Former Access Bank CEO, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, launches new book, Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa
The book reveals how the creation of Access Bank resulted in spreading prosperity for thousands.
“Aig-Imoukhuede… gives us a frontline account of what it means to seize opportunities and weather risks in Africa’s banking industry. I recommend the book to all who want to get an inside view of what it takes to create and grow a successful business in Nigeria’s challenging but opportunity laden business environment.” Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization and Nigerian Minister for Finance (2003-2006, 2011-2015)
On 29th March 2021 Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, former CEO of Access Bank, one of the largest banks in Nigeria, will launch his new book Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa. The book tells the story of how Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and Herbert Wigwe took a leap of faith and purchased an ailing bank in 2002, that they would go on to transform into an institution that has had a profound and long-lasting impact on the Nigerian banking and financial sector.
Containing never-before-revealed insights into the Nigerian banking and financial sector, the book reveals how the creation of Access Bank resulted in spreading prosperity for thousands, and in so doing established Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede among the continent’s most inspiring and impactful entrepreneurs of the 21st century.
Aig-Imoukhuede commented: “My intention in penning the book was to motivate others to take up the challenge and unlock the power of our national economy and our people. I hope this book will inspire others as much as Nigeria and Africa inspire me. I’m inspired by the resourcefulness and resilience of the people; the richness of the land; and the heritage of those who came before us. This is a place of limitless potential, and opportunity.
“I want to show that nothing is impossible when you are part of a passionate, committed, hard-working team and when faith is the bedrock on which you build your life and your enterprises.
“However, this is not the end of the journey for me and those close to me both personally and professionally. We are moving on to other things and to being the change we want to see in Africa.
Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede will make a number of significant announcements about his plans for the future at the launch of Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa. These announcements include a significant multi-generational financial commitment focused on building Nigeria’s next generation of government leaders, helping transform public sector effectiveness, and improving access to quality primary healthcare. Profits from the sale of Leaving the Tarmac will be channeled to The Adopt-A-Health Facility Program (ADHFP) in Nigeria.
“This is a momentous occasion for me and for everyone who has been a part of this story. I look forward to sharing my Access Bank story with Nigeria, Africa and the world.”
To purchase a copy of the book or download an excerpt, please visit https://www.leavingthetarmac.com/
Praise for Leaving the Tarmac:
“Aig … gives meaning to grit and authenticity, taking us on a journey that closes the gap between harsh reality and one’s aspiration, giving young Nigerians, especially women in the finance sector the inspiration to dream, weather the storm and achieve greatness,” Amina J Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General
“Aigboje has written a book that is a record of an important part of the history of Nigerian banking in a lucid and jargon-free manner, along the way telling a story about Nigerian economic history, about regulatory reforms, and about key actors in government, the central bank, the banking industry and big business with whom it was his lot to interact over the decades,” Muhammad Sanusi II, CON, 14th Emir of Kano & Governor, Central bank of Nigeria (2009-2014)
“Written with brutal honesty, lucidity and humility. The principles in this book are sound, practical and pragmatic, drawn out of the deep wells of personal experience, and inked with sincerity, honest rendition and transparency on what worked and did not work, to help others. One of the best business books I have ever read. Easy to read. Transformational. Memorable. Golden.” Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President Africa Development Bank and Nigerian Minister of Agriculture (2010-2015)
“It’s a powerful tale of leadership and institution-building amidst weak regulatory institutions and a changing cast of politicians, Central Bank governors and competitors.” Professor Ngaire Woods, Founding Dean, Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, UK
“Everyone has a creation story, and Aig-Imoukhuede’s is compelling in the way that it seemed to be the primary driver of a young and successful banker’s towering ambitions: a prism through which we come to understand how he shaped his own career, and all the choices he would later make as he pushed towards what, now in hindsight, seemed all but inevitable,” Dele Olojede, International journalist, Publisher and Pulitzer Prize winner
“In his candid body of work, the writer thoroughly simplifies and brings into relatable context, timeless business know-how as building blocks for a sustainable enterprise. His undeniable footprints and giant strides in the African banking sector gives him the vantage position in this book to steer a growing breed of African leaders to success,” Aliko Dangote Founder & President of the Dangote Group.
“Leaving the Tarmac is an excellent compendium of some of the major challenges which investors with audacious goals must learn to overcome and some of the lessons enumerated via simple real life stories and situations can significantly shorten the learning curve for others trying to contemplate starting a new business or taking over and transforming an existing business that is not doing very well,” Atedo Peterside Founder of Stanbic IBTC and board member Standard Bank of South Africa
For further information, please contact:
Tosin Ibrahim [email protected] +234 706 804 8190
and/or
Patience Salami [email protected] + 234 703 095 290
10 Hours Quick Salary Loans for Federal Civil Servants with Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank
Now you can get a 10 hours prompt salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank Limited with no collateral.
Paying house rent, medical bills, household, project, or personal expenses could be quite an uphill task for a Federal Civil Servant these days. Sometimes it feels like climbing a mountain with no footwear.
Generally, this could be caused by the all-time high inflation rate of 17.33% in Nigeria. While wages and salaries are busy getting comfortable at their current level of, we no go rise, we die here.
It is expected with the high inflation rate; the cost of paying bills will equally increase in a direct proportion manner to inflation. At some point, as a Federal Civil Servant, your salaries won’t be enough to cover your bills or afford you a good lifestyle. Next thing you are driving into debts, embarrassments, high BP, sleepless nights, and bad financial decisions.
But you don’t have to get to that stage.
Now you can get a 10 hours prompt salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank Limited with no collateral. Yes! You don’t need collateral to access a salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank.
If you’re looking for fast salary loans to offset your child’s school fees, pay your rent, settle unpaid medical bills, fund your business or take care of project expenses as a federal civil servant, then Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank Limited is your hero in meeting and exceeding your financial expectations.
You can access a salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank for loans in Abuja and from anywhere in Nigeria. The best part of it, 10 hours or less is all that is needed for you to receive your money in any bank account of your choice.
It sounds good, right?
How to access a salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank:
- You must be a Federal Civil Servant.
- You must have a Workplace ID Card or Employment Letter.
- Your recent passport photograph.
- Your most recent pay slip.
- You must be under IPPIS.
If you have all these requirements checked, then accessing a salary loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank is easy.
Visit www.mutualtrustmfb.com/loans-offered to get started on your amazing journey with us.
Call us on: 09095444887, 09095444886 or WhatsApp: 08037137159, 07067321724
Follow us
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/mutualtrustmicrofinancebankltd
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MutualTrustMfb
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mutualtrustmfbltd/
LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mutual-trust-microfinance-bank-ltd80ab50142/
23 million unemployed Nigerians: e-Commerce to the rescue
Konga runs a fusion of online and offline retail which has delivered so much value to Nigerians, employment-wise.
Nigeria is currently mired in the throes of a worsening unemployment tide.
As you read this, the situation is so bad that out of every three Nigerians you encounter, one of them is unemployed. Numbers-wise, Nigeria’s unemployment profile currently stands at about 33.3%.
The data above is backed up by the latest statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The report released on Monday, March 15, 2021. Monday, March 15, makes for grim reading. It showed that Nigeria’s unemployment rate rose from 27.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 to 33.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020.
In layman terms, the foregoing translates to about 23.19 million unemployed people and this does not take into account millions of underemployed Nigerians.
Part of the NBS report reads as follows: “During the reference period, the computed national unemployment rate rose from 27.1 per cent in Q2, 2020 to 33.3 per cent in Q4, 2020, while the underemployment rate decreased from 28.6 per cent to 22.8 per cent. A combination of both the unemployment and underemployment rate for the reference period gave a figure of 56.1 per cent.
“This means that 33.3 per cent of the labour force in Nigeria or 23,187,389 persons either did nothing or worked for less than 20 hours a week; making them unemployed by our definition in Nigeria. This is an additional 1,422,772 persons from the number in that category in Q2, 2020. Using the international definition of unemployment, the rate was computed to be 17.5 per cent.”
But this is not the full picture of the worrisome unemployment trend in Nigeria.
Nigeria now boasts the unenviable status of being the country with the second-highest unemployment rate in the world, second only to fellow African country, Namibia, which has the world’s highest unemployment statistic with 33.4 per cent. In achieving this unwanted feat, Nigeria recently surpassed South Africa on a list of 82 countries whose unemployment rates are tracked by Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, the situation seems to be headed for an even more worrisome trajectory, with the nation’s fast-growing population expected to see Nigeria become the third most populous country in the world by 2050, with over 300 million people. This is according to projections by the United Nations. Also, economists and other experts expect Nigeria’s unemployment profile to soon overtake that of Namibia and become the world’s highest. The prediction is premised on the fact that more people are expected to join the labour market as population growth continues to outpace output expansion in Nigeria and as more graduates join the list of those eligible to work.
In the middle of this doom and gloom, many analysts and other commentators have posited that government alone cannot solve the unemployment conundrum, despite its status as the biggest employer of labour. Indeed, the overwhelming position is that 21st Century economies are built on the spirit of private enterprise, with government expected to support and provide the enabling environment for the private sector to thrive, and in so doing unleash the power of entrepreneurship in creating more employment opportunities for the teeming youth population.
The foregoing calls to mind the yet-untapped potentialities of the e-Commerce sector in reversing Nigeria’s disastrous unemployment profile and specifically, the laudable efforts of a company like Konga, a world-class Nigerian-owned player which has defied a myriad of hurdles and challenges that come with operating in a difficult terrain like Nigeria. I visualize a company like Konga to be possibly the largest employer of quality human capital in Nigeria with the next five years and may be the highest single taxpayer if given a chance to survive by government during this incubation period. Things have changed globally and our government and policymakers must pay attention and support companies like Konga that shall alter the destiny of Nigerians in the very near future. It is clear the current owners have shown in a short period that they are not infants and have the required passion and capacity in the market place. Let me use Konga to explain the new economy:
In Konga, Nigeria has a gem that has provided a lifeline for many families and still continues to create a host of employment opportunities, despite building up its own infrastructure and with little or no institutional support. Having taken a critical look at the Nigerian e-Commerce sector in the course of my academic thesis, I remain convinced that if Nigeria had at least three other entities as dedicated to the empowerment of the Nigerian youth as Konga, we would be telling a different story in terms of our current unemployment nightmare for our brilliant youth population.
Konga runs a fusion of online and offline retail which has delivered so much value to Nigerians, employment-wise. The management of the company, which came under new ownership in 2018, has hardly hidden its desire to saturate every nook and cranny of Nigeria with its presence, by citing at least one Konga store in each local government in the country. Going by the current number of local governments in Nigeria, we are looking at a whopping 774 physical stores – a very ambitious project by any stretch of the imagination. Already, Konga is on its way to achieving this feat which would make it arguably the biggest employer of labour in Nigeria. Even with the number of stores powered by technology it has at the moment across various states in Nigeria which currently stands at less than 50, Konga is creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for thousands of Nigerians. These stores are manned by Nigerians through and through – with Konga also particularly embracing the policy of employing indigenous members of the community/states in each of its store locations.
To its credit, the company also runs its own internally-owned logistics company through which many have secured gainful employment, with a huge number of staff and other essential delivery personnel regularly being employed to manage Konga’s growing fleet of trucks, buses, cars and motorcycles. This is not to mention other existing subsidiaries within the Konga group including its CBN-licensed mobile money platform, KongaPay and online travel agency, Konga Travel which has created massive opportunities for many.
In July 2020, the media was awash with news that Konga had relaunched YUBOSS, its reseller scheme under the new name – Konga Affiliate. Through this scheme, Konga extended an offer of creative employment to millions of smart unemployed and under-employed Nigerians, by giving them an opportunity to earn unlimited income by partnering with the company. The initiative further offers successful affiliates, some of whom reside in unreached and under-served parts of the country, a chance to rise through the ranks and become part-owner of a Konga franchise store.
There is no doubt that very few organizations in Nigeria can provide such opportunities for correcting the worrisome unemployment statistics staring us in the face.
Also, in Konga, Nigeria boasts a world-class platform that has continued to incubate and nurture the country’s growing army of tech developers, creative artists and other digital natives. With an in-house tech structure that can rival that of any blue-chip company in the world, Konga provides a fitting ground where many of Nigeria’s talented but restive youths find expression in exhibiting their digital skills and influencing the growth of the fintech and other allied sectors with their apps and other inventions. Till date, Konga has nurtured thousands of digital netizens in its never-stopping conveyor line, with many of them eventually taking their skills to other foreign countries – Germany, Canada, Russia, among many others, all of whom have come to rely on and feed off Konga’s supply line of digital talents.
Why has the Federal Government of Nigeria, or the Chief Executives of various state governments, not for once considered partnering with Konga even for the selfish interest of empowering citizens of their own states, you may ask?
Despite being an economist, I take an avid interest in e-Commerce, which remains, in my opinion, a futuristic sector that has the capacity to bring Nigeria shoulder-to-shoulder with the rest of the advanced world. However, a deep understanding of the immense economic power of e-Commerce, lacking as it is, on the part of political office holders in Nigeria, is one of the major leadership deficits we endure here.
This is one of the reasons why leaders in Nigeria have consistently failed to leverage the immense employment-generating potential of an e-Commerce engine such as Konga.
But it is time to wake up and smell the coffee!
As highlighted earlier, the government alone cannot solve Nigeria’s unemployment challenge. This is where tested and trusted, tech-driven, ethical platforms such as Konga comes in or other Nigerian-focused companies, especially those that can do more with a little institutional support.
In the United States and other advanced economies, governments have taken advantage of the sheer power of e-Commerce in empowering its citizens. To bring this reality into stark relief, let’s compare some figures from a global e-Commerce standpoint.
Amazon, headquartered in the United States remains the world’s biggest e-Commerce platform. Its founder, Jeff Bezos has occupied and still jostles for the position of the world’s richest man. He is presently in second position after Tesla’s Elon Musk. The stock of Amazon has more than quintupled over the last five years, catapulting Bezos from a mere multibillionaire to the world’s first centi-billionaire and, later, the first person worth more than $200 billion. This is in spite of the fact that Bezos lost a significant portion of his net worth after his divorce in 2019, which left his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott with around 25% of their Amazon holdings. Amazon enjoys tax breaks from the United States government.
During the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon reportedly employed over 100,000 Americans as it positioned itself as an ‘essential’ service during the pandemic, serving the needs of needy Americans who required essential supplies such as food, groceries, meds and other gadgets delivered to them in the safety of their homes.
Asian giant, Alibaba had 117,600 employees as at March 2020 but it has also seen its staff strength rise significantly, especially during the lockdown. Even in the face of a recent fallout between its founder, Jack Ma and the Chinese government, Alibaba still enjoys the confidence of the government and the Chinese people.
In the case of Konga, my enquiries from the company’s executive management revealed that the lockdown posed a tough period for its business with a well-publicised series of restrictions from the government. Through it all, the management insisted none of its staff would be sacked and even embarked on a nationwide campaign to feed thousands of families using its staff for two weeks as its own form of palliatives.
Nigeria’s unemployment outlook is dire but a lot can be done, if only we can leverage the power of e-Commerce and an established, world-class structure such as Konga.
As Dr. B.B Usman stated: ‘‘This is why regional e-Commerce economic platform blocs like Alibaba, Konga, and others are emerging to demonstrate that the analogue economic model is dead, especially in the face of digital transformation. Digital economy is here and Africa must empower her e-Commerce entrepreneurs; not only with litmus packages, but by granting them 10-year tax holiday to fast track the creation of youth employment; while boosting regional wealth.’’
Now is the time to act and reverse the future of millions of hopeless Nigerian youths!
Dr. Hassan Kuja, an economist, writes from Taraba
