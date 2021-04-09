Obituaries
Prince Philip dies at 99
The death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has been announced.
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, has died at age 99. The longest-serving consort of any British monarch had spent 65 years supporting the Queen before he retired from his public role in 2017.
This was confirmed as flags on landmark buildings in Britain were being lowered to half-mast as a period of mourning was announced.
The Duke of Edinburgh, who worth about £30 million, helped set a new course for the monarchy under a young queen, championing Britain itself, as well as environmental causes, science and technology.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed the nation’s condolences to Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her husband Prince Philip, acclaiming his “extraordinary life and work”.
Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh “earned the affection of generations” at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world after serving in the Royal Navy and then over decades as Britain’s longest-serving royal consort.
He said, “We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”
Head of Ford Foundation West Africa, Innocent Chukwuma, reported dead
Innocent Chukwuma, head of Ford Foundation West Africa has passed on.
The head of Ford Foundation West Africa and one of Nigeria’s civil society leaders, Innocent Chukwuma, has been reported dead.
This news is coming as the civil society and human rights community is still grappling with the death of Yinka Odumakin.
Chukwuma, who was 55 years old, passed away late on Saturday, April 3, 2021, after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, an aggressive cancer of the blood.
His friend, Edetaen Ojo in a message said, “With profound shock and sadness, I regret to inform you that Innocent Chukwuma passed away a few hours ago, in the evening of April 3. May his soul rest in peace.”
A longtime associate, Professor Chidi Odinkalu said that he stood no chance by the time diagnosis came through, noting that the acute myeloid leukaemia, aggressive destroyer of blood and bone marrow, that claimed Mr Chukwuma’s life was diagnosed at end-stage.
Chukwuma, who died in a Lagos hospital was survived by his activist wife, Josephine and 3 children.
In a reaction to his death, the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi said, ‘’Still distraught from Yinka Odumakin’s demise, Bisi and I woke up to the most devastating shock of Innocent Chukwuma’s death. Inno was an outstanding colleague and friend from our days at the barricades. Our thoughts are with Josephine and the children. May he rest in peace.’’
Mr Chukwuma left a broad mark of selflessness around the West African civic space after spending decades advancing the cause of a better society for the long-suffering population of the region.
After playing active roles as a political activist and community organiser against the brutal dictatorships of the 1980s and 90s, Mr Chukwuma later established the CLEEN Foundation in 1998, with the mission of promoting public safety, security, and accessible justice through the strategies of empirical research, legislative advocacy, demonstration programmes, and publications, in partnership with government, civil society, and the private sector.
In 2012, Ford Foundation announced him as its lead in West Africa, resuming in 2013 and, over the period, he established a workable, decent and productive relationship with leading civic groups and government agencies across the region.
The Ford Foundation described Mr Chukwuma as the recipient of numerous honours, including the Reebok International Human Rights Award. He was also cited as having served as visiting lecturer at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, where he designed and taught a course on the management of nonprofits in the Global South.
He held a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Leicester and a bachelor’s degree in religion from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).
Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin is dead
The Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has passed on.
Yinka Odumakin, the Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has been reported dead.
According to media reports, he died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after a brief illness.
The death of the Afenifere spokesman, which was reported to have occurred at the LASUTH isolation centre was confirmed by his wife, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin.
The wife said, “A part of me is gone. A part of me is gone. He fought hard at the intensive care unit. Pray for me to survive this. My love is gone.
“He was OK before. Even on March 10, he was still attending meetings. He was recovering yesterday but he died this morning. I am at the intensive care unit. A part of me is gone.”
Also confirming his death, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, in an early reaction, said, ‘’Yinka’s death is a personal loss to me. Himself and the wife, Joe, have been my long-time friends and allies. I knew them separately before they met and got married. I just called the wife’s line and they’re still at the hospital. My deepest condolences to Josephine and the Odumakin family.’’
Details later…
