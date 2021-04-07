Currencies
Naira weakens at NAFEX window as dollar supply continues to dwindle
The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N410.5/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
Tuesday, 6th April 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N410.5/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
The naira depreciated further against the US dollar on Tuesday, 6th of April 2021 to close at N410.5 to a dollar at the NAFEX window. This represents a 0.29% decline when compared to N409.3 recorded in the previous trading session (Thursday, 1st April 2021).
Naira, however, remained stable at the parallel market as it closed at N485/$1, which is the same as recorded on Monday, 5th April 2021.
Meanwhile, dollar supply at the Importers and Exporters window continues to dwindle, gaining marginally to stand at $40.8 million.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
- The naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N410.5/$1. This represents a N1.20k decline when compared to N409.3/$1 recorded on Thursday, 1st April 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.48 to a dollar on Tuesday. This represents 48 kobo decline compared to N409/$1 recorded the previous day.
- Also, an exchange rate of N419.3 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N410.5/$1. It also sold for as low as N394/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased by 14.8% on Tuesday, 6th April 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $35.55 million recorded on Thursday, 1st April 2021, to $40.8 million on Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most popular digital asset in the world lost 1,210.9 on Tuesday to close at $57.914.02, representing a 2.04%% decline in a single day.
- On the other hand, Ethereum gained 0.48% to close at$2,117.35 while USDTUSD traded at $1.003 (+0.03%) on Tuesday.
- Meanwhile, a recent article by Nairametrics states that the present amount of Bitcoin held on leading crypto exchanges suggests a likely bullish bias on the price of Bitcoin as business entities and large organisations continue to accumulate the crypto asset at record levels despite the strong dollar and rising U.S Treasury yields.
- It is also worth noting that MicroStrategy, a leading institutional investor of the flagship asset revealed that it had purchased an additional 253 bitcoins for $15 million in cash at an average price of $59,339 per bitcoin.
- According to a report, Bitcoin, which is the largest and most priced digital asset in the world, is currently worth more than $1 trillion after its price rallied high in the year 2021.
Crude oil gains marginally
The price of Brent Crude oil gained marginally on Tuesday as it closed at $62.6, which represents 0.72% increase when compared to the previous day’s trade.
- It is however still trading significantly below its year-to-date high when it hit the prediction of $70 dollars per barrel.
- The recent bearish trade in the oil market can be attributed to concerns about oil demand as the OPC+ decided to ease the production cuts by more than 1 million bpd over the next three months.
- Also, OPEC Basket crude declined by 2.17% to close at $61.7 on Tuesday, 6th April 2021.
- Brent Crude oil closed at $62.6, WTI Crude ($59.33), Bonny Light ($61.54), and Natural Gas at $2.556.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve gained $25.1 million on Thursday, 1st April 2021 to close at $34.85 billion.
- This indicates a 0.07% increase when compared to $34.82 billion recorded on Wednesday 31st March 2021.
- This also represents the 10th consecutive increase in the country’s external reserve position having endured a significant downturn in the early parts of the year. Nigeria’s reserve has added a total of $428.9 million in 10 days.
- The current positive trend started on 19th March 2021 when it gained $39.58 million in a single day.
- This recent growth could however be attributed to the increase in crude oil prices recorded earlier in March and the possible increase in diaspora remittance as the CBN offers incentives for every unit of dollar received from diaspora remittance.
Currencies
Exchange rate falls at NAFEX window as crude oil price dips further
The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409.3/$1 at the I&E window as oil prices closed negative.
Thursday, 1st April 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N409.3/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
The naira depreciated against the US dollar on the first day of April 2021 to close at N409.3/$1 at NAFEX window. This represents a 0.15% decline when compared to N408.67/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 31st March 2021.
Meanwhile, Naira gained marginally on the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Thursday, 1st April 2021 and has remained stable since, as it closed at N485 to a dollar on Monday, 5th April 2021.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX as oil prices record biggest single day loss in 11 months
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday to close at N409.3/$1. This represents a 63 kobo decline when compared to N408.63/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 31st March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents 70 kobo gain compared to N409.7/$1 recorded the previous day.
- Also, an exchange rate of N413 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N409.3/$1. It also sold for as low as N401.1/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased marginally by 0.5% on Thursday, 1st April 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $35.37 million recorded on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, to $35.55 million on Thursday.
READ: The Nigerian economy is increasingly dollarized but there is a way-out
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most popular digital asset in the world gained 628.58 on Monday to close at $58,836.37, representing a 1.16% gain as of 11:48 pm on Monday.
- Meanwhile, a recent article by Nairametrics states that the present amount of Bitcoin held on leading crypto exchanges suggests a likely bullish bias on the price of Bitcoin as business entities and large organisations continue to accumulate the crypto asset at record levels despite the strong dollar and rising U.S Treasury yields.
- Also, MicroStrategy a leading institutional investor of the flagship asset revealed that it had purchased an additional 253 bitcoins for $15 million in cash at an average price of $59,339 per bitcoin.
- It also revealed that it had about 91,579 bitcoins acquired for $2.226 billion at an average price of $24,311 per bitcoin.
READ: World’s biggest oil company, Saudi Aramco pays a whopping $75 billion in dividend
Crude oil dips below $60 per barrel
Brent Crude oil prices dipped further on Monday as it closed at $62.15, representing a decline of 4.18% in a single day.
- This was attributed to renewed concerns about oil demand as the OPC+ decided to ease the production cuts by more than 1 million bpd over the next three months.
- Markets got off to a slow start on Monday after a long weekend, owing to the recent decision of the OPEC+ to raise supply over May-July as Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect major economies in Europe and other parts of the world.
- Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia has hiked its crude oil prices for Asian buyers by $0.40 per barrel and cut those for European and U.S. buyers by $0.20 and $0.10 per barrel, respectively.
- Brent Crude oil closed at $62.15, WTI Crude ($59.02), Bonny Light ($61.54), and Natural Gas at $2.515.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve gained $27.87 million on Wednesday, 31st March 2021 to close at $34.82 billion.
- This indicates a 0.08% increase when compared to $34.79 billion recorded on Tuesday, 3rd March 2021.
- This also represents the ninth consecutive increase in the country’s external reserve position having endured a significant downturn in the early parts of the year.
- The current positive trend started as of 19th March 2021 when it hit $39.58 million in a single day. This recent growth could however be attributed to the increase in crude oil prices recorded earlier in March and the possible increase in diaspora remittance as the CBN offers incentives for every unit of dollar received from diaspora remittance.
Currencies
Naira gains at NAFEX window despite 26.2% drop in dollar supply
The naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Wednesday, 31st March 2021, at the NAFEX window to close at N408.67 to a dollar.
Wednesday, 31th March 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N408.67/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
The naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Wednesday, 31st March 2021 gaining for the fifth consecutive day at the NAFEX window to close at N408.67 to a dollar despite a 26.2% drop in dollar supply.
This represents a 0.08% gain, when compared to N409/$1 recorded on Tuesday, 30th March 2021.
However, the naira remained stable at the parallel market, closing at N486/$1, the same rate recorded on the previous trading day.
READ: Naira strengthened at black market as external reserve loses $437 million in 2 weeks
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday to close at N408.67/$1. This represents a 33 kobo gain when compared to N409/$1 recorded on Tuesday, 30th March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409 to a dollar on Wednesday. This represents a 7 kobo gain when compared to the N409.07/$1 that was recorded on Tuesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N412 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N408.67/$1. It also sold for as low as N381/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 26.2% on Wednesday, 31th March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $47.93 million recorded on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to $35.37 million on Wednesday.
READ: Naira remains flat as external reserve fall to just 6 months of imports
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most priced and popular cryptocurrency in the world gained 0.05% on Wednesday evening to trade above $58, 956.87 as it inches closer to the $60,000 mark.
- Goldman Sachs will reportedly jump on the bitcoin bandwagon as it will soon offer its private wealth management clients avenues to invest in bitcoin and other digital currencies.
- The decision by Goldman shows major financial institutions are beginning to embrace cryptocurrencies after years of scepticism over to their volatile nature.
- Bitcoin’s rally over the past few months has intrigued wealthy investors in a new way.
- European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde said her institution could launch a digital currency around the middle of this decade if her fellow policymakers give the project the green light this summer.
- Ethereum also gained 2.18% to trade at $1,927.55 as of Wednesday night.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX as oil prices record biggest single day loss in 11 months
Oil prices show contrasting movement
Oil prices recorded contrasting trading result on Wednesday with a drop by Brent crude while WTI crude rose during the day’s trading.
- Brent Crude as of Wednesday evening traded at $63.54 after France announced that it will start a month-long lockdown.
- OPEC+ has also expressed its concern about the strength of oil demand ahead of its meeting on Thursday, where a decision on output is expected to be taken.
- An OPEC+ panel advising the group has revised down its global oil demand forecast for 2021 by 300,000 barrels per day (BPD) due to the renewed lockdowns in Europe amid a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Meanwhile, despite recent signs of weakening oil demand as Europe grapples with a new wave of Covid-19 cases, analysts have said that the crude oil futures market structure still points to demand beginning to outpace supply in the second half of 2021.
- Brent crude dropped by 0.94% during intra-day trading on Wednesday while WTI Crude rose by 0.68% during the same period after it initially fell by $1.39 earlier in the morning.
- Brent ($63.54), WTI crude ($59.56), Bonny Light ($63.13), OPEC Basket ($63.37), and Natural Gas ($2.604).
External reserve rebound continues
Nigeria’s external reserve increased by 0.09% on Tuesday 30th, March 2021 to stand at $34.79 billion.
- This represents the seventh consecutive day increase, gaining a total of $370 million from $34.42 billion recorded as of March 18, 2021, to $34.79 billion as of 30th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s reserve had lost about $860 million year-to-date before recording increases in the past seven days, which indicates that the recent oil price rally is beginning to reflect in the country’s external reserve.
- It is important for Nigeria that the increase continues as it will help the Central Bank stabilise the exchange rate against other currencies and meet up with pent-up obligations due to the lockdown embarked on in 2020.
