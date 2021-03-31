Business News
Japan to donate $18.2 million to the Nigerian health sector
The Japanese Government is offering to donate the sum of $18.2 million to improve the Nigerian healthcare sector.
This was disclosed by Mr Clem Agba, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, during an assessment visit over the utilisation of the N49 billion intervention fund disbursed by the FG to 52 federal health institutions, at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital on Tuesday.
What the Minister is saying
- We also work with USAID and I signed those agreements where they also gave us 200 ventilators. I am aware that Irrua Specialist Hospital got three and the UBTH also got three from the 200 ventilators that we spread throughout the country.
The Minister disclosed that the N49 billion released for Healthcare during the pandemic came as a necessity to equip hospitals and build up-to-date infrastructure in the sector including 10 bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU), isolation centre equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), among others.
“Yes, we had some initial losses, but we have learnt from those and I am sure from what I have seen here that the government has been able to assist you to build that capacity.
“We hope there wouldn’t be a third wave of the pandemic. However, if there were to be, we have now learnt a lot of lessons on how to handle the pandemic, unlike the situation we had early last year when it started.
“We are also now better equipped to do testing. In some of the hospitals I have gone to, they told me this is the first time they were seeing molecular laboratory,” he added.
Corporate Press Releases
SCB acts as Global Coordinator on Seplat’s $650m Corporate Bond Issuance
This transaction is the largest Nigerian oil and gas bond ever priced in international markets.
Standard Chartered Bank, alongside three other banks, acted as Global Coordinator on Seplat’s $650m five-year bond. The bond, priced at a yield and coupon of 7.75%, a significant improvement over the 9.25% coupon and initial yield of 9.50% of Seplat’s debut corporate bond issued in 2018.
The transaction was successfully executed in a challenging market backdrop demonstrating global investors’ confidence in Seplat and Standard Chartered’s deep knowledge of the Oil & Gas industry, access to diverse investor pool and strong relationships with the key stakeholders. This transaction is the largest Nigerian oil and gas bond ever priced in international markets.
Standard Chartered remains the only bank that has led and served as Global Coordinators on all high yield Africa-linked oil and gas bond transactions since 2018 underscoring our unparalleled leadership in the space.
Standard Chartered’s Executive Director, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, Nigeria & West Africa, Mr. Olukorede Adenowo noted that “Standard Chartered is proud to partner with Seplat on this landmark transaction which is the largest Nigerian oil and gas bond issuance by a corporate issuer. The success of this issuance, in the current challenging environment, demonstrates investors’ confidence in the Seplat strategy as a leading independent energy supplier. We continue to work with our clients across Africa to deliver on their growth aspirations”
About Standard Chartered
We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in more than 60 of the world’s most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good.
Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges as well as the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges in India.
For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Business News
Naira depreciates at black market amid decline in oil prices
The naira depreciated marginally at the parallel market, as it closed at N486/$1.
Tuesday, 30th March 2021, the naira depreciated marginally at the parallel market, closing at N486/$1, this represents a N1 drop when compared to the N485/$1 that was recorded on the previous trading day.
However, the exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
The naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Tuesday, 30th March 2021 gaining for the third consecutive day at the NAFEX window to close at N409 to a dollar despite very low dollar supply.
This represents a 0.03% gain, when compared to N409.13/$1 recorded on Monday, 29th March 2021.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N409/$1. This represents a 13 kobo gain when compared to N409.13/$1 recorded on Monday, 29th March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.07 to a dollar on Tuesday. This represents a 10 kobo gain when compared to the N409.17/$1 that was recorded on Monday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N411 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N409/$1. It also sold for as low as N400/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 55.4% on Tuesday, 30th March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $30.84 million recorded on Monday, March 29, 2021, to $47.93 million on Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most priced and popular cryptocurrency in the world gained 2.11% on Tuesday evening to trade above $58, 847.28 as it once more heads towards the $60,000 mark.
- The Chief Executive Officer and founder of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, Jesse Powell, said that one bitcoin will be worth a Lamborghini by the end of the year
- Ethereum also gained 2.18% to trade at $1,849.46 as of Tuesday night.
- Large firms including Mastercard, Paypal and BlackRock have started using some digital coins in recent months.
- The Chief Executive Officer of Paypal, Dan Schulman used bitcoin to pay for cowboy boots.
Oil prices decline
Oil prices dropped on Tuesday with the reopening of the Suez Canal after a week-long blockage, as the rising US dollar put further pressure on crude.
- Brent Crude as of Tuesday evening traded at $64.14 per barrel as Oil prices were also reacting to a potentially bearish signal about US demand after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on a news conference on Monday that the United States was headed to impending doom with the renewed rise of COVID-19 cases.
- The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build in crude oil inventories of 3.910 million barrels for the week ending March 26.
- With the Suez Canal crisis over, the focus has now shifted to the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, which is expected to decide how much oil production the group will keep off the market in May.
- Brent crude dropped by 1.29% during intra-day trading on Tuesday while WTI Crude dropped by 0.36% during the same period.
- Brent ($64.14), WTI crude ($60.36), Bonny Light ($63.13), OPEC Basket ($62.86), and Natural Gas ($2.620).
External reserve increase continues for the 6th consecutive day
Nigeria’s external reserve increased by 0.26% on Monday 29th, March 2021 to stand at $34.76 billion.
- This represents the sixth consecutive day increase, gaining a total of $340 million from $34.42 billion recorded as of March 18, 2021, to $34.76 billion as of 29th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s reserve had lost about $890 million year-to-date before recording increases in the past six days, which indicates that the recent oil price rally is beginning to reflect in the country’s external reserve.
- It is important for Nigeria that the increase continues as it will help the Central Bank stabilise the exchange rate against other currencies and meet up with pent-up obligations due to the lockdown embarked on in 2020.
