Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.
Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|Date Announced
|Interim (DPS)
|Final dividend (DPS)
|Total dividend
|Share price (9th April 2021)
|Dividend yield (9th April 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Jaiz Bank Plc
|8th April 2021
|0
|0.03
|0.03
|0.63
|0.047619047619048
|Nil
|11th - 18th June 2021
|TO be communicated
|To be advised
|10th June 2021
|Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.13
|0.13
|2.2
|0.059090909090909
|Nil
|14th July 2021
|30th July 2021
|30th July 2021
|Fidson Healthcare Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.25
|0.25
|4.75
|0.052631578947368
|Nil
|8th - 14th July 2021
|22nd July 2021
|23rd July 2021
|7th July 2021
|Presco Plc
|7th April 2021
|0
|2
|2
|72
|0.027777777777778
|Nil
|7th July 2021
|21st July 2021
|26th July 2021
|6th July 2021
|McNichols Consolidated Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.03
|0.03
|0.8
|0.0375
|Nil
|1st July 2021
|29th July 2021
|5th August 2021
|UAC of Nigeria Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|1.2
|1.2
|9.3
|0.12903225806452
|Nil
|15th-21st June 2021
|30th June 2021
|1st July 2021
|14th June 2021
|Beta Glass Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|1.04
|1.04
|54
|0.019259259259259
|Nil
|11th-18th June 2021
|1st July 2021
|2nd July 2021
|10th June 2021
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings
|31st March 2021
|Nil
|#VALUE!
|48.3
|0
|1 for 6
|11th June 2021
|27th May 2021
|Nil
|Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc
|29th March 2021
|0
|0.01
|0.01
|0.68
|0.014705882352941
|Nil
|9th June 2021
|To be advised
|To be advised
|BOC gases Nigeria Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.05
|0.05
|13.61
|0.0036737692872888
|Nil
|7th - 10th June 2021
|24th June 2021
|25th June 2021
|4th June 2021
|Cadbury Nigeria Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.18
|0.18
|8
|0.0225
|Nil
|17th May 2021
|16th June 2021
|17th June 2021
|Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.165
|0.165
|3.33
|0.04954954954955
|Nil
|7th June 2021
|22nd June 2021
|22nd June 2021
|4th June 2021
|Prestige Assurance Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.025
|0.025
|0.42
|0.05952380952381
|Nil
|18th - 21st May 2021
|26th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|May and Baker Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|4.2
|0.071428571428571
|Nil
|19th - 21st May 2021
|3rd June 2021
|4th June 2021
|18th May 2021
|Courteville Business Solutions Plc
|29th March 2021
|0
|0.03
|0.03
|0.22
|0.13636363636364
|Nil
|6th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|Linkage Assurance Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|NA
|#VALUE!
|0.8
|0
|2 for 5
|3rd May 2021
|20th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|NA
|Eterna Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|5.8
|0.017241379310345
|Nil
|3rd May 2021
|22nd July 2021
|23rd July 2021
|GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Nigeria Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|6.8
|0.058823529411765
|Nil
|26th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|AXA Mansard Insurance Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.055
|0.055
|0.98
|0.056122448979592
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|7th May 2021
|7th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|Total Nigeria Plc
|24th March 2021
|0
|6.08
|6.08
|142
|0.042816901408451
|Nil
|19th April 2021
|17th June 2021
|18th June 2021
|16th April 2021
|Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust
|31st April 2021
|0
|1.86
|1.86
|36.6
|0.050819672131148
|Nil
|15th April 2021
|Not Applicable
|To be announced
|14th April 2021
|Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc
|1st April 2021
|0
|0.085
|0.085
|7.3
|0.011643835616438
|Nil
|28th May 2021
|TO be communicated
|To be advised
|27th May 2021
|Sterling Bank
|1st April 2021
|0
|0.05
|0.05
|1.56
|0.032051282051282
|Nil
|19th - 23rd April 2021
|6th May 2021
|6th May 2021
|16th April 2021
|Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc
|1st April 2021
|0
|0.04
|0.04
|1.36
|0.029411764705882
|Nil
|26th - 30th April 2021
|20th May 2021
|24th May 2021
|23rd April 2021
|Access Bank
|1st April 2021
|0.25
|0.55
|0.8
|8.05
|0.099378881987578
|Nil
|16th April 2021
|NA
|30th April 2021
|15th April 2021
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.22
|0.22
|2.48
|0.088709677419355
|Nil
|19th - 23rd Aprl 2021
|30th April 2021
|30th April 2021
|16th April 2021
|FBN Holdings Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.45
|0.45
|7.25
|0.062068965517241
|Nil
|21st - 22nd April 2021
|27th April 2021
|28th April 2021
|20th April 2021
|Berger Paints
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|6.5
|0.061538461538462
|Nil
|3rd - 7th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|21st May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Transnational Corporation of Nigeria
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.01
|0.01
|0.8
|0.0125
|Nil
|16th April 2021
|26th April 2021
|27th April 2021
|15th April 2021
|11 Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|8.5
|8.5
|228
|0.037280701754386
|Nil
|30th April - 4th May 2021
|To be advised
|Tobe advised
|29th April 2021
|Caverton Offshore
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|1.95
|0.051282051282051
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Bua Cement
|30th March 2021
|0
|2.067
|2.067
|72.7
|0.028431911966988
|Nil
|12th - 16th July 2021
|22nd July 2021
|23rd July 2021
|9th July 2021
|Nem Insurance Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.09
|0.09
|2.1
|0.042857142857143
|Nil
|7th - 11th June 2021
|24th June 2021
|24th June 2021
|4th June 2021
|Julius Berger Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|20
|0.02
|Nil
|31st May - 2nd June 2021
|17th June 2021
|18th June 2021
|28th May 2021
|First City Monument Bank
|26th March 2021
|0
|0.15
|0.15
|2.92
|0.051369863013699
|Nil
|9th - 13th April 2021
|21st April 2021
|21st April 2021
|8th April 2021
|Stanbic IBTC
|24th March 2021
|0.4
|3.6
|4
|48.3
|0.082815734989648
|1 shares for every 6 shares
|15th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|7th April 2021
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|24th March 2021
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.047619047619048
|Nil
|4th - 7th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Dangote Cement Plc
|19th March 2021
|0
|16
|16
|215
|0.074418604651163
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|26th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Cap Plc
|22nd March 2021
|0
|2.1
|2.1
|23.9
|0.087866108786611
|Union bank of Nigeria
|18th March 2021
|0
|0.25
|0.25
|4.9
|0.051020408163265
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|18th March 2021
|0.3
|2.7
|3
|28.9
|0.1038062283737
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|9th March 2021
|0.17
|0.35
|0.52
|7
|0.074285714285714
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1st March 2021
|0
|1.5
|1.5
|16.95
|0.088495575221239
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|2nd March 2021
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|5.4
|0.092592592592593
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|1st March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|15.2
|0.026315789473684
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|1st March 2021
|3.5
|5.9
|9.4
|163.9
|0.057352043929225
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|1st March 2021
|19.289
|20.5
|39.789
|550
|0.072343636363636
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|1st March 2021
|25
|35.5
|60.5
|1420
|0.042605633802817
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|1st March 2021
|0.1
|0.45
|0.55
|7
|0.078571428571429
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|23rd February 2021
|0.3
|2.7
|3
|21.95
|0.13667425968109
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|22nd February 2021
|0
|0.7
|0.7
|5.4
|0.12962962962963
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|17th February 2021
|0.25
|0.69
|0.94
|51
|0.01843137254902
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|7th January 2021
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|4.85
|0.020618556701031
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|11th March 2021
|0
|0.19
|0.19
|14.15
|0.013427561837456
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|30th December 2020
|0
|0.065
|0.065
|1.95
|0.033333333333333
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|33
|12.32
|2.6785714285714
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|8.1
|68.6
|0.11807580174927
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
|Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
|0.7
|0.7
|8.3
|0.08433734939759
|Nil
|15th February 2021
|4th March 2021
|5th March 2021
Mega corporations payout N950 Billion dividends in 2020
Corporate Nigeria paid over N958 billion in dividends in 2020, according to data from the annual reports of the companies.
Corporate Nigeria paid over N958 billion in dividends in 2020 according to data from the annual reports of the companies. This figure topped the N851.9 billion paid in 2019 by the same companies under review.
The data was obtained from financial statements of 34 of some of the most capitalized companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange who reported dividends paid out of their cash flow statements. The report focused on dividends paid out rather than what was declared by listed companies.
The higher dividends paid during the year represent a 13% increase from the year before suggesting that corporates kept their commitments to return cash to their shareholders despite a precarious year that was marred by the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the height of the pandemic in March 2020, some companies like Julius Berger cut back on dividend payments, instead of pushing for bonus issues in combination with dividends. From our estimates, out of the 166 listed entities, a record 9 declared bonus issues during the year compared to just three in 2019 and 2018. Most of the companies that opted for script issues were insurance firms as they faced a recapitalization mandate by the National Insurance Commission.
Dollar adjusted dividends – Despite the 13% increase in dividend payout year on year, the figure is flat in comparison to 2019 when adjusted for exchange rate devaluation. At an exchange rate of N410/$1, the N958 billion paid adjusts to $2.33 billion while the N852 billion paid in 2019 adjusts to $2.36 billion at an exchange rate of N360/$1.
Top dividend payers – The top ten dividend payers made up over 87% of the dividends paid during the year buttressing the dominance of a few mega-corporations in Nigeria’s business and economic landscape.
- As expected, Dangote Cement topped as the highest paying dividend company in Nigeria returning N272 billion to its shareholders in 2020 seemingly unchanged from 2019. Next in line was MTN with N172 billion paid out in 2020. MTN’s dividend grew by 29.5% year on year.
- Zenith and GTBank were the highest paying banks with each paying N87.9 billion and N83 billion respectively dwarfing the likes of UBA and First Bank who paid N33 billion and N14.2 billion respectively.
Growth in dividends – Cement giant, BUA reported a whopping 1000% in dividends largely due to the consolidation of the group’s cement businesses across the country. BUA Cement paid out N59.2 billion in dividends in the year. Union Bank also recorded over 1,400% increase in dividends paying out over N7 billion in 2020. It skipped dividend payments in 2019 except for minority shareholders.
What to expect in 2021: Nairametrics expects dividend payments in 2021 to top what was paid in 2020 as companies recover from the challenges of Covid-19. Corporate profits were much higher during the year despite pandemic challenges, while the cash reserves of the mega-corporations were hardly impacted.
The latest earnings season buttresses our expectations as we have already seen a significant increase in dividend payout of some of the mega-corporations. The final dividends of most of the companies that have announced dividends topped what was proposed in the same period last year. For example, 2021 (2020) Access 55 kobo (40 kobo), GTB N2.7 (N2.5), BUA N2.07 (N1.75), MTN N5.9 (N4.97), etc.
Dividends
Abdulsamad Rabiu set to earn N39.4 billion from his cement business
Africa’s 6th richest billionaire is to earn a mega N39.4 billion dividend from his direct stake in BUA Cement Plc
Abdulsamad Rabiu, the founder of BUA Group, one of Nigeria’s leading manufacturing conglomerates, is set to earn a mega dividend of N39.4 billion from his cement business – BUA Cement Plc – via his direct stake.
According to Forbes, Abdulsamad is currently the 6th richest man on the African continent with an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion.
The billionaire is set to earn a dividend of N2.067 per share on his direct holdings in BUA Cement Plc.
Abdulsamad is the single majority shareholder of his cement business, with a direct stake of 19,044,995,225 ordinary issued shares of the company. This represents 56.24% ownership of the company.
Information contained in BUA Cement’s audited statement revealed that he has an indirect stake of about 12.2 billion shares through Damnaz Cement Company Limited, BUA International Limited, and BUA Cement Company Limited.
In case you missed it
Recall that the Board of Directors of BUA Cement Plc proposed a final dividend of N2.067 per share to its shareholders, the total payment as dividend to shareholders is put at about N70 billion.
With Abdulsamad’s direct stakes, the billionaire is expected to pocket a mouth-watering N39.4 billion dividend for the financial period ended 31st December 2020. While his total stake both direct and indirect will earn him about N65 billion in dividend.
What you should know
- BUA Cement Plc declared in its audited financial statement for 2020, that its profits grew by 19.4% year-on-year to N72.34 billion for the financial year of 2020, compared to last year’s figure of N60.34 billion.
- The double-digit profit growth was driven by the cement maker’s focus on efficiency, excellent cost optimization strategies, investment in newer technologically advanced plants, and lastly the strong growth in revenue which was spurred by the rising demand for cement.
