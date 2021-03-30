Cryptocurrency
Ripple enthusiasts’ keep XRP surging high
XRP enthusiasts are currently holding on to the seventh most valuable crypto.
XRP enthusiasts are currently holding on to the seventh most valuable crypto, as a significant number of crypto pundits argue on Ripple settling with the U.S powerful financial regulator.
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.581492 with a daily trading volume of $4 Billion. XRP is up 3.98% for the day
XRP Bulls had earlier breached the support base above $0.55 price levels on macros suggesting the ongoing legal tussle at an American court might go in Ripple’s favour, before surging above the $0.58 price area.
A top crypto strategist with the pseudo name XRP_Co adding credence to the facts that reveal Sarah Netburn, the American Judge Handling Ripple’s case, views the crypto asset more like a currency and utility rather than security as claimed by the U.S SEC.
“My understanding of XRP is that not only does it have a sort of currency value, but it also has a utility, and that utility distinguishes it from Bitcoin and Ether.”
– Sarah Netburn, Judge, SEC v Ripple case (Mar 2021)
👉https://t.co/0lcYGbyAIV#xrp @Ripple #fintech #crypto
— XRP_Cro (@stedas) March 28, 2021
The fast-rising crypto is staying firm above $0.5500, with the two most valuable cryptos, Bitcoin and Ethereum also gaining more upside.
Meanwhile, Ripple, XRP provider, and leading enterprise blockchain recently disclosed it was acquiring about 40% of Tranglo, a Malaysian cross-border payments firm.
The company and its top lieutenants seem to be undeterred by the legal tussle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly deceiving holders of XRP by selling more than $1 billion of the crypto assets without registering with SEC
Ripple’s XRP is often tagged as the “remittance network” and currency exchange that independent servers authenticate. The crypto is known as XRP and transfer times are super-fast.
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Visa accepts payment in Crypto
Visa Inc. has stated it will accept the use of the crypto in settling transactions on its payment network.
Visa Inc. has announced it will permit the use of the crypto in settling transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of Crypto assets by a major financial player.
In a report credited to Reuters the crypto asset being used is the USDC stablecoin crypto whose value is pegged directly to the greenback.
“We see increasing demand from consumers across the world to be able to access, hold and use digital currencies and we’re seeing demand from our clients to be able to build products that provide that access for consumers,” Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, said.
READ: What Flutterwave-PayPal partnership means to merchants in Africa
Recall some weeks back, Visa’s Chief Executive Officer, Al Kelly, revealed that in order to make Bitcoin and other crypto-assets safer, useful, and applicable, Visa might add them to the company’s payments network.
During Visa’s fiscal first-quarter 2021 earnings call, the CEO of Visa described crypto assets like bitcoin as “digital gold” which are “not used as a form of payment in a significant way at this point.”
“Our strategy here is to work with wallets and exchanges to enable users to purchase these currencies using their Visa credentials or to cash out onto our Visa credential to make a fiat purchase at any of the 70 million merchants where Visa is accepted globally,” Kelly said.
READ: Why PayPal dropped 6% after posting its strongest earnings growth
The payments executive also said stablecoins could be used for “global commerce” and “digital currencies running on public blockchains as additional networks just like RTP or ACH networks.”
Long-time investors of Bitcoin are hoarding
The world’s most popular crypto attracts significant buying pressure from leading global brands.
Long-time investors of the world’s most popular Crypto are refraining from selling their holdings amid the fact that Bitcoin has rallied by more than 800% within a year.
According to Glassnode’s “BTC Percent Supply Last Active 2+ Years” indicator, Bitcoin was last moved well over two years ago and reached a three-month low of 45.364%.
READ: Bitcoin posts highest monthly transfers ever
This comes as no surprise as the world’s most popular crypto attracts significant buying pressure from leading global brands that include Tesla, Microstrategy, and Square.
Also, research by Nairametrics reveals that oftentimes, when this type of investors deposit Bitcoin on Crypto exchanges to sell immediately, they eventually don’t sell these assets as the number of entities holding them remain concentrated.
Adding credence to such bias is data from Crypto quant revealing that another $654 million worth of Bitcoin (12,300 BTC) has left Coinbase.
READ: Bill Gates says he doesn’t own Bitcoin, remains neutral about crypto
According to @cryptoquant_com, another $654 million worth of #Bitcoin (12,300 BTC) has left Coinbase
— Bloqport (@Bloqport) March 26, 2021
The number of retail investors keen on holding the world’s most popular crypto asset is on record high as Bitcoin’s number of addresses holding 0.1+ Coins just reached an all-time high of 3,223,643.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Number of Addresses Holding 0.1+ Coins just reached an ATH of 3,223,643
View metric:https://t.co/hZY8dBLpzX pic.twitter.com/CudvF5MHrO
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) March 29, 2021
As Bitcoin’s Percent Unspent Transaction Output in Profit (7d MA) just reached a 1-month low of 96.606%.
The $trillion dollar crypto asset at the time of writing this report traded at $56,186.41 with a daily trading volume of $48 Billion. Bitcoin is up 0.17% for the day.
