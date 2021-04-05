Coronavirus
UK to announce new international travel plans, launch mass testing program
The UK government plans to restart international travel and open sections of the economy.
The UK government will on Monday, set out plans to restart international travel and open sections of the economy using a traffic-light system for countries based on infection and vaccination levels.
This is as the government said that everyone in England will be able to take a Covid-19 test twice a week in a new drive to track the pandemic as society reopens and the vaccine rollout continues at its rapid rate.
According to a report from Reuters, this disclosure was made by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who said in a public statement that the new mass testing programme would break the chain of transmissions and spot cases without symptoms.
According to reports on the new plan, international travel is not expected to resume until May 17, 2021, at the earliest with Johnson not expected to set out a specific timeframe.
The British government is encouraged to pursue the reopening plans after it gave AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots to well over half the adult population in addition to the fact that reopening of schools in March has also not yet led to a spike in cases, despite increased testing.
The staggered plan by the UK, which is one of the worst-hit countries during this pandemic, to ease restrictions in the coming months, is coming at a time when most European countries are enforcing another round of lockdown due to a spike in infections.
Johnson, in his statement, said, “As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine programme and with our roadmap to cautiously easing restrictions underway, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted.’’
Junior health minister Edward Argar said the tests would be sent to homes or businesses or picked up from pharmacies or test centres. He said he was confident people would isolate.
The increased testing is expected to assist health officials to track the pandemic as the country slowly reopens from a strict four-month lockdown.
Johnson is expected to also confirm that all retail, outdoor hospitality and hairdressers can reopen on April 12 in England.
What you should know
- International travel is currently banned except for a handful of permitted reasons with people currently arriving from abroad to the UK required to self-isolate for 10 days.
- British nationals who arrive from a banned “red list” of high-risk countries face costly quarantine in government-approved hotels.
- The government urged people not to book summer holidays, saying it was “too early to predict” which would be the green-lighted countries.
- The UK government also announced that it will allow a number of people to attend public events such as football matches from this month in trials of a virus certification system.
- The UK, which has recorded over 126,000 deaths from the pandemic, the highest in Europe, has already given out more than 31 million first vaccine doses and over 5 million second doses.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 4th of April 2021, 82 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 163,195 confirmed cases.
To date, 163,195 cases have been confirmed, 151,998 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.77 million tests have been carried out as of April 4th, 2021 compared to 1.63 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 4th April 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 163,195
- Total Number Discharged – 151,998
- Total Deaths – 2,058
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,767,694
According to the NCDC, the 82 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (33), Yobe (15), Abia (11), Rivers (10), Imo (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Katsina (2), and Osun (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 57,790, followed by Abuja (19,669), Plateau (9,024), Kaduna (8,921), Rivers (6,909), Oyo (6,838), Edo (4,875), Ogun (4,617), Kano (3,908), Ondo (3,172), Kwara (3,083), Delta (2,599), Osun (2,527), Nasarawa (2,325), Enugu (2,237), Katsina (2,083), Gombe (2,030), Ebonyi (2,007), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,765), and Abia (1,665).
Imo State has recorded 1,642 cases, Bauchi (1,521), Borno (1,327), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,051), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Ekiti (865), Bayelsa (852), Sokoto (774), Jigawa (518), Kebbi (442), Cross River (366), Yobe (313), Zamfara (232), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
