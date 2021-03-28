Coronavirus
FG reacts to report of fake Covid-19 vaccine from China
The FG has reacted to the interception of about 3,000 doses of fake Covid-19 vaccine which were Africa-bound from China.
The Federal Government has allayed fears of the possibility of any fake Covid-19 vaccines being administered or sold by unauthorised institutions in the country as it has taken measures against such.
This follows a reported letter from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 regarding the interception of about 3,000 doses of fake Covid-19 vaccine which were Africa-bound from China.
The Federal Government’s reaction to the matter is contained in a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and signed by the Director, Department of Hospital Service, Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, on behalf of the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire in Abuja.
What the Minister of Health is saying
Ehanire, who acknowledged receipt of the letter from the PTF, said “I am, therefore, to bring this to your notice and dispel any possibility of Covid-19 vaccines being available for sale or being administered by any unauthorised institution.
To prevent the importation of fake vaccines, kindly note that the Nigeria Customs Service has designated the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as the only Point of Entry (PoE) for imported COVID-19 vaccines.”
The minister in the meantime called the attention of Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Health Institutions to the interception of fake Covid-19 vaccines that were on their way to Africa from China.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), while confirming the Ministry’s letter to the medical directors of federal hospitals about the fake vaccines, some sources pointed out that it was just to let them know that fake Covid-19 vaccines are on its way to Africa but not in Nigeria noting that Nigeria is not even taking vaccines from China.
In case you missed it
- The Federal Government on Saturday, March 27, 2021, raised an alarm over fake Covid-19 vaccines currently in circulation in Africa after it had intercepted about 3,000 of the fake vaccines, which were Africa-bound from China.
- If not checked, this might put the Covid-19 vaccination programme and the government’s effort at curtailing the spread of the pandemic in jeopardy.
Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 27th of March 2021, 101 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 162,489 confirmed cases.
To date, 162,489 cases have been confirmed, 150,305 cases have been discharged and 2,041 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.73 million tests have been carried out as of March 277h, 2021 compared to 1.68 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 27th March 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 162,489
- Total Number Discharged – 150,205
- Total Deaths – 2,041
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,727,467
According to the NCDC, the 113 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (32), Abia (16), Ebonyi (24), Abuja (10), Bayelsa (6), Rivers (6), Bauchi (5), Jigawa (4), Oyo (3), Akwa Ibom (3), Osun (
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 57,501, followed by Abuja (19,603), Plateau (9,019), Kaduna (8,908), Rivers (6,899), Oyo (6,835), Edo (4,873), Ogun (4,613), Kano (3,897), Ondo (3,168), Kwara (3,070), Delta (2,599), Osun (2,522), Nasarawa (2,318), Enugu (2,221), Katsina (2,082), Gombe (2,030), Ebonyi (1,993), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,759), and Abia (1,649).
Imo State has recorded 1,642 cases, Bauchi (1,516), Borno (1,327), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (942), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Ekiti (857), Bayelsa (863), Sokoto (773), Jigawa (501), Kebbi (438), Cross River (357), Yobe (293), Zamfara (231), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Coronavirus
Nigeria has vaccinated 9.5% of its proportion – NPHCDA
The NPHCDA has stated that about 9.5% of Nigerians have been so far vaccinated.
The National Primary Health Care Development (NPHCDA) has disclosed that Nigeria has vaccinated nearly 10% of its allocated Covid-19 AstraZeneca proportions at a rate of 9.5%, which is a total sum of 374,585 people so far.
The agency disclosed this in its COVID-19 vaccination update on Friday evening.
READ: COVID-19: FG to acquire vaccines that need less cooling
What they are saying
- Bauchi state has vaccinated the highest percentage of its target at 38.9%.
- States with 0% of vaccinations so far are Abia, Kebbi, Kogi, Oyo and Taraba.
- Lagos state has conducted the most vaccinations with 91,857 representing 18.1% of its target.
- The FCT has conducted 13,873, representing just 6.3% of its target so far.
In case you missed it: Recall Nairametrics reported that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency disclosed that it had not received any official report of serious adverse effects from any of those who had been vaccinated.
