% to close at N0.65
- NCR down -9.68% to close at N2.52
- CHAMPION down -9.09% to close at N2.00
- JAIZBANK down -7.69% to close at N0.60
Outlook
Analysts’ predictions of a recovery in the market were halted by another bearish trend at the end of the trading session on Tuesday, though there is strong optimism that a recovery from the financial and consumer sectors will push the NSE-ASI back to profit.
Nairametrics advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin ETF in North America has reached $1 billion in assets
The first North American Bitcoin ETF has already reached $1 billion (C$1.25 billion) in assets less than two months after its launch.
According to a statement from its issuer, the first North American Bitcoin ETF has already reached $1 billion (C$1.25 billion) in assets less than two months after its launch. What exchange-traded funds did to the conventional investing market for decades could happen to cryptocurrency players in a fraction of the time.
Investors are clamoring for crypto exposure, particularly in an exchange-traded fund wrapper, and the product from Toronto-based Purpose Investments, ticker BTCC, has seen a lot of interest. Although there are many crypto funds in Europe that work similarly to ETFs, this is the first ETF anywhere.
More than $165 million worth of shares were traded on the fund’s first trading day in February, a big start for a fund in the much smaller Canadian ETF market.
Its rapid cash accumulation reflects the high demand for Bitcoin products in the United States, as issuers compete for approval of the first Bitcoin ETF in the nation. Despite regulator resistance to accept the tactics, at least eight companies, including VanEck Associates Corp. and WisdomTree Investments, now have live applications with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
On Tuesday, Bitcoin surged to an all-time high of about $63,246 ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s upcoming IPO later this week.
There is an increasing expectation that a bitcoin ETF will be available in the United States in the not-too-distant future. Gary Gensler, the nominated chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has taught cryptocurrency classes. The bitcoin market has exploded in popularity in recent months, attracting the attention of major financial institutions. Bitcoin ETFs are once again being sought by VanEck, Fidelity, and others.
One advantage of ETFs is that shares can be readily created and redeemed to arbitrage away any discount or premium, which could greatly broaden their appeal. ETFs are also cheaper, which will put pressure on fees across the bitcoin ecosystem. Hence market sentiment may push the ETF higher.
Markets
Japaul Gold mines gold for investors, as shares return N751 million for investors in two days
Japaul Gold shares deliver 19.05% gains in two trading sessions on the floor of the NGX.
Japaul Gold continues to excite investors as the shares of the gold exploration company gained an additional 8.7% during today’s session on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (now NGX), to close higher at N0.75 per share.
The 8.7% increase in the company’s share price today extended the total returns to all shareholders from their investments in the company’s shares to N752 million in just two trading sessions.
These gains have seen the market capitalization of the rebranded company with a key focus on exploration increase from N3.95 billion to N4.70 billion in two days.
Data tracked on the NGX website (previously NSE), from the market close last week Friday till the close of trade today revealed that the share price of Japaul Gold and ventures surged by 19.05%, from N0.63 per share to N0.75 per share.
In case you missed it
Nairametrics reported last week that Japaul Gold took the market by surprise in the first active trading week in the month of April, as the shares of the rebranded company surged by a whopping 40%, to lift the company’s capitalization by about N1.38 billion.
- Prior to the move up to N0.63 per share at the close of trade last week, the shares of Japaul Gold bottomed at N0.41 on the 31st of March 2021.
- This move presented bargain hunters with the golden opportunity to benefit from the upward price swings in the company’s shares.
What you should know
- The shares of the rebranded and restructured company with a new focus on Gold exploration as its new name suggests, rallied to a record 52-week high of N1.67 this year, on the 18th of January, 2021.
- At the current price, shares of Japaul Gold are trading 20.97% higher than what the company’s shares sold for at the close of trading activities on the 31st of December 2021.
