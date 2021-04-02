Business
BRT resumes full operations on Ikorodu-TBS route
After days of suspension of services along the Ikorodu-TBS route, BRT has resumed operations.
The Primero Transport Services Ltd., Operator of BRT in Lagos State, has announced the resumption of operations on the Ikorodu to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) route with effect from Friday, April 2, 2021, 48 hours after the suspension of services on that corridor over operational challenges.
The resumption follows the resolution of all operational issues that caused the earlier suspension.
This disclosure was made by the Head, Corporate Communications of Primero, Mutiu Yekeem, in a statement on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Lagos.
Yekeem in his statement said, “We use this medium to inform the general public that we will resume full operations on Ikorodu to TBS routes effective tomorrow, Friday, April, 2.
We are glad to inform our esteemed commuters that all operational issues have been resolved and we call on all to join the Primero BRT service at all bus shelters. It was due to forces beyond our control.
We will commence full operations across our designated routes and ensure that commuters’ satisfactions are given priority.
“We sincerely appreciate commuters’ patience during the period and we look forward to providing our usual safe, affordable and convenient services to residents 24 hours, every week.”
- It can be recalled that Primero Transport Services Ltd., 2 days ago, announced the immediate suspension of operations of the Ikorodu to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) route due to operational challenges being encountered by the firm along that axis.
- The resumption of BRT services to that route will come as a huge relief to commuters who have gone through untold hardship because of the earlier suspension.
FG again extends deadline for NIN-SIM card linkage
The deadline for NIN-SIM card linkage has once again been shifted by the Federal Government.
The Federal Government has announced the extension of the deadline for Nigerians to link their National Identification Numbers (NINs) to their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by one month.
The deadline extension follows a request presented to President Muhammadu Buhari to that effect and his subsequent endorsement.
This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued on Friday, April 2, 2021. It was jointly signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Ikechukwu Adinde and the Head of Corporate Communications at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr Kayode Adegoke.
The approval to extend the period of the NIN-SIM linkage to May 6 was given at the meeting of the Ministerial Task Force on NIN-SIM data linkage and key stakeholders held on Thursday in Abuja.
The statement noted that over 51 million people now have their NINs with a significant increase in the monthly enrolments.
The statement partly reads, “Based on the updates of the NIN-registration process, over 51 million people have been assigned NINs. There are many people who have enrolled and are in the process of being assigned NINs. With each individual having an average of three to four SIMs, the total number of SIMs tied to NINs would be close to the total number of registered SIMs in the country.
The current number of monthly enrollments has increased significantly to about 2.6 million registrations. There has also been a remarkable increase in the number of enrolment centres across the country with about 3,800 centres available for enrollments. There are also many more new centres in the pipeline,” the statement said.
The meeting chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, was attended by various key stakeholders, including the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.
The EFCC boss, while addressing the meeting said that the NIN-SIM card linkage would support the Federal Government’s effort in checkmating the activities of fraudsters and cybercriminals.
Pantami, thanked Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise and reiterated the government’s commitment to continue taking decisions aimed at easing the pains of the citizens with regard to issues related to NIN and SIM registration.
BOI tasks stakeholders to jointly proffer solutions for vulnerable groups in the informal sector
The BOI has called for a stronger public-private partnership to proffer lasting solutions in the informal sector.
The Executive Director of the Bank of Industry, Toyin Adeniji has revealed that joint efforts and partnerships between the government and private sector players will help to proffer lasting solutions for the vulnerable groups in the Nigerian informal sector.
She made this statement during a conversation between key industry players and the media on ways to secure the Nigerian informal economy amidst a post-COVID reality.
Adeniji highlighted key interventions by the Bank of Industry, especially through the Government’s Economic Empowerment Program (GEEP) initiative, a channel created for effective targeting of some of these interventions.
She stressed that the government in an effort to ward off the economic impact of the pandemic on vulnerable business owners in the informal sector reduced interest rates by at least 2%.
According to her, the government also expanded the reach of its services through its technology platform to onboard additional micro-enterprises to benefit from the BOI initiatives. While survival funds, artisan grants are still being disbursed, micro-enterprises received payroll support and guaranteed offtake support from the government.
She stressed that more collaborative efforts by the government and private sector will help in reaching out to more people and vulnerable Nigerians in the country. Adeniji also stressed the need to embrace digitization to drive key solutions as the pandemic revealed in no small way the very important role of technology in creating an inclusive economy.
Contributions by private players in the industry
The Chief Executive Officer of Bankly, Ms Tomi Adejana explained that stakeholders must leverage key determinants which include digitization, collaboration and data to fully secure the informal sector, post-COVID-19.
Adejana called on the government and the private sector to continuously educate participants in the informal sector on how to build resilient financial buffers to withstand future shocks and also avoid loan sharks with predatory interest rates that drive the cycle of poverty for the vulnerable ones in the society.
Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe, Former CEO, LAPO Microfinance Bank, who spoke on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the vulnerable people in the society, explained that the pandemic was more of an economic crisis than a health crisis, looking at its impact on poor people and owners of microenterprises.
Ehigiamusoe explained that many micro-enterprises closed down as a result of the impact of the pandemic, while those that survived are still struggling and underperforming.
According to him, it is now more pertinent than ever to institutionalize programmes that have worked, so that the informal sector can actually start to build wealth and grow, rather than look to it as a fallback for hard times. He added that these programmes would allow efforts to scale beyond business credits, over to areas that require huge expenditure from lean financial resources by households at the bottom of the pyramid, like micro-insurance for healthcare and educational support.
Ehigiamusoe advised that private sector-led social interventions should be encouraged to create direct supply linkages and collaborations with micro-enterprises as well as a consideration of the concept of social business as a way to reduce poverty rates and improve economic outcomes.
Onyeka Akpaida, Chief Impact Officer, Rendra Foundation, explained that the pandemic exacerbated pre-existing gender inequalities and vulnerabilities including gender pay gaps, access to finances, education and resources, as many women-owned businesses experienced closures and drops in income levels thereby affecting their ability to support their families.
Onyeka noted that the interests and peculiarities of the informal sector are not well represented in policy formulation while existing policies are not well implemented. She said that carrying beneficiaries along, by either working directly with them or partnering with organizations who already work with them, is one of the most effective ways the right structures can be built and made to work, as this will help policymakers understand real pain points and how they can solve them.
- The Nigerian informal sector makes up about 65% of the nation’s GDP, and in some very good years contributed as much as 90% of all the new jobs created in the country.
- The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the activities of business entities in the Nigerian informal sector, leading to a backdrop in the income of households in this sector. This further led to economic recession, widening poverty gaps, increasing inflation and unemployment rate.
- In February Nigeria’s headline inflation rate increased to 17.33%, while the nation’s food inflation rate is at 21.79%, the highest recorded in over 15 years. The Q4 2020 unemployment figures released by the NBS revealed that about 23.2 million Nigerians are unemployed, representing a 6.5% increase from 21.7 million recorded in Q2 2020.
- These results demand prompt actions and the implementation of workable policies from the government and private sector players, with the view to ensure that recovery policies address the problems in the informal sector, and also the challenges faced by vulnerable Nigerians.
