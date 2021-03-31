Paid Content
Your risk profile and Investment Decisions: A guide to understanding how your risk profile influences your investment choices
With M36, investing is easy as we give you the ability to make informed investment decisions.
When thinking about investments, what is important to you? What’s your risk appetite? Basically, are you willing to go for high returns? Is your mantra: the greater the risk, the greater the potential return? Your first inclination may be to say ‘yes’, but is that true?
Understanding your risk appetite will guide your future investment decisions and will help you answer some of the following questions – what are your capital needs? How long are you willing to invest for? How much money are you willing to lose? Before diving in, it is important that you view investments from a strategic vantage point with clearly defined financial goals.
The stock market will always move, and due to these fluctuations, your returns aren’t always guaranteed. Instead, your returns may depend on how much your investments are worth when you sell them. However, as your returns aren’t dependent on a fixed interest rate like they would be in a savings account, there’s also a chance you could end up with higher returns.
So, what does risk really mean?
Investment risk is a personal choice. Therefore, investment advisors often warn against the ‘herd mentality’, where people invest in a product without fully understanding them. Pyramid schemes are perfect examples, with victims often saying they invested in them because ‘someone told them to’.
The M36 App is one of those innovative platforms that allows you understand your risk appetite and provides an insight to the products that are aligned to your risk profile. This will help mitigate that sense of panic you feel when the market is volatile and your value of your investment changes. Market volatility is simply a measure how much the value of your investments will fluctuate over a period of time.
If you decide to trade in markets of high volatility where you take on more risk over a short period, if the markets rise, you’re likely to have higher gains. On the other hand, if the markets fall, you can expect larger losses. In other words, taking short-term risks will make your investment more volatile. If you prefer to take on lower levels of risk, your investments will gain or lose less as the markets rise or fall respectively.
How do you manage risk?
Through asset allocation, you manage your risk by investing in more than one product thus ensuring you’re not putting all your eggs in the proverbial basket. Spreading your risk is always safer so when the value of one product fluctuates, the value of your entire portfolio is not affected.
By investing in stocks (i.e. equities) or bonds (i.e. fixed income), you will be taking a long-term view and can sit back in some level of comfort. Stocks or shares in companies have historically generated greater returns over the long term compared with bonds. However, stocks are the main contributor of higher market fluctuations. Fixed income securities provide a steady but lower source of interest income but experience much smaller fluctuations.
What does this mean? Having more equities in your investment portfolio will lead to higher risk but has the potential for better long-term growth. Having more bonds will provide more short-term stability but reduces the potential of your potential to achieve long-term growth.
How can M36 help?
With M36, investing is easy as we give you the ability to make informed investment decisions. We assess how much risk your investments should be subjected to by using a combination of your objectives, time horizon, net worth, investment knowledge, your past investment experience and, most importantly, the level of risk you are willing to take. If you are risk-averse, you will typically be advised to invest in low-risk investments such as bonds. If you consider yourself a risk taker, your investment strategy will be more focused on growth and contain a higher percentage of high-risk investments such as equities. Then again, your risk appetite may be somewhere in the middle, your investment plan will be more robust and diverse this means your portfolio growth might not be significant.
Once you have discovered your risk appetite, sit back and let M36 do the hard work.
Important information: The value of your investments can go down as well as up. If you’re not sure which investments are right for you, please request advice, for example from the M36 financial advisers.
Patricia Technologies announces a new home for her non-crypto products and services on Glover Exchange
Patricia introduces Glover Exchange as the new entity responsible for the day-to-day operations of its Gift cards, Airtime2Cash, and refill services (Bill Payment).
Recently the CBN issued a circular on February 5th, 2021, to DMBs (Deposit Money Banks) to desist from transacting in/and with entities trading cryptocurrencies; and close their bank accounts accordingly. This unexpected policy resulted in adverse effects on the Patricia ecosystem, which saw other products and services not related to cryptocurrency suffering gravely.
As a business, we understand the challenges this has created for our non-crypto trading customers, and we recognize their needs to continue to do business without restrictions. We are excited to introduce Glover Exchange as the new entity responsible for the day-to-day operations of our Gift cards, Airtime2Cash, and refill services (Bill Payment).
Glover Exchange will be the new home for products and services like Gift cards, Airtime 2 Cash, Refill, and bill payments. Innovation is the driving force of what we do, and in the coming weeks, we would see the introduction of new solutions geared towards making our customers’ lives easier.
In this light, Friday, 19th of March saw the official birth of Glover exchange and all the aforementioned services moved from the Patricia App to the Glover App to alleviate the challenges and limitations experienced in the last couple of weeks within the Patricia ecosystem.
Going by the words of our CEO Fejiro Hanu Agbodje in a previous press release addressing the CBN circular on February 19th, 2021 – “We are standing by our brand promise to constantly do the most and innovate in directions of our users’ needs. Decentralizing Glover from Patricia will ease the current strain our users are experiencing and allow for unhindered transactions to our Nigerian and Ghanian users.”
Existing Patricia users will not have to register for a new account on Glover Exchange; we will simply transfer their database to the new entity to facilitate seamless transactions and uphold our consumer loyalty scheme.
We want to assure our users and the general public that we remain committed to bringing innovative solutions to their needs and fulfilling our promises to you, and we want you to trust Glover Exchange as you have trusted Patricia over the years,
Thank you for choosing Patricia, and keep doing the most.
For more information and inquiries, please contact our support center [email protected]
Management,
Patricia Technologies Limited.
Streamsowers & Köhn, Chambers & Partners host Energy and Natural Resources webinar
In the webinar, we will discuss the implications of the key provisions of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on the current regime.
We are delighted to invite you to the 3-part Legal Webinar Series by Streamsowers & Köhn in Collaboration with Chambers & Partners.
The webinars offer thought leadership, market-leading and industry-relevant insights from expert contributors; partners of leading global law firms, in-house counsel & prominent industry leaders across multiple legal issues within an hour or less.
Join us for the first webinar in the series:
ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES
Understanding the Petroleum Industry Bill – A New Regulatory Regime for Nigeria
Date: 31/03/2021 | Time: 11:00 AM WAT/GMT+1
In the webinar, we will discuss the implications of the key provisions of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on the current regime. The speakers will share their thoughts on how best to approach the transition from the current framework to the new framework contemplated by the Bill, prioritising the commercial implications of the PIB for all stakeholders.
This is the link for the landing page https://sskohn.com/webinar/.
