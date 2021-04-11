Manufacturing
Industrial Index loses -12.39 points, as BUA and Lafarge Cement shares top losers list
The NSE Industrials index lost 12.39 index points in the first trading week in the month of April.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the first week in the month of April closed on a bearish note, following a 0.66% decrease in the shares of BUA CEMENT and Lafarge.
At the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 9th of April 2021, the industrial index depreciated by 55.01 index points, to close lower at 1,928.18 index points for the week.
When compared to the overall performance of the market, the NSE Industrial index underperformed, noting that the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.66% to close the week at 38,866.39 and N20.3350 trillion respectively.
READ: COVID-19, VAT, FX scarcity adversely impacted our operations in 2020 – Nigerian Breweries boss says
What you should know
The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
The index tracks the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge Cement.
The overall performance of the companies for the week was bearish, as the index closed on a negative note driven by the decrease in the share price of BUA Cement and Lafarge.
MEYER (19.51) was the only gainer for the week, while BUACEMENT (-1.09%) and LAFARGE WAPCO (-3.00%) were the only losers for the week.
GAINER
- MEYER up by19.51% to close at N0.49.
LOSER
- WAPCO down by -3.00% to close at N21.00.
- BUACEMENT down by -1.09% to close at N72.70.
Business News
BUA says its export-focused sugar project will create jobs and checkmate price hike
BUA Group has assured Nigerians that its export-focused sugar project in Port Harcourt will checkmate arbitrary price hike in the sugar industry.
BUA Group, one of Nigeria’s leading manufacturing conglomerate has assured Nigerians that its sugar export-focused project in Port Harcourt, will checkmate arbitrary price hike in the sugar industry and create jobs for Nigerians.
This disclosure was contained in a letter written by Abdulsamad Rabiu, the Chairman and Founder of the BUA Group, to the Minister of Industry, Trade and investment, Niyi Adebayo.
The letter was a response to the Minister’s request for information on the status and operations of the BUA Sugar Refinery at the Bundu Free Trade Zone in Nigeria, noting that the Minister’s demand for more information was triggered by another letter jointly written by Aliko Dangote of Dangote Industries and John Coumantaros of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc.
In reaction to this, Abdulsamad explained that what BUA is doing in the Sugar Industry is legal and within the confines of the law. In line with this, the billionaire explained that the only way BUA’s export-focused project will affect Nigerians is that Nigerians will pay lower prices for sugar.
He noted that the company had spent over $250 million on the Port Harcourt project, which currently employs over 1,000 Nigerians. In line with this, any move to shut the project down or stifle its operations will cost jobs and exert pressures on the country’s economy.
According to him, the Group’s project in Port Harcourt is mainly for exports, however, the company is allowed to do so under the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), as the NEPZA Act upon which the project is based, gives the permission to process, add value, and export at the same time.
Hence any move to tamper with the current approval of the sugar project in Bundu Free Trade Zone will have a significant economic impact capable of eroding investors’ confidence under the Export Processing Zones (EPZ).
What you should know
- Nigeria’s sugar refining capacity had increased to 3.4 million metric tons per annum from 2.75 million metric tons per annum. This shows that the refining capacity increased from 170% over the last year’s import quota to over 210%.
- Abdulsamad in his letter revealed that BUA remained the only company of the three dominant players (Dangote Sugar Refinery and Flour Mills), spending serious money and seeking to complete its BIP project by 2022.
- BUA in total has three sugar holdings in Nigeria, the first one is a 720,000 mt sugar refinery in Apapa, Lagos, which commenced operation in 2008 and is covered by the Backward Implementation Programme of the National Sugar Master Plan.
- The second is a 20.000-hectare Lafiagi Sugar Plantation and Ethanol Production Complex (Also covered by the NSMP), while the third is the export-focused sugar refinery at the Bundu Free Zone in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.
Manufacturing
Nestlé’s capitalization on NSE sheds N103 billion in market value in Q1 2021
The shares of the leading FMCG company declined by 8.64% to close the first quarter lower at N1,375.
Nestlé Nigeria Plc lost a total of N103 billion in market capitalization in the first quarter of 2021, following the decline in the shares of the leading fast-moving consumer goods company.
The decline in the shares of the famed producer of the popular Milo beverage brand was driven by sustained sell-down by investors in the months of February and March, triggered by the need to cycle funds into fixed-income securities.
The move which dropped the shares of the company by 8.64% on the NSE, pressured the company’s market capitalization to about N1.090 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
READ: Nestle Nigeria’s parent company to earn N32 billion in dividend from subsidiary
Data tracked on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange revealed that Nestlé’s shares declined from N1,505 per share on the 31st of December 2020, to N1,375 per share on the 31st of March 2021. This translates to a N130 per share or 8.64% decline in the shares of Nestlé.
In line with this, the market capitalization of Nestlé Nigeria Plc declined from N1.193 trillion on the 31st of December 2020, to N1.090 trillion on the 31st of March.
READ: Consumer Goods index contracts by 1.46% to close at 531.97 index points
What you should know
- Nestlé Nigeria was not the only FMCG company impacted by the sell-off which started in February. Other FMCG companies like Unilever, PZ and Cadbury saw their shares on the Exchange decline by 3.6%, 8.49% and 8.33% respectively during the quarter.
- The NSE Consumer Goods Index, an investable benchmark designed to track the performance of consumer goods companies like Nestlé Nigeria Plc, depreciated by 5.30% in the first quarter of 2021.
- The index lost a total of 30.41 index points between 31st of December 2020 and 31st of March 2021, following sustained sell down in the shares of listed consumer goods companies on the NSE.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Cornerstone Insurance Plc notifies stakeholders of late submission of financial statements.
- NSE approves delisting of 11 Plc shares.
- Berger Paints Nigeria Plc reports a 67% decline in Profits in FY 2020.
- MTN Nigeria raises N73.5 billion from CP Issuance to finance operations.
- Jaiz Bank proposes dividend worth N884 million for shareholders.