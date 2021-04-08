Financial Services
CBN freezes 11 bank accounts of companies, individual
The CBN has been clamping down on businesses and individuals with suspicious bank transactions.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday announced that it got an interim order from the Federal High Court, Abuja division, to freeze 11 bank accounts of 5 companies and an individual for 45 days to enable it to conduct investigations into suspicious activities.
The order follows an exparte motion, dated March 12 and filed on March 16, seeking the mandatory order of the court to direct First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited, to freeze all transactions on the listed accounts and all other bank accounts of the defendants for 180 days pending the outcome of investigation and inquiry currently being conducted by the CBN.
This disclosure is contained in documents posted by the apex bank on its website on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, and seen by Nairametrics.
According to the statement from the CBN who is the plaintiff, the listed names of the defendants/respondents include Albert Austin Ugochukwu with 2 bank accounts, Belfour Energy & Allied Services, Belfour Oil and Gas Limited with 3 bank accounts, Circle Flow Integrated Services, Kacynaus Reality Nigeria Limited with 3 bank accounts and Tasmara Integrated Services.
The court document also states that the order was given by the court upon reading the Affidavit in support of the Application, Affidavit of Urgency, Verifying Affidavit and Affidavit of Non-Multiplicity of action all deposed by an Assistant Manager of the CBN, Central Business District, Oluwatoyosi Suwebat Oladipo, together with an attached exhibit.
The order from the Federal High Court partly reads, “An interim Order is made empowering the applicant to direct the Head Office of First City Monument Bank Ltd to freeze forthwith all transactions on the bank accounts listed on the motion paper for a period of 45 days only pending the outcome of investigation currently being conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria.’’
The document also states that the order which was given by the Presiding Judge, A.R. Mohammed, was renewable on expiration but only on good reasons shown and any person affected by this order was entitled to approach the court to seek to set aside, discharge or have the order reviewed for good reasons, it said.
What you should know
- The CBN has been clamping down on businesses and individuals with suspicious bank transactions especially for money laundering and illegal forex transactions in recent times.
- Just recently, the Presidency, while confirming the arrest and detention of some bureau de change operators, said that they were being investigated for money laundering and facilitating money to terrorists.
Financial Services
Which of these contender groups will produce Nigeria’s biggest bank?
It may not be too long before we see one of the potential contender groups produce the next biggest bank in Nigeria.
Since the release of the 2020 audited financial reports of various Nigerian banks, there have been numerous published works comparing the country’s biggest banks based on varying metrics—customer base, balance sheet size, capitalization, earnings, and chiefly, profitability.
Zenith Bank and GTBank, the behemoths of Nigeria’s banking industry, being consistently the most profitable of the bunch, have had their financials frequently dissected by one too many analysts revealing valuable insights into the dynamics of each bank’s management style and vision, track records, and, of course, a projection of what this year’s profitability race will look like for them, for FUGAZ, and others in the industry.
A cursory search on Google with “vs” between the names of both banks will show that various publications have pitched them against each other in the battle for supremacy as Nigeria’s biggest bank in different aspects within and outside of banking. So many articles that an observer could be tempted to think that the Nigerian banking industry was at its peak and the aforementioned banks were the only ones poised to profit from Nigeria’s economy. Such an observer would be wrong on both counts.
On the first count, Nigerian banks are outranked in Africa, with Zenith Bank leading the nation’s most lucrative industry at number 14 behind North and South African banks in terms of capital; and on the second count, there are challenger banks whose market share and profitability can no longer be ignored. These banks are the potential contenders for the coveted status of Nigeria’s biggest bank.
Access, Fidelity, et al
This ignored group of potential contenders have continually made progress over the past few years. Access bank, whose vision is to be number one in Africa, has been relentless in this pursuit that has seen it become the youngest member of the FUGAZ while acquiring competitors along the way. Its profitability has more than doubled since its record-breaking N60.1b in 2017, even as it continues to expand its presence in the continent.
Fidelity, Stanbic, and Sterling can hardly be classed with the self-proclaimed warriors of Access Bank in terms of balance sheet and customer base, but their resilience and grit in leading the Tier 2 banks’ charge have accorded them their deserved respect in the industry as they continue to increase their year on year profitability and become an investor’s delight.
This group of potential contenders are inspired, more than anything, by their need for self-actualization in the industry, and while some don’t look likely to overtake the leading duo to become Nigeria’s biggest bank in the nearest future, their being in the race will always be important in determining who gets the title.
The elephant (and horse) in the room
Conspicuously missing from the previous list of challengers are First Bank, UBA and Union Bank. Although their profitability and capitalization sets them up as favourable challengers, one cannot but consider their pedigree in making the distinction of not grouping them with the rest of the potential contenders for the enviable Nigeria’s biggest bank title.
These banks, which used to be the immovable financial giants until a few decades ago, when the likes of Zenith and GTBank leveraged superior service delivery and aggressive marketing to unseat them, have been able to reinvent themselves and stay relevant in the industry, even producing two of the five FUGAZ. Notwithstanding, they will need something radically new if they are to catch up with, much less overtake, the industry’s leading duo.
The fintech MFBs
They are the smallest group of the chasing pack quite alright, who with each passing day and each round of funding, seem the most likely to unseat the so-called top dogs and other potential contenders. Nigerian fintechs have transcended the Payment Service Provider’s space and, in most cases, become pseudo digital banks through the acquisition of MFB and BDC licenses.
These fintech MFBs have demystified the banking industry with innovative customer offerings that have seen traditional banks consistently try to play catch up. They have leveraged social media expertise to reach a larger network of customers, mostly beyond the scope of their one-state MFB licenses.
They have been able to appeal to millennials and Gen Z by selling convenience and meeting them where they can be found, and where they are most comfortable doing business—online. Their products are also streamlined to their target market and are adopted by communities through online influence as a social standard.
The fintech MFBs’ ability to offer free banking services and higher interest rates for investments is a huge selling point that tips consumer acceptance in their favour and is predicated on their relatively low costs as shown below:
|Fintech MFBs
|Traditional Banks
|Licensing cost
|Minimum paid up capital for MFBs ranges from N20m for a unit, N100m for a state and N2billion for a National license.
|Commercial banks are required to maintain a minimum paid-up share capital of Twenty five billion naira (N25,000,000,000.00) or such other amount as may be prescribed by the CBN from time to time.
|Operational cost
|While not having access to their financials, as they are not publicly traded, one would be correct to assume that the cost of running a single physical address would be quite minimal compared to that of commercial banks with over 200 branches nationwide.
|Huge operational cost. For instance, Zenith Bank spent N1.8billion on Travels, N20b on IT, N30.9b on AMCON levies, and N148b on other expense lines in 2020 which include advertisements.
Fintech MFBs are nimble organizations that have shown their ability to adapt and align themselves to the yearnings of Nigeria’s young population. They have become the preferred investment destination on the African continent for venture capitalists.
Their framework for competing on their own terms is being adopted by newly established commercial banks, who no longer see the relevance of establishing so-called “wide branch networks,” but are rather using hubs in different geo-political zones to drive their commercial interests while going digital for retail; exploiting increased smartphone penetration, demographics and regulatory focus on inclusive banking.
The figures look unlikely presently, but it may not be too long before we see history repeat itself in the Nigerian banking industry, and one of the groups produces the next biggest bank in Nigeria. Whichever bank emerges, it is certain that reduced cost of service delivery, as well as a robust IT infrastructure and a strong retail market, will play a key part.
We will keep watching with anticipation as it all unfolds.
Business
USSD service disruption: MTN, banks meeting end in a deadlock, continues today
The meeting was adjourned to Wednesday after the Tuesday discussions on the issues surrounding the commercial dispute were inconclusive.
The meeting between MTN and the commercial banks is expected to continue today as the one held yesterday between both parties ended in a deadlock.
The officials of the commercial banks and MTN were physically present in the hybrid meeting while the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele; and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, joined virtually.
According to a report from Thisday, the meeting was adjourned to Wednesday after the discussion on the issues surrounding the commercial dispute were inconclusive.
However, a source added that the meeting was not likely going to be concluded today, because of the grey issues in the commercial dispute, but expressed optimism that the resolution might be reached on Thursday.
The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr Karl Toriola, had earlier written a letter to the CEO of banks where he reminded them of yesterday’s hybrid meeting.
The letter partly reads, “In an attempt to resolve the current USSD recharge impasse, given the intervention from our regulators, we hereby agree that the banks revert to the status of 4.5 per cent commission. However, the banks and MTN Communications Nigeria Plc shall sit to agree on various options that will result in the reduction in the costs on April 6, 2021.”
In case you missed it
It can be recalled that on Thursday last week, MTN subscribers were disconnected from all banking channels by the commercial banks, due to disagreements over banks’ commission which was reduced by the mobile network operator from 4.5% to 2.5%
The commercial banks, in an earlier written communication with MTN, were reported to have asked for a reversal to the old commission or they would block MTN airtime recharge services in all their channels.
All the commercial banks, except Zenith Bank which was connected directly to MTN, thereafter barred MTN from their banking channels, leaving many MTN subscribers stranded and frustrated as they were unable to recharge airtime through USSD and bank apps amid the Easter celebrations.
However, the Federal Government, through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, had waded into the matter and had a meeting with the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Sunday, where it was agreed that both parties should return to the status quo pending the resolution of the issues.
The banks immediately reconnected all MTN customers and a meeting was fixed for yesterday April 6, 2021, to begin negotiations that would lead to the resolution of the commercial dispute between the banks and MTN.
