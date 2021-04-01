Business News
FG proposes N296 billion for purchase of Covid-19 vaccines
The Federal Ministry of Health has proposed the sum of N296 billion for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines to cover 2021 and 2022.
This is expected to be part of the supplementary budget that will soon be sent to the National Assembly for its consideration and approval.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, while briefing State House Correspondents, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was held earlier in the week.
Ahmed said that the President earlier in the year, gave approval in principle for the Federal Ministry of Health to work with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, to submit to the National Assembly, a supplementary budget of N399 billion for Covid-19 vaccination and building of primary healthcare centres across the country.
However, she said that they have decided to step down the N103 billion for the primary healthcare centres for now and go ahead with the N296 billion for the Covid-19 vaccination.
Ahmed in her statement said, “Sometime in January, the President based on the request by the Ministry of Health gave an in-principle approval for the Ministry of Health to work with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to prepare and take to the National Assembly, a supplementary budget for Covid-19 vaccination.
The submission that was made to the President at that time was in the sum of N399 billion, included in this N399 billion was the N103 billion for the building of primary healthcare centres. So we have worked with and met several times with the Ministry. We agreed that we will back out of this building of primary healthcare centres, that can wait till later.’’
In case you missed it
It can be recalled that Nigeria on March 5, 2021, commenced the vaccination of its citizens against the Covid-19 disease beginning with health workers and some top government functionaries.
This follows the arrival of the first batch of 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine from the WHO-backed COVAX initiative.
The Federal Ministry of Health has proposed the sum of 296 billion Naira for the purchase of Vaccines to cover 2021 and 2022. A supplementary budget will be sent to the National Assembly in due course.#FECBriefing pic.twitter.com/8GvWv47JNG
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) April 1, 2021
Business
Sanwo-Olu rolls out body-worn cameras for LASTMA, other law enforcement agencies
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled body-worn cameras for security agencies as part of an effort to enhance security and safety across the state.
This is as the governor approved mass training for the state’s law enforcement officers on the use of these devices ahead of their deployment for security operations across the state.
Sanwo-Olu during the unveiling ceremony at Lagos House Ikeja said the use of the cameras would improve transparency and accountability in the activities of law enforcement agencies and put the state government in a better position to respond to security challenges in real-time.
The 3-day training, which will commence in May, will be facilitated by the State’s Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI), headed by Prince Oyekan Falade. After the training, all State-funded law enforcement officers will be commissioned to wear body cameras for their operations.
What the Lagos State Governor is saying
Sanwo-Olu said that the provision of adequate security is a key pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda, stressing that the initiative reflected his government’s resolution to ensure Lagos remained secure for residents and investors.
He said: “I am pleased to inaugurate the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers in Lagos and this is a groundbreaking move to enhance safety in the State, as well as increase transparency and accountability in the activities of our law enforcement agencies. Lagos State has strategically set the pace among other States in Nigeria to launch the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers.
The security challenges in different parts of the country are worrisome, but with proactive action, the use of modern technological tools, and a mix of well-trained and intelligent officers, we will successfully combat many of these challenges. With body-worn cameras, our law enforcement officers are better equipped to protect lives and properties, thereby, making Lagos safer for us all.”
The Governor pointed out that the launch of the body-worn cameras would take the government a step closer to fulfilling its security agenda, stressing that the introduction of devices to frontline security team and officers would enhance their productivity and professionalism, while also fast-tracking the law enforcement process.
This he also said will help the State Government check abuse of power and excesses by security personnel, while also improving the safety and accountability of officers, who will use the devices for evidence sharing and intelligence gathering.
Going further, Sanwo-Olu said, “I am hopeful that all officers will optimise the cameras that will be assigned to them for the furtherance of justice and improvement of the law enforcement process. Our Government will continue to prioritise the welfare of our law enforcement officers whose pivotal efforts we acknowledge in the entrenchment of a safe city.’’
What you should know
- The Lagos State Government had earlier announced plans by the state government to introduce the wearing of body cameras by its enforcement officers and deployment of technology to improve on their communications and the integrity of their operations.
- The state government had also said that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will start using smart body cameras very soon to monitor traffic violations.
- This is coming after a viral video that has been in circulation, which showed a man driving a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) against traffic along the International Airport Road, hit a policeman with the car, throwing him off the bridge while trying to evade arrest.
Billionaire Watch
Meet the 39 years old Chinese billionaire electric car maker
Li Xiang is the founder of LI Autos one of China’s foremost electric car companies.
Elon Musk’s Tesla is not the only electric car in the market, although the media hype on Tesla could make one believe otherwise. Other big players are making giant strides in this industry segment and carving out their own share of the market. Notable among them are:
- NIO ( Owned by a Chinese billionaire )
- Volkswagen VWAGY
- BYD Company (backed by Warren Buffet )
- Li Auto
Meet Li Xiang, the Chinese maverick
39 years old Li Xiang is among the millennial entrepreneurs who braved the odds to get their companies trading on the Nasdaq exchange. Li Xiang is the founder of Li Auto, one of China’s foremost electric car companies.
Li Auto is his third main business startup after the previous two failed. He is an ardent fan of Elon Musk and worked closely with William Li Bin, the founder of Chinese bestselling Electric Vehicle, NIO.
Li Auto raised an initial public offering of $1.1bn in its first opening in July 2020.
Li Xiang also has another company, Autohome, a website for automobile-related sales, listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Key features of the Li One SUV brand
Li Xiang’s Electric Vehicle Company is famous for its SUV brand, Li One. The vehicle features both a battery pack and a gas-powered engine that charges the battery on the go.
The Li One runs on an elite EREV Technology which enables it to be powered by electricity and gasoline at the same time. It solved an emerging challenge with electric vehicles today, which is the quick-burning out of the batteries.
The famous Li One goes for a starting price of $21,000 which is relatively cheaper than its rivals, giving the automobile a price advantage.
What you should know
- Li Xiang is 39 years old and currently the youngest player in the electric vehicle market.
- As of June 2020, Li Auto sold around 10,400 units of its flagship model, Li One. The firm now has an estimated fully diluted market cap of between $7.9 billion and $10 billion According To Kr Asia.
- Li Xiang started his entrepreneurial journey early. At 18 his IT website, PC POP was making $14,350 every year.
- Li Xiang is currently worth $4.5 billion according to Forbes.
