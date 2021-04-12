Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.

Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

Company Date Announced Interim (DPS) Final dividend (DPS) Total dividend Share price (9th April 2021) Dividend yield (9th April 2021) Bonus Closure Date AGM Date Payment Date Qualification date Jaiz Bank Plc 8th April 2021 0 0.03 0.03 0.63 0.047619047619048 Nil 11th - 18th June 2021 TO be communicated To be advised 10th June 2021 Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc 31st March 2021 0 0.13 0.13 2.2 0.059090909090909 Nil 14th July 2021 30th July 2021 30th July 2021 Fidson Healthcare Plc 31st March 2021 0 0.25 0.25 4.75 0.052631578947368 Nil 8th - 14th July 2021 22nd July 2021 23rd July 2021 7th July 2021 Presco Plc 7th April 2021 0 2 2 72 0.027777777777778 Nil 7th July 2021 21st July 2021 26th July 2021 6th July 2021 McNichols Consolidated Plc 31st March 2021 0 0.03 0.03 0.8 0.0375 Nil 1st July 2021 29th July 2021 5th August 2021 UAC of Nigeria Plc 31st March 2021 0 1.2 1.2 9.3 0.12903225806452 Nil 15th-21st June 2021 30th June 2021 1st July 2021 14th June 2021 Beta Glass Plc 31st March 2021 0 1.04 1.04 54 0.019259259259259 Nil 11th-18th June 2021 1st July 2021 2nd July 2021 10th June 2021 Stanbic IBTC Holdings 31st March 2021 Nil #VALUE! 48.3 0 1 for 6 11th June 2021 27th May 2021 Nil Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc 29th March 2021 0 0.01 0.01 0.68 0.014705882352941 Nil 9th June 2021 To be advised To be advised BOC gases Nigeria Plc 30th March 2021 0 0.05 0.05 13.61 0.0036737692872888 Nil 7th - 10th June 2021 24th June 2021 25th June 2021 4th June 2021 Cadbury Nigeria Plc 30th March 2021 0 0.18 0.18 8 0.0225 Nil 17th May 2021 16th June 2021 17th June 2021 Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc 30th March 2021 0 0.165 0.165 3.33 0.04954954954955 Nil 7th June 2021 22nd June 2021 22nd June 2021 4th June 2021 Prestige Assurance Plc 30th March 2021 0 0.025 0.025 0.42 0.05952380952381 Nil 18th - 21st May 2021 26th May 2021 28th May 2021 May and Baker Plc 30th March 2021 0 0.3 0.3 4.2 0.071428571428571 Nil 19th - 21st May 2021 3rd June 2021 4th June 2021 18th May 2021 Courteville Business Solutions Plc 29th March 2021 0 0.03 0.03 0.22 0.13636363636364 Nil 6th May 2021 20th May 2021 20th May 2021 Linkage Assurance Plc 31st March 2021 0 NA #VALUE! 0.8 0 2 for 5 3rd May 2021 20th May 2021 26th May 2021 NA Eterna Plc 30th March 2021 0 0.1 0.1 5.8 0.017241379310345 Nil 3rd May 2021 22nd July 2021 23rd July 2021 GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Nigeria Plc 31st March 2021 0 0.4 0.4 6.8 0.058823529411765 Nil 26th April 2021 27th May 2021 28th May 2021 AXA Mansard Insurance Plc 30th March 2021 0 0.055 0.055 0.98 0.056122448979592 Nil 23rd April 2021 7th May 2021 7th May 2021 22nd April 2021 Total Nigeria Plc 24th March 2021 0 6.08 6.08 142 0.042816901408451 Nil 19th April 2021 17th June 2021 18th June 2021 16th April 2021 Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust 31st April 2021 0 1.86 1.86 36.6 0.050819672131148 Nil 15th April 2021 Not Applicable To be announced 14th April 2021 Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc 1st April 2021 0 0.085 0.085 7.3 0.011643835616438 Nil 28th May 2021 TO be communicated To be advised 27th May 2021 Sterling Bank 1st April 2021 0 0.05 0.05 1.56 0.032051282051282 Nil 19th - 23rd April 2021 6th May 2021 6th May 2021 16th April 2021 Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc 1st April 2021 0 0.04 0.04 1.36 0.029411764705882 Nil 26th - 30th April 2021 20th May 2021 24th May 2021 23rd April 2021 Access Bank 1st April 2021 0.25 0.55 0.8 8.05 0.099378881987578 Nil 16th April 2021 NA 30th April 2021 15th April 2021 Fidelity Bank Plc 31st March 2021 0 0.22 0.22 2.48 0.088709677419355 Nil 19th - 23rd Aprl 2021 30th April 2021 30th April 2021 16th April 2021 FBN Holdings Plc 31st March 2021 0 0.45 0.45 7.25 0.062068965517241 Nil 21st - 22nd April 2021 27th April 2021 28th April 2021 20th April 2021 Berger Paints 31st March 2021 0 0.4 0.4 6.5 0.061538461538462 Nil 3rd - 7th May 2021 20th May 2021 21st May 2021 30th April 2021 Transnational Corporation of Nigeria 31st March 2021 0 0.01 0.01 0.8 0.0125 Nil 16th April 2021 26th April 2021 27th April 2021 15th April 2021 11 Plc 31st March 2021 0 8.5 8.5 228 0.037280701754386 Nil 30th April - 4th May 2021 To be advised Tobe advised 29th April 2021 Caverton Offshore 31st March 2021 0 0.1 0.1 1.95 0.051282051282051 Nil 28th April 2021 27th May 2021 27th May 2021 27th April 2021 Bua Cement 30th March 2021 0 2.067 2.067 72.7 0.028431911966988 Nil 12th - 16th July 2021 22nd July 2021 23rd July 2021 9th July 2021 Nem Insurance Plc 31st March 2021 0 0.09 0.09 2.1 0.042857142857143 Nil 7th - 11th June 2021 24th June 2021 24th June 2021 4th June 2021 Julius Berger Plc 30th March 2021 0 0.4 0.4 20 0.02 Nil 31st May - 2nd June 2021 17th June 2021 18th June 2021 28th May 2021 First City Monument Bank 26th March 2021 0 0.15 0.15 2.92 0.051369863013699 Nil 9th - 13th April 2021 21st April 2021 21st April 2021 8th April 2021 Stanbic IBTC 24th March 2021 0.4 3.6 4 48.3 0.082815734989648 1 shares for every 6 shares 15th April 2021 27th May 2021 28th May 2021 7th April 2021 Lafarge Africa Plc 24th March 2021 0 1 1 21 0.047619047619048 Nil 4th - 7th May 2021 25th May 2021 25th May 2021 30th April 2021 Dangote Cement Plc 19th March 2021 0 16 16 215 0.074418604651163 Nil 28th April 2021 26th May 2021 27th May 2021 27th April 2021 Cap Plc 22nd March 2021 0 2.1 2.1 23.9 0.087866108786611 Union bank of Nigeria 18th March 2021 0 0.25 0.25 4.9 0.051020408163265 Nil 1st April 2021 13th April 2021 13th April 2021 31st March 2021 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc 18th March 2021 0.3 2.7 3 28.9 0.1038062283737 Nil 1st April 2021 9th April 2021 9th April 2021 31st March 2021 United Bank for Africa 9th March 2021 0.17 0.35 0.52 7 0.074285714285714 Nil 22nd - 26th March 2021 1st April 2021 1st April 2021 19th March 2021 Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc 1st March 2021 0 1.5 1.5 16.95 0.088495575221239 Nil 18th March 2021 18th March 2021 24-48hrs after AGM 17th March 2021 Africa Prudential Plc 2nd March 2021 0 0.5 0.5 5.4 0.092592592592593 Nil 16th - 20th March 2021 25th March 2021 26th March 2021 15th March 2021 NASCON Allied Industries Plc 1st March 2021 0 0.4 0.4 15.2 0.026315789473684 Nil 23rd April 2021 4th May 2021 5th May 2021 22nd April 2021 MTN Nigeria Plc 1st March 2021 3.5 5.9 9.4 163.9 0.057352043929225 Nil 5th May 2021 25th May 2021 26th May 2021 4th May 2021 Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc 1st March 2021 19.289 20.5 39.789 550 0.072343636363636 Nil 5th May 2021 20th May 2021 28th May 2021 4th May 2021 Nestle Nig Plc 1st March 2021 25 35.5 60.5 1420 0.042605633802817 Nil 24th - 28th May 2021 22nd June 2021 23rd June 2021 21st May 2021 Custodian Investment Plc 1st March 2021 0.1 0.45 0.55 7 0.078571428571429 Nil 12th - 16th April 2021 22nd April 2021 22nd April 2021 9th April 2021 Zenith bank Plc 23rd February 2021 0.3 2.7 3 21.95 0.13667425968109 Nil 9th March 2021 16th March 2021 16th March 2021 8th March 2021 United Capital PLC 22nd February 2021 0 0.7 0.7 5.4 0.12962962962963 Nil 8th - 15th March 2021 23rd March 2021 26th March 2021 5th March 2021 Nigerian Breweries 17th February 2021 0.25 0.69 0.94 51 0.01843137254902 Nil 11th - 17th March 2021 22nd April 2021 23rd April 2021 10th March 2021 PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc 7th January 2021 0 0.1 0.1 4.85 0.020618556701031 Nil 11th - 15th January 2021 29th January 2021 1st February 2021 19th October 2020 Ardova Plc 11th March 2021 0 0.19 0.19 14.15 0.013427561837456 Nil 26th March 2021 12th April 2021 13th April 2021 25th March 2021 Neimeth International Phamaceuticals 30th December 2020 0 0.065 0.065 1.95 0.033333333333333 Nil 23rd February 2021 9th March 2021 12th March 2021 22nd February 2021 Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund 33 33 12.32 2.6785714285714 Nil 21st January 2021 NA 22nd January 2021 SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT) 8.1 8.1 68.6 0.11807580174927 Nil 29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021 NA 16th April 2021 Vitafoam Nigeria Plc 0.7 0.7 8.3 0.08433734939759 Nil 15th February 2021 4th March 2021 5th March 2021

