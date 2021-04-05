Resident Doctors’ strike: Nigerian Medical Association speaks out

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) broke its silence on the Resident Doctors’ strike, apologising to Nigerians over the strike that has caused challenges to the healthcare value chains. The association expressed hope for the resolution of the issues.

This was disclosed by Dr. Enema Amodu, the Chairman, NMA, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a meeting with reporters in Abuja, on Sunday.

What Dr. Amodu is saying

“We are not insensitive; we hope that government and those in charge of the discussion with NARD will take it seriously, with a view to settling the issues at stake. To our patients, we are very sorry that you have to suffer this epileptic irregular healthcare service delivery; we have taken an oath to take care of you.

“But if a doctor is not in a sound state of mind and is not happy with what he or she is getting from the job, the doctor may not be in the right frame of mind to discharge his or her duty right.

“And this will invariably affect you; by the time we get placed properly, remuneration and other welfare matters and facilities that we need to serve you, we will be able to serve you better with productive results,” he said.

In case you missed it: Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment stated that if Resident Doctors failed to resume work after FG’s interventions, “no work, no pay” would be invoked. He urged federal hospitals to hire local doctors if the need arose.