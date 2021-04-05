Cryptocurrency
XRP surges by 20% amid strong buying
XRP had traded in a range of $0.61963 to $0.70849 in the previous twenty-four hours.
XRP, the seventh most valuable crypto asset by market value, is currently enjoying high pressure amid recent pullbacks seen in the price of the flagship crypto asset.
At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.70847 up 20.25% for the day. It was the biggest one-day percentage gain since about 9 weeks ago.
The move upwards pushed the crypto market value to about $32 billion or 1.67% of the total crypto market value. At its highest, XRP’s market value was pegged at $31.5 billion.
For the week, the crypto asset has seen an exponential gain of 26.69%. The volume of XRP traded for the day at the time of writing stood around $7. 4 billion or 4.92% of the total volume of all crypto assets. XRP traded in a range of $0.5309 to $0.7085 for the week.
Such impressive gains would surely soothe the nerves of many XRP enthusiasts bothered by the ongoing legal tussle between Ripple and a powerful financial regulator.
Some crypto pundits however argue that the legal tussle between Ripple and XRP in the USA is not really affecting its price rising in the long term. Experts envisage it is going to be a super bullish bias for XRP when it is relisted on Coinbase and other top American crypto exchanges.
Ripple’s XRP is often tagged as the “remittance network” and currency exchange that independent servers authenticate. The crypto is known as XRP and transfer times are super-fast.
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
1 Comment
Cryptocurrency
Football fans cashing out with Crypto as Juventus’ fan token rises by 596.98%
Crypto traders and investors can trade these sports tokens on Crypto exchanges like Chiliz.net, Binance and others.
A growing number of football teams are now venturing into crypto for obvious reasons. With a Covid-19 battered global economy, football teams have had their stadium gates closed in compliance with lockdown measures aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus, leading to billions of dollars in losses.
Data from Deloitte, revealed that major football league clubs will have lost over €2 billion in revenue by the end of the 2020/21 season, including amounts foregone in respect of 2019/20, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to:
- near-zero Matchday revenue for the Money League clubs beginning from March 2020, with fans unlikely to be able to return in significant numbers for any of the 2020/21 season;
- broadcast rebates of the ‘big five’ leagues and UEFA, which reportedly amounts to about €1.2bn, a large proportion of which is borne by Money League clubs; and
- lost potential to continue their previous growth trajectory over the period.
Taking into account that the top 20 football clubs generated a combined €8.2 billion in 2019/20, down 12% on the prior season (€9.3 billion), it then becomes unsurprising that football clubs would be searching for other revenue channels and innovative strategies to keep their fans engaged.
Sports teams take advantage of the feeling of ownership exhibited by their fans. It is logical, therefore, for football teams to explore avenues that strengthen fan loyalty and their passion for the game.
Juventus the best-supported football club in Italy became the first team offering the world’s first fan token.
Holders of the Juventus Fan Tokens ($JUV) will be able to vote on some specific decisions made by the club, such as changes to the club’s jersey. They can also earn rewards while doing so, as well as access exclusive content and memorabilia.
Recall that the world’s highly respected footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo collected about 770 Fan Tokens ahead of Juventus’ match against Benevento some weeks ago, as a way of marking his record-breaking goal milestone.
It is the first time a footballer has been rewarded with Crypto, which is becoming a prominent feature in the interaction of fans with the world’s most popular sport.
A growing number of fans holding the leading Italian football team’s token are obviously smiling to the bank. At the time of writing this article, the fan token has already generated returns of about 596.98% within a span of 11 months according to Coinmarketcap.
Barcelona FC has also seen its token rise by over 1,500% since its launch at $2; and now trades at about $35 (at the time of writing this article), posting massive gains to holders of such asset.
Manchester City Football Club is the latest football club exploring sports fan tokens. Registered Manchester City fans can use these tokens to get rewards or giveaways organized by the football club, play mobile games, access promos, and vote on the club’s polls.
Besides Manchester City Football Club, Barcelona and Juventus, other clubs that have signed deals with Socios.com, a first-of-its-kind mobile app for football fans to vote on club-specific decisions, include AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.
Manchester City Football Club has announced that it will be rewarding all registered fans with free $CITY Tokens. Such offering is seen as a reward for fan loyalty and, therefore, increases the clubs’ engagement with their fans. Other teams like Liverpool Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are also towing the path.
The use of crypto in sports will also address geographical challenges and trigger the global expansion of sports and teams. Football clubs are now using blockchain to facilitate better experiences for their fans and presently, Chiliz is the crypto used in buying these sports fan tokens.
Crypto traders and investors can trade these sports tokens on Crypto exchanges like Chiliz.net, Binance and just recently, HitBTC added AC Milan (ACM), Juventus (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fan tokens to their platform.
Dear Traders,
We have successfully added AC Milan (ACM), Juventus (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Fan Tokens to our platform.
Trade $ACM, $JUV and $PSG against $USDT, visit: https://t.co/nGfrMnquKU pic.twitter.com/DpeoEAoojJ
— HitBTC (@hitbtc) April 2, 2021
Nairametrics anticipates that such engagements with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage the wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.
However, as this market segment grows and becomes increasingly concentrated, Crypto education also becomes necessary. Supporters of the most popular sport games need to adapt and work adaptively with their respective football teams in utilizing these tokens more efficiently rather than for just speculating price movements.
Cryptocurrency
Two unknown altcoins ready to explode
A crypto expert has highlighted 2 crypto assets that he expects would likely push higher in the near term.
Tyler Swope a highly revered crypto trader recently announced some relatively unknown crypto assets via his YouTube channel that he anticipates would likely push higher in the near term.
On the YouTube video, he started by endorsing Chainlink’s (LINK) node service provider LinkPool (LPL), adding credence to its strong structure within the niche segment it occupies.
His next pick was Alchemist Coin (MIST) a non-fungible token (NFT) project, on account that it could permit early users to get limited edition NFTs known as crucibles. These first version non-fungible tokens could help owners with major value in the future as the protocol grows, notes Swope.
READ: Investor buys first Crypto artwork for $70 million
“The proposal is overwhelming, yes, and ended today. It proposed, that v1 (first version) crucibles be limited to those using the terminal or PowerShell… a.k.a technical user. Once the frontend UI (user interface) launches, those users will get v2 (second version) crucibles using that interface. The crucibles, are NFTs, thus having a v1 limited edition could be a valuable thing down the road.”
Davis, a top crypto strategist also highlighted his bias that altcoins could provide investors with incredible returns and why investors should not just focus on the flagship crypto.
“2021 is seriously one of the biggest opportunities of your financial life. The potential for life-changing money to change your financial destiny in 2021 is incredible.
“But here is the truth, if you just buy Bitcoin, you are not going to see the exponentially huge gains. You will get decent returns but if you want to make the big money you got to invest in altcoins.”
Adebayo Ayodele
April 5, 2021 at 9:48 am
Hello sir,
Please can one still invest in this coin?