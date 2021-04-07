Commodities
Gold retreats from 2-week high amid a stronger U.S economy
Gold futures edged lower by 0.20% to trade at $1,739.45 an ounce amid falling U.S. Treasury Yields.
Gold’s price retreated from its two-week high as positive data from the world’s biggest economy bolstered hopes for a quick economic recovery from COVID-19, despite the recent lockdowns seen in Western Europe.
At press time, Gold futures edged lower by 0.20% to trade at $1,739.45 an ounce amid falling U.S. Treasury Yields, while the greenback slipped to a two-week low.
Just recently, the job openings report in the U.S for February posted a two-year high of 7.367 million; hiring also recorded its biggest surge in 9 months.
READ: Crypto dollar won’t replace cash – US Federal Reserve Chief
However, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing market conditions giving the precious metal the needed support in the mid-term amid the falling value in the U.S dollar.
“Gold jumps as the US dollar and yields fall. And with the dollar not responding to “US exceptionalism,” it still leaves room for further price climbs.
Gold prices firmed in volatile Asian and European trading as the Easter holidays ended and full trading got back underway. Gold received support from the FX markets as EUR/USD retained Monday’s gains, putting gold on a firm footing.
And as we all know, gold in a dollar weaker environment tends to remain tethered at the hip to the Euro.”
READ: XRP surges by 20% amid strong buying
Bottom Line
Metal pundits argue that the current weakening of the greenback and a recent easing in yields will effectively provide the accelerant to a rally in gold and silver in the midterm.
Commodities
Oil prices dip by 5% over demand concerns and spike in Covid-19 cases
The Brent benchmark was trading down 4.81% on the day, or $3.12 down per barrel at $61.79 and later ended at $62.38 on Monday night.
Oil prices dipped on Monday afternoon, in what is regarded as one of the worst trading days for the commodity since sometime in May 2020 when WTI slipped into negative territory.
WTI was trading down 5.22% by around 2 p.m. on Monday, $3.24 per barrel down for the day at $58.21 before hitting $58.95 late on Monday night. The Brent benchmark was trading down 4.81% on the day, or $3.12 down per barrel at $61.79 and later ended at $62.38 on Monday night.
READ: Will work-from-home affect the demand for Nigerian oil?
The volatility of oil prices can be attributed to fears over oil demand, as the UK announced earlier in the day that the ban on international travel would likely go on beyond May 17 if the infection rate of the coronavirus disease continued to rise globally.
Also heavily impacting on oil prices is a spike in Covid-19 cases in India, a major importer. On Monday, India reported the highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, triggering a lockdown in its largest city, Mumbai. This could threaten crude oil demand.
Another area of concern is that there could possibly be an increase in crude oil supply by Iran if its negotiation with the US in their upcoming meeting later this week turns out successful. It should be noted that Iran has been hit by US sanctions over the nuclear deal.
READ: FG to earn $600 million from Marginal oil fields
In case you missed it
- It can be recalled that OPEC+, in a surprising move, decided to ease production cuts as it plans to ramp up oil production from May. While the general consensus is that the market will absorb the additional barrels, most analysts had anticipated a rolling over of the current level of production cuts.
- Despite this market shock last week, prices did not immediately react. However, it is yet to be seen whether it was a wise move in the face of fragile demand recovery.
Commodities
Gold posts worst quarter in 5 years, investors set to buy at dips
Gold prices drifted lower at the fourth trading session of the week.
Gold prices drifted lower at the fourth trading session of the week. The precious metal lost just under 10% of its value in the first quarter of 2021, posting its worst quarterly decline since 2016.
At press time, gold futures were down by 0.11%, to trade at $1,714 an ounce.
Many factors contributed to the record selloffs in the bullion asset during the first quarter of this year such as low inflation expectations, and a rise in the value of the U.S dollar, U.S Treasury Yields and Bitcoin.
READ: Stock Market end first quarter in deep red
The surging dollar, gold’s archenemy, has powered higher so far, at the expense of gold, which strayed near negative market territory at least twice in March when it lost 20% from its August record high.
In addition, the precious metal has been under immense pressure from a stronger U.S economy, and further compounding the woes of gold bugs, are macros pointing to a $2.25 trillion, eight-year “American Jobs Plan” released by President Joe Biden in aiding the world’s most powerful economy.
READ: Gold drops to a nine-month low, U.S Fed Chief disappoints metal buyers
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on why gold prices are rallying above $1,700 price levels despite the rallying U.S Treasury Yields.
With UST 10-year yields still above 1.70 and the dollar sailing on an even keel, gold seems to have been a significant beneficiary of month-end rebalancing.
What to expect: It is critical to note that the precious metal has underperformed U.S 10-year bonds by 5% and U.S equities by around 15-20%. If there is a need to rebalance portfolios, investors will likely buy the precious metal at the current levels.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Access Bank Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- Fidelity Bank Plc announces Board meeting.
- AFRINVEST Limited appoints Onoise Onaghinon as new Chief Operating Officer.
- Africa Prudential Plc announces Board meeting.
- Nigerian Breweries announces option for shareholders to receive final dividend as new shares instead of cash.