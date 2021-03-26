Energy
Marginal oilfield: Bid winners allowed to make payments in naira – Minister
The Minister has disclosed that marginal oilfields bid winners are allowed to make payments in naira.
The Federal Government has disclosed that it has received 161 winning bids in the latest Marginal oilfield round, citing that signature bonuses can also be paid in the local currency, naira.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, during a press briefing on Petroleum Industry Bill on Thursday. He added that the winners have a deadline of April 20 to complete payment.
“161 winning bids for Marginal Fields, they’ve been notified, we’ve started receiving signature bonuses.
“So far ~50% of winners have paid. We’re expecting ~$600m from the whole process. We also gave allowance for payments in naira and they have till April 20 to pay,” Sylva said.
READ: NNPC opens bid for repairs of pipelines and depots on a finance and operate basis
.@HETimipreSylva: 161 winning bids for Marginal Fields, they've been notified, we've started receiving signature bonuses. So far ~50% of winners have paid. We're expecting ~$600m from the whole process. We also gave allowance for payments in Naira; they have till April 20 to pay
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 25, 2021
READ: Widespread interest as over 300 companies apply for the marginal oil field bid
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Nigeria has distributed the third letter in the series of correspondences it has been sending to, apparently, the 161 companies shortlisted as bid winners of the 57 marginal fields on offer in the country’s second marginal field bid round.
Energy
Why FG may increase fuel pump price between N211 – N238/litre soon
The NNPC boss stated that the actual market price should be between N211 and N234/litre.
It appears the Federal Government may increase the fuel pump price to between N211 – N238/litre soon, as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has stated that the corporation may no longer carry the burden of the actual market price.
This was disclosed by Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, NNPC during a press briefing organised by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources on Thursday.
He explained that the actual market price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called Petrol, should be between N211 and N234/litre and that means consumers are not paying the market price.
READ: At 60, can Nigeria keep depending on Crude Oil?
What is NNPC saying
Kyari said, “NNPC importing PMS at market price & selling at N162/L. The actual market price should be between N211 and N234/L. Meaning is that consumers are not paying the market price. The difference is being carried in the books of NNPC, and we may no longer be able to carry that burden.
“NNPC currently sole importer of PMS, and we’re trying to exit the underpriced sale of PMS. Eventual exit is inevitable, when it will happen I cannot say, but engagements are ongoing because the government is cognisant of the implications.
READ: Why NNPC should be commercialised
“Nigeria’s current PMS consumption – i.e. evacuation from NNPC depots is about 60 million litres per day. Cheapest PMS price in any of our neighbours is above N300 per litre, up to N500 in some countries.”
He added that FG is vigorously trying to deepen Autogas to deliver alternative fuel for vehicles, which should cost as low as half the price per litre compared to PMS.
READ: NNPC raises alarm over low grade, contaminated diesel in the market
GMD NNPC: NNPC importing PMS at market price & selling at N162/L. Actual market price should be between N211 and N234/L. Meaning is that consumers are not paying market price. The difference is being carried in the books of NNPC, and we may no longer be able to carry that burden.
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 25, 2021
READ: $1.5 billion refinery rehabilitation is brazen and expensive adventure – Atedo Peterside
In case you missed it
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had earlier insisted that the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as Petrol, will not be increased in March.
- The NNPC’s statement was in reaction to a statement the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) published on its website on the night of Thursday, March 11, 2021, showing that the retail price of petrol would sell between a market band of N209.61 and N212.61.
Energy
CBN disburses N123.3 billion to DisCos to procure meters, others
CBN disbursed N33.45 billion to 9 DisCos to procure 605,852 meters and N89.89 billion under the NEMSF to 11 DisCos.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed N123.34 billion to Distribution Companies (DisCos) to boost electricity supply in the country.
This was disclosed by the apex bank in its Monetary Policy Committee Communique on Tuesday.
According to the document, CBN disbursed N33.45 billion to nine DisCos for the procurement of 605,852 meters, while N89.89 billion was disbursed under the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF 2) to 11 DisCos to improve the electricity supply in the country.
READ: Nigerian firm set to raise $1.2 billion to purchase electricity meters
What the CBN is saying
It stated, “Under the National Mass Metering Programme, N33.45 billion has been disbursed to 9 distribution companies for the procurement of 605,852 meters, while N89.89 billion has been disbursed under the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF 2) to 11 distribution companies to improve the electricity supply industry in Nigeria.”
READ: Ikeja Electric tops with 10.7% approved meter allocation – NERC
Why it matters
- President Muhammadu Buhari approved the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) implementation to close the metering gap, which is over 10 million and this comprises unmetered customers as well as customers with obsolete meters that need to be replaced.
- The objectives of the initiative are to increase Nigeria’s metering rate, elimination of arbitrary estimated billing, strengthen the local meter value chain by increasing local meter manufacturing, assembly and deployment capacity and support Nigeria’s economic recovery by creating jobs in the local meter value chain.
- Others are to reduce collection losses and increasing financial flows to achieve 100% market remittance obligations of the DisCos, and Improve network monitoring capability and availability of data for market administration and investment decision making.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank forecasts profit of N59.13 million in Q2 2021.
- ABC Transport Plc projects N34.59 million profit after tax in Q2 2021.
- 2020 FY Results: Stanbic IBTC posts N83.2 billion profit after tax, as earnings per share prints N7.29.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc reports a loss of N31.85 million in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: Lafarge Africa Plc posts a profit of N30.8 billion.