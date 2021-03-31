Paid Content
FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC solid and steady progress on backward integration in dairy development in Nigeria
FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC is Nigeria’s foremost dairy manufacturer with strong family brands which include Peak, Three Crowns and recently, Coast, Olympic and Nunu. Our mission is to nourish Nigeria with quality dairy nutrition.
Our Journey of Backward Integration in Nigeria
Incorporated in 1973, FrieslandCampina WAMCO started local production (manufacturing) in 1975. In 1984, FrieslandCampina WAMCO pioneered its first backward integration in dairy through the establishment of a dairy farm located in Vom, Plateau State. Since then, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has integrated all learnings and progressed into a more sustainable dairy value chain model named Dairy Development Programme which was launched in 2010.
11 Years of Dairy Development Programme (DDP)
FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Dairy Development Programme (DDP) currently operates in various communities across the South West and Northern parts of Nigeria covering Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Kwara and Niger States respectively.
The DDP focuses on working with pastoralists, small holder dairy farmers and commercial farms, with support from various partners such as IFDC-2SCALE, Bles Dairies, Wageningen University, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Through the Dairy Development Programme, local farmers are supported in the production of milk (yield per cow improvement), improving milk quality and hygiene, feeding, breeding and farm management. The locally sourced milk from these farmers is collected through own Milk Collection Centers (MCC) which are 28 in total, then transported to the WAMCO processing facility in Lagos and processed into Yoghurt and recombined products in evaporated milk. This is line with our grass to glass philosophy which seeks to ensure quality from the grass the cows feed on to the glass of milk taken by our consumers.
21 billion Naira Investment in Dairy Development Programme Across Nigeria
FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Dairy Development Programme with support from partners has continued to successfully deliver the objectives below among others:
- Improves the livelihood of over 10,000 smallholder dairy farmers and pastoralists organized in 23 Cooperatives by empowering and integrating them into WAMCO’s fresh milk supply chain, which provides guaranteed market access all year round.
- Proficient extension services/capacity development and trainings provided for all farmers and other value chain actors, through various ways including, but not limited, to farmer2farmer training programmes (where Dutch farmers visit Nigeria to train local farmers) hence, developing the productivity and efficiency in farm management.
- Increasing the volume of fresh milk to an average of 40,000 litres per day at peak periods. Thus, empowering dairy farmers, improving their income and their livelihoods.
- Created over 100,000 employment opportunities directly and indirectly by empowering women and youth with on-farm and off-farm activities.
- Achieved premium fresh milk quality levels with TPC’s below 500,000 cfu/ml; increasing milk fat from 3.8% to 4% and total solids from 11% to 12%. Invariably, improving food safety and enhancing nutrition levels.
- Supports infrastructure development by investing in a modern raw milk processing plant in Lagos and 28 Milk Collection Centers (with total capacity of 85,000 Litres).
- Provides affordable and nutritious food products to improve access to good nutrition for low income consumers.
- Going green by promoting eco-efficient practices to safeguard the eco-system through the introduction of solar powered boreholes and other technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
- Built pilot dairy farms with simple sheds and crossbreeds (over 700 F1 calves born since 2015) to build experience with transforming Pastoralists to settled dairy farmers *FI refers to the first generation offspring of a local cow inseminated with semen of an exotic breed
- Constructed over 85 solar powered boreholes to improve access to clean water which supports milk hygiene and quality while also contributing to the Social Development Goals (SDGs) by creating access to potable water for people and livestock.
Furthermore, in 2018, an FDOV project (Faciliteit Duurzaam Ondernemen en Voedselzekerheid), co-financed by the Dutch government focused on developing and supporting small holder farmers commenced. The project was executed with partners of FrieslandCampina such as Bles-Dairies, Wageningen University and Research Institute and IFDC-2SCALE, in order to achieve these objectives:
- develop 20 smallholder dairy farmers through support on crossbreed cows, cow sheds, farm equipment, vaccinations, boreholes, trainings, pasture development and guaranteed access to the market.
- support a conducive environment for commercial dairy by supporting the establishment of different service providers.
- support Pastoralist communities in increasing their milk production for the market both by training them and investing in milk collection facilities
Partnership with the Nigerian Government
In 2019 the government intensified efforts on backward integration of the dairy sector. It assigned land to various dairy companies including FrieslandCampina WAMCO.
FrieslandCampina WAMCO entered into a joint agreement (MoU) with the government of Niger State concerning a dairy project at the Bobi Grazing Reserve in the State and signed up for a 40 year lease contract representing 10,000 hectares of land at the Reserve.
Our expansion plans necessitated the construction of a State-of-the-Art ready to drink Factory which processes Yoghurt from 100% locally sourced milk in Nigeria.
Setting the Record Straight
The attention of the Management of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC has been drawn to various news publications of March 16 and 17 2021 respectively which presented the Company’s backward integration out of context. To put things in perspective and correct any erroneous impression made to the public, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC provides the above facts about its Dairy Development Programme in Nigeria.
We affirm as follows:
FrieslandCampina WAMCO has indeed made great strides in its backward integration efforts. This is evidenced by our aforementioned achievements. Our backward integration journey which began in 1984 with pioneering of our first dairy Farm in Vom, Plateau State has since progressed into a more sustainable model named Dairy Development Programme which was launched in 2010. We reiterate that FrieslandCampina WAMCO and its Partners have invested over 21 billion Naira in the DDP as the first dairy company to champion backward integration and lead sustainable dairy development in Nigeria. We are inspired by our plans for 2021 and beyond.
In conclusion:
As a key stakeholder in strengthening food security in Nigeria and supporting the steady growth of the economy, FrieslandCampina WAMCO remains committed to leading the charge towards sustainable dairy development and human capacity building in the dairy sector.
Signed
Management
Your risk profile and Investment Decisions: A guide to understanding how your risk profile influences your investment choices
With M36, investing is easy as we give you the ability to make informed investment decisions.
When thinking about investments, what is important to you? What’s your risk appetite? Basically, are you willing to go for high returns? Is your mantra: the greater the risk, the greater the potential return? Your first inclination may be to say ‘yes’, but is that true?
Understanding your risk appetite will guide your future investment decisions and will help you answer some of the following questions – what are your capital needs? How long are you willing to invest for? How much money are you willing to lose? Before diving in, it is important that you view investments from a strategic vantage point with clearly defined financial goals.
The stock market will always move, and due to these fluctuations, your returns aren’t always guaranteed. Instead, your returns may depend on how much your investments are worth when you sell them. However, as your returns aren’t dependent on a fixed interest rate like they would be in a savings account, there’s also a chance you could end up with higher returns.
So, what does risk really mean?
Investment risk is a personal choice. Therefore, investment advisors often warn against the ‘herd mentality’, where people invest in a product without fully understanding them. Pyramid schemes are perfect examples, with victims often saying they invested in them because ‘someone told them to’.
The M36 App is one of those innovative platforms that allows you understand your risk appetite and provides an insight to the products that are aligned to your risk profile. This will help mitigate that sense of panic you feel when the market is volatile and your value of your investment changes. Market volatility is simply a measure how much the value of your investments will fluctuate over a period of time.
If you decide to trade in markets of high volatility where you take on more risk over a short period, if the markets rise, you’re likely to have higher gains. On the other hand, if the markets fall, you can expect larger losses. In other words, taking short-term risks will make your investment more volatile. If you prefer to take on lower levels of risk, your investments will gain or lose less as the markets rise or fall respectively.
How do you manage risk?
Through asset allocation, you manage your risk by investing in more than one product thus ensuring you’re not putting all your eggs in the proverbial basket. Spreading your risk is always safer so when the value of one product fluctuates, the value of your entire portfolio is not affected.
By investing in stocks (i.e. equities) or bonds (i.e. fixed income), you will be taking a long-term view and can sit back in some level of comfort. Stocks or shares in companies have historically generated greater returns over the long term compared with bonds. However, stocks are the main contributor of higher market fluctuations. Fixed income securities provide a steady but lower source of interest income but experience much smaller fluctuations.
What does this mean? Having more equities in your investment portfolio will lead to higher risk but has the potential for better long-term growth. Having more bonds will provide more short-term stability but reduces the potential of your potential to achieve long-term growth.
How can M36 help?
With M36, investing is easy as we give you the ability to make informed investment decisions. We assess how much risk your investments should be subjected to by using a combination of your objectives, time horizon, net worth, investment knowledge, your past investment experience and, most importantly, the level of risk you are willing to take. If you are risk-averse, you will typically be advised to invest in low-risk investments such as bonds. If you consider yourself a risk taker, your investment strategy will be more focused on growth and contain a higher percentage of high-risk investments such as equities. Then again, your risk appetite may be somewhere in the middle, your investment plan will be more robust and diverse this means your portfolio growth might not be significant.
Once you have discovered your risk appetite, sit back and let M36 do the hard work.
Important information: The value of your investments can go down as well as up. If you’re not sure which investments are right for you, please request advice, for example from the M36 financial advisers.
Patricia Technologies announces a new home for her non-crypto products and services on Glover Exchange
Patricia introduces Glover Exchange as the new entity responsible for the day-to-day operations of its Gift cards, Airtime2Cash, and refill services (Bill Payment).
Recently the CBN issued a circular on February 5th, 2021, to DMBs (Deposit Money Banks) to desist from transacting in/and with entities trading cryptocurrencies; and close their bank accounts accordingly. This unexpected policy resulted in adverse effects on the Patricia ecosystem, which saw other products and services not related to cryptocurrency suffering gravely.
As a business, we understand the challenges this has created for our non-crypto trading customers, and we recognize their needs to continue to do business without restrictions. We are excited to introduce Glover Exchange as the new entity responsible for the day-to-day operations of our Gift cards, Airtime2Cash, and refill services (Bill Payment).
Glover Exchange will be the new home for products and services like Gift cards, Airtime 2 Cash, Refill, and bill payments. Innovation is the driving force of what we do, and in the coming weeks, we would see the introduction of new solutions geared towards making our customers’ lives easier.
In this light, Friday, 19th of March saw the official birth of Glover exchange and all the aforementioned services moved from the Patricia App to the Glover App to alleviate the challenges and limitations experienced in the last couple of weeks within the Patricia ecosystem.
Going by the words of our CEO Fejiro Hanu Agbodje in a previous press release addressing the CBN circular on February 19th, 2021 – “We are standing by our brand promise to constantly do the most and innovate in directions of our users’ needs. Decentralizing Glover from Patricia will ease the current strain our users are experiencing and allow for unhindered transactions to our Nigerian and Ghanian users.”
Existing Patricia users will not have to register for a new account on Glover Exchange; we will simply transfer their database to the new entity to facilitate seamless transactions and uphold our consumer loyalty scheme.
We want to assure our users and the general public that we remain committed to bringing innovative solutions to their needs and fulfilling our promises to you, and we want you to trust Glover Exchange as you have trusted Patricia over the years,
Thank you for choosing Patricia, and keep doing the most.
For more information and inquiries, please contact our support center [email protected]
Management,
Patricia Technologies Limited.
