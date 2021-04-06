Markets
Wema and Fidelity Bank trend bullish as Banking Index posts loss
At the end of the trading session, the NSE Banking Index posted a loss of -1.95%; the market saw 2 gains, 2 stalemates, and 6 losses.
At the end of the trading session today the NSE Banking Index posted a loss of -1.95% supporting the significant loss posted at the last trading session of -3.37% putting the index point at 350.36. The market saw 2 gains, 2 stalemates, and 6 losses.
Wema Bank topped the gainers’ list, posting gains of +3.51% to put its price at N0.58 which is more deterministic than the stalemate held in the previous session. Fidelity Bank also continued its positive momentum posting a profit of +0.39% which is significantly less than the profit of +7.95% recorded at the previous trading session, putting its price at N2.59.
Sterling Bank almost eliminated its outstanding profit of +8.82% held in the previous trading session by posting a massive loss of -8.65% to put its price at N1.69. Jaiz Bank left the previous stalemate to post losses of -4.76% putting its price at N0.61.
GT Bank also continued with its bearish momentum after posting losses of -3.34% to push its price downwards from N29.95 to N28.60. Ecobank also saw a -1.00% loss to put its price at N4.95.
Zenith Bank once again was not saved from the bear’s claws posting a loss of -0.90% putting its price at N21.90. UBA also saw a loss of -0.71% to put its price at N7.00. Access Bank held a stalemate putting its price at N8.10. Union Bank posted zero profit, holding its price at N5.05.
Outlook
- Market sentiment trends strongly bearish as 6 companies in the NSE Banking Index made losses as opposed to 2 Stalemates and 2 gains at the end of the trading session today.
- Nairametrics cancels cautious participation in the market amid growing uncertainties in Nigeria.
Markets
MRS, others dip as FCMB, LINKASSURE and ETERNA record gains
The market closed beneath expectation as ETERNA led 14 Gainers, and MRS topped the list of 21 Losers.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market made another bearish end posting a loss at the end of the trading session. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.39% to close at 38,766.61 from the 38,916.74 index points.
- The NSE market value currently stands at N20.37 trillion from N20.45 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -3.37%.
- The market closed beneath expectation as ETERNA led 14 Gainers, and MRS topped the list of 21 Losers, showing a bearish movement by the NSE ASI.
Top gainers
- ETERNA up +9.91%to close at N5.99
- LINKASSURE up +9.72% to close at N 0.79
- ROYALEX up +9.09% to close at N0.36
- JAPAULGOLD up +8.89% to close at 0.49
- FCMB up +4.59% to close at N2.96
Top losers
- MRS down -9.92% to close at N10.90
- ALEX down 9.88% to close at N7.30
- CHIPLC down 9.38% to close at N0.29
- STERLNBANK down 8.65% to close at N1.69
- GUINNESS down 8.08% to close at N33.00
Outlook
Nairametrics had a chat with an active participator in the stock market Mr Olatunji Olubode Adegboye, MD/CEO of Edgefield Capital Management Limited. He opines that we should be looking forward to a sell-off tomorrow saying, “Tomorrow, the market outlook is not expected to deviate from today’s performance.”
He also gave his perspective of potentially profitable stocks saying, “As we await the first-quarter results of quoted companies, the following stocks are on our watchlist. They are Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty, Flourmills Plc, UCAP, and WAPCO.”
Trading turnover on Wednesday’s trading session was boosted by UACN, ACCESS, and FBNH.
Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Debt Securities
DMO announces April 2021 FGN Savings Bond offer for subscription
The DMO, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has offered for subscription, the April 2021 FGN Savings Bond.
The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria has offered for subscription, the April 2021 Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond.
This is contained in a notification seen by Nairametrics on the website of the DMO on Monday. According to the notification, the savings bond offer comes in two tranches:
- 2-Year FGN Savings Bond due April 14, 2023: 5.522% per annum
- 3-year FGN Savings Bond due April 14, 2024: 6.522% per annum
READ: What you get if you buy this month’s FGN Savings Bond
Details
- Opening Date: April 6, 2021
- Closing Date: April 9, 2021
- Settlement Date: April 14, 2021
- Coupon Payment Dates: July 14, October 14, January 14, and April 14
- Units of sale: N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million.
According to the circular, the offer is backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.
Interested investors were however advised to visit their website in order to get the list of stockbroking firms appointed as distribution agents.
READ: DMO reacts to alleged N1.08 billion corruption scandal rocking the agency
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported the offer for subscription of a similar Savings Bond in March 2021 with interest rates of 5.181% and 6.181% per annum for 2 years and 3 years tenor respectively.
- The interest rate for the latest offer is higher than the offer announced in the previous month. This could be a move to attract more investors to subscribe to the securities.
- This is evidently seen in the equities market as investors sell-off their shares in order to buy into less risky assets, amid high bond yields.
- The FGN Savings Bond is an investment product issued through the Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Access Bank Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- Fidelity Bank Plc announces Board meeting.
- AFRINVEST Limited appoints Onoise Onaghinon as new Chief Operating Officer.
- Africa Prudential Plc announces Board meeting.
- Nigerian Breweries announces option for shareholders to receive final dividend as new shares instead of cash.