Resident Doctors’ strike: Nigerian Medical Association speaks out
The NMA has apologised over the effects of the strike on the Healthcare sector.
The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) broke its silence on the Resident Doctors’ strike, apologising to Nigerians over the strike that has caused challenges to the healthcare value chains. The association expressed hope for the resolution of the issues.
This was disclosed by Dr. Enema Amodu, the Chairman, NMA, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a meeting with reporters in Abuja, on Sunday.
What Dr. Amodu is saying
“We are not insensitive; we hope that government and those in charge of the discussion with NARD will take it seriously, with a view to settling the issues at stake. To our patients, we are very sorry that you have to suffer this epileptic irregular healthcare service delivery; we have taken an oath to take care of you.
“But if a doctor is not in a sound state of mind and is not happy with what he or she is getting from the job, the doctor may not be in the right frame of mind to discharge his or her duty right.
“And this will invariably affect you; by the time we get placed properly, remuneration and other welfare matters and facilities that we need to serve you, we will be able to serve you better with productive results,” he said.
In case you missed it: Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment stated that if Resident Doctors failed to resume work after FG’s interventions, “no work, no pay” would be invoked. He urged federal hospitals to hire local doctors if the need arose.
Lagos to build more schools, upgrade skill centres, others for school dropouts
The government said the initiative would empower the beneficiaries socially and economically and contribute to the development of society.
The Lagos State Government has announced plans to build more alternative schools across the state for people who may have dropped out of school due to early pregnancy, child trafficking, lack of parental care and others, to have the opportunity to return to school for further education.
This initiative would empower the beneficiaries socially and economically so that they can contribute to the development of society and play a more functional role as responsible citizens.
This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, during a chat with journalists in Ikeja.
He also said that the state government plans to rehabilitate some schools and skills acquisition centres across the state to attract school dropouts and those that may have shunned education early in life.
READ: FG pleads with doctors not to go ahead with strike, says issues are being resolved
Wahab maintained that the fast-growing rate of the State’s population required a holistic educational approach that would prioritise the development of both formal and informal education to achieve a mass literacy goal for development.
While justifying the reason for the State Government’s continued investment in both formal and informal education, he emphasised that mass education has become very compelling in Lagos due to its status as the third-largest Megacity in the world, as well as the economic hub of sub-Saharan Africa, which is characterised by an ever-increasing population.
He noted that both formal and informal education remains the only panacea with which the government could enlighten and empower its teeming population for the socio-economic and political development of the State.
Wahab said, “The administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in line with the National Policy on Education, has remained committed to the provision of qualitative and quantitative education to the people of the State. This is realisable through effective and efficient implementation of Education and Technology as an important pillar of the State Government’s development agenda, of which the development of both formal and informal education remain crucial.’’
Speaking earlier at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Special Adviser on Education, Mr Adeniran Kasali hinted that the State Government in demonstration of its readiness to develop the Alternative School for Girls in Agboju has constituted the Governing Board to direct the affairs of the school.
What this means
The establishment of these alternative schools would help promote the growth of both formal and informal education across the states.
It would help reduce restiveness among the youths in the state with a potential drop in insecurity across the state.
LASG UNVEILS PLANS TO UPGRADE ALTERNATIVE SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE, SKILLS CENTRES TO WORLD CLASS STANDARDS
Banks, MTN reach agreement, restore suspended USSD services
The banks and MTN Nigeria have agreed on various options that will result in a reduction in the costs.
Banks have lifted the ban placed on MTN subscribers from recharging their lines or data plan via Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).
This was confirmed by our analyst, who recharged his line using the USSD code of GTBank on Sunday.
Meanwhile, media reports have it that MTN has reached an agreement with the commercial banks, leading to the restoration of the hitherto suspended services. The restoration of services was also confirmed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, on Sunday afternoon, through his verified Twitter handle.
“The services have been restored since early morning, today. Best wishes,” the Minister twitted.
READ: Nigerian Banks to stop “instant completion” for forex transfers online
The services have been restored since early morning, today. Best wishes! https://t.co/XkVlzQ7a0I
— Isa Ali Pantami, PhD (@DrIsaPantami) April 4, 2021
READ: Pantami moves to ban automatic voicemail service by telcos
What you should know
- Commercial banks had asked MTN to revert to the old commission or they would block MTN airtime recharge services in both mobile banking applications and USSD payment channels.
- Due to MTN’s refusal to revert to the previous commission percentage, commercial banks, which are connected directly to the mobile network operator, denied customers access to the USSD platform, according to Nairametrics.
- On Friday, Dr Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy issued a statement assuring subscribers that the issue would be resolved and services restored.
